The eighth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels and Pittsburgh Panthers meet in Atlantic Coast Conference action on Tuesday when they face off in Pittsburgh. The Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC), who have won two in a row, are coming off a 105-60 thumping of Charleston Southern on Friday. The Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC), who have won four of their last five games, were beaten at Syracuse 81-73 on Saturday. Pitt has lost 15 consecutive games to AP Top-10 opponents dating back to 2015.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. UNC leads the all-time series 15-8, but Pitt has won five of the last six games, including three in a row. The Tar Heels are 4.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 157.5. Before making any Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 9 of the 2023-24 season on a 101-66 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a fast 11-4 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on UNC vs. Pitt. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Pitt vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh spread: North Carolina -4.5

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 157.5 points

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh money line: North Carolina -195, Pittsburgh +162

UNC: The Tar Heels have hit the game total under in 9 of their last 12 away games (+5.70 units)

PITT: The Panthers have have won 22 of their last 34 games (+8.60 units on ML)

Why North Carolina can cover

Senior guard RJ Davis has scored 20 or more points in each of the last eight games and is coming off his first double-double of the season. In the win over Charleston Southern, Davis scored 20 points, while dishing out 10 assists. He scored a season-high 30 points in an 87-72 win over 20th-ranked Arkansas on Nov. 24. For the season, he is averaging 21.6 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.8 minutes of action.

Senior forward Armando Bacot is averaging a double-double, scoring 14.8 points and grabbing 10.8 rebounds per game. He is connecting on 53% of his shots from the floor, including 40% from 3-point range, and 78.3% from the free-throw line. He has registered five double-doubles on the year, including a season-high 25 points and 13 rebounds in an 86-70 win over Radford on Nov. 6. In just 20 minutes against Charleston Southern, he scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Why Pittsburgh can cover

The Panthers have three players averaging 10 points or more, led by senior forward Blake Hinson, who is in his second year with the program. Hinson averages 19.5 points, five rebounds and one assist in 31.2 minutes of action. He is hitting 46.1% of his field goals, including a blistering 43.8% from 3-point range. He has reached double-figure scoring in 12 of 13 games, including a season-high 29 points in an 80-63 win at West Virginia on Dec. 6.

Freshman guard Carlton Carrington has had the hot hand of late, and is coming off a 17-point, seven-rebound and five-assist performance in the loss at Syracuse. He is averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Carrington has registered one double-double on the season, scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in a 100-52 win over North Carolina A&T on Nov. 6. He scored a season-high 19 points and dished out seven assists in an 86-74 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Nov. 13.

The model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in 80% of simulations.

