Mississippi State vs. Kansas State odds: 2019 Never Forget Tribute Classic picks, predictions from top model

The Kansas State Wildcats look for their first win on a neutral court this season when they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday during the fourth annual Never Forget Tribute Classic in Newark. Delaware and Villanova meet in Game 2. The Wildcats (6-3) are 0-2 on neutral courts, while the Bulldogs (6-2) are 1-2 since starting off 5-0. Tip-off from the Prudential Center is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Kansas State is 3-0 all-time against Mississippi State, winning their last matchup, 78-67, in 1994. The Wildcats are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Kansas State vs. Mississippi State odds, while the over-under is 150.5. Before making any Mississippi State vs. Kansas State picks of your own, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas State vs. Mississippi State. We can tell you the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in nearly 70 percent of simulations. You should go to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college basketball odds and trends for Kansas State vs. Mississippi State:

Kansas State vs. Mississippi State spread: Kansas State -2.5

Kansas State vs. Mississippi State over-under: 150.5 points

Kansas State vs. Mississippi State money line: Kansas State -148, Mississippi State +121

KST: Averaging 67.6 points per game

MST: 17th in the nation in field goal percentage at 49.4.

The model knows Kansas State is coming off its best performance of the season in Wednesday's 86-41 thrashing of Alabama State. The Wildcats set season-highs in 11 offensive categories, including their highest assist total (29) in more than a decade. Kansas State, which raced out to a 20-2 advantage and led by as many as 47 in the second half, notched season-highs in points (86), field goals made (35), field goal percentage (62.5), three-pointers (12), points in the paint (42) and points off turnovers (26), among others.

The Wildcats are led by senior forward Xavier Sneed, who is averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. In just 26 minutes of action against Alabama State, Sneed poured in 20 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists.

But just because the Wildcats rebounded from their loss to Marquette last week does not guarantee they will cover the Kansas State vs. Mississippi State spread on Saturday.

Senior guard Tyson Carter has given the Mississippi State offense a boost this season, averaging 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Carter has scored in double-figures the last four games, including 20 against Louisiana Tech and 19 at Coastal Carolina. Against Coastal Carolina, he also dished out a season-high 10 assists.

So who wins Mississippi State vs. Kansas State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mississippi State vs. Kansas State spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years.