Teams trending in opposite directions meet on Tuesday when the third-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels battle the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup. The Tar Heels (17-3, 9-0 ACC), who have won 10 in a row, are off to their best start in conference play since starting 11-0 in 2000-01. The Yellow Jackets (9-11, 2-7 ACC), who have lost three straight, are just 1-8 in their last nine games. The only win in that span was a 93-90 double-overtime victory at Clemson on Jan. 16.

Tipoff from McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta is set for 7 p.m. ET. UNC leads the all-time series 72-27, including a 17-13 edge in games played at McCamish Pavilion. The Tar Heels are 8.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 152.5.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech spread: North Carolina -8.5

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech over/under: 152.5 points

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech money line: North Carolina -463, Georgia Tech +349

UNC: The Tar Heels have hit the first-half game total under in 12 of their last 14 away games (+9.75 units)

GT: The Yellow Jackets have won 14 of their last 30 games (+11.60 ML units)

Why North Carolina can cover

Senior guard R.J. Davis continues his solid play as he leads the Tar Heels in scoring at 21.2 points per game on 44.8% shooting from the field, including 40.8% from 3-point range, and 92.9% from the foul line. He is also averaging 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.1 minutes of action. Davis has reached double-digit scoring in 19 of 20 games, including 17 in a row. He has registered one double-double, a 20-point and 10-assist effort in a 105-60 win over Charleston Southern on Dec. 29.

Senior forward Armando Bacot is also a big part of North Carolina's success. He is averaging a double-double with 13.6 points and 10 rebounds per game, to go along with two blocks and 1.5 assists. He has scored in double figures in 14 of 20 starts, and has also registered eight double-doubles. His best game came in a 90-68 win over LeHigh on Nov. 12, when he scored 22 points, while grabbing 20 rebounds.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Junior guard Miles Kelly is one of three Yellow Jackets scoring in double figures. In 20 games, all starts, Kelly is averaging 14.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and two assists in 32.1 minutes. He has two double-doubles on the year, including a 22-point and 12-rebound effort in a 67-59 win over No. 21 Mississippi State on Nov. 28. He also scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in an 84-79 loss at No. 11 Duke on Jan. 13.

Freshman forward Baye Ndongo is off to a solid start to his collegiate career. He has played in 17 games, all starts, and is averaging 13.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 29.1 minutes of action. He is coming off a 16-point and nine-rebound performance in Saturday's loss at Virginia Tech, just missing out on his fifth double-double of the season. His best game so far has been a 22-point and 12-rebound effort in a 73-68 win at Hawaii on Dec. 22.

