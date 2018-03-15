March Madness: Barack Obama reveals his 2018 NCAA Tournament brackets
Obama correctly picked the men's champion last year, which is good news for Michigan State
Barack Obama had a TV crew in the Oval Office every March during his presidency for the grand unveiling of his March Madness brackets. He would reveal his picks for who he thought would win the men's and women's NCAA tournaments. And while his two terms as president are over, he's still willing and able to reveal his picks.
Obama revealed Wednesday on Twitter that he has No. 3 seed Michigan State emerging from the Midwest Region to win the national championship. Virginia, North Carolina and Villanova are his Final Four picks. On the women's side, he picked UConn to knock out Mississippi State in the title game, and Notre Dame and Louisville as the two other teams to make it to the Final Four.
Barack Obama's men's NCAA Tournament bracket
Barack Obama's women's NCAA Tournament bracket
Is this the fortune Sparty needs? Last season, Obama correctly pegged North Carolina as the team to win it all on the men's side. So will he make it two-in-a-row?
The Spartans begin their march to the title on Friday against No. 14 seed Bucknell at 7:10 p.m. ET.
