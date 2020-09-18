The 2020 Maui Invitational is moving to Asheville, North Carolina. The perennial most prestigious in-season tournament is now scheduled to be played from Nov. 30-Dec. 2, it was announced Friday.

The event will be held at Harrah's Cherokee Center.

This season's Maui Invitational field includes Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV. However, sources told CBS Sports the tournament is waiting to hear confirmation that Stanford can play in the event; the Pac-12 has prohibited all winter sports from competing before Jan. 1, but that decision is expected to soon be reversed by the league's presidents and chancellors.

A source also said that the exit fee for the Maui event is $200,000. There is at least one school that's considered trying to get out of it, but given the economical pressures that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, it's not practical. All eight schools are expected to play and the event would be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 as usual.

Earlier this week, the NCAA voted to move the first day of the 2020-21 college basketball season from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25.