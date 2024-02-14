Teams that have won three of their last four games battle when the Michigan State Spartans face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday. The Spartans (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten), who are just 1-5 on the road, are coming off an 88-80 win over Illinois on Saturday. The Nittany Lions (12-12, 6-7 Big Ten), who are 9-3 on their home court, dropped a 68-63 decision at Northwestern on Sunday. This will be the second meeting of the year between the teams. Michigan State rolled to a 92-61 win in East Lansing, Mich., on Jan. 4.

Tipoff from Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Michigan State leads the all-time series 44-10, including a 17-5 edge in games at University Park. The Spartans are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Penn State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 144.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 season on a 131-88 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 24-12 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. Penn State and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Penn State vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Penn State spread: Michigan State -3.5

Michigan State vs. Penn State over/under: 144 points

Michigan State vs. Penn State money line: Michigan State -165, Penn State +138

MSU: The Spartans have hit the game total over in 7 of their last 12 away games (+1.50 units)

PSU: The Nittany Lions have won 19 of their last 32 games (+12.40 units on ML)

Why Michigan State can cover

Senior guard Tyson Walker, who is in his third season with the Spartans after playing two years at Northeastern, continues to power the offense. In 23 games, all starts, he is averaging a team-high 19 points, along with three assists, 2.6 rebounds and two steals in 31.9 minutes. He is connecting on 46.5% of his field goals, including 38.6% from 3-point range, and 70.6% from the free-throw line. He scored 22 points with six steals and five assists in the first meeting with Penn State.

Senior forward Malik Hall is in his fifth season with the Spartans, and has started 23 of 24 games. He is coming off a 22-point and five-rebound effort against the Illini on Saturday. In the first meeting against the Lions, he blistered the nets with 24 points, while grabbing five rebounds, dishing out four assists and making three steals. For the year, Hall is averaging 11.8 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Why Penn State can cover

Senior guard Ace Baldwin Jr. is coming off a 17-point, eight-assist and five-rebound effort at Northwestern on Sunday. It was the seventh game in a row in which he reached double-figure scoring. He has registered one double-double on the year, a 15-point and 10-assist performance at Rutgers on Jan. 31. For the season, Baldwin is averaging 14.1 points, 5.4 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.2 rebounds in 34.6 minutes.

Senior forward Qudus Wahab will be looking to put together another solid outing against the Spartans, after scoring eight points and grabbing eight rebounds in the first meeting. Wahab is in his first season with the Nittany Lions after spending three of the last four seasons at Georgetown. He played at Maryland in 2021-22. In 24 games, all starts, he is averaging 9.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 25.1 minutes of play.

How to make Penn State vs. Michigan State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 145 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.

