The Purdue Boilermakers will go for the season sweep when they take on the host 15th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Tuesday. The Boilermakers (10-5) defeated the Buckeyes (11-3) 67-60 at West Lafayette, Ind., on Dec. 16. Purdue, Ohio State and Illinois are tied for fourth in the conference at 5-3, one-half game behind third-place Wisconsin and 1.5 games behind conference co-leaders Iowa and Michigan. The Buckeyes are 7-0 on their home court, while the Boilermakers are 2-4 on the road. Ohio State will be without senior guard CJ Walker, who is out with torn ligaments in his right, non-shooting hand.

Tip-off from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET. Ohio State holds a 91-89 edge in the all-time series, including a 58-30 advantage in games played at Columbus. The Buckeyes are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Ohio State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 137. Before making any Ohio State vs. Purdue picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Purdue vs. Ohio State spread: Ohio State -4.5

Purdue vs. Ohio State over-under: 137 points

Purdue vs. Oho State money line: Ohio State -200; Purdue +170

PUR: Over the last two games, Purdue shot 64 free throws, the most in consecutive games since 2015.

OSU: When ranked in the Top 25 in The Associated Press poll, the Buckeyes are 28-8 vs. the Boilermakers

Why Ohio State can cover



The Buckeyes are led by junior guard Duane Washington, who leads the team by averaging 15.4 points per game. He was second on the team last year at 11.5, and reached 700 points for his career with 13 vs. Nebraska on Dec. 30. He has scored 20 or more points four times this season and has seven in his career. He has been nearly automatic from the free throw line, connecting on 43 of 48 foul shots for 90 percent.

Also powering the Buckeyes is sophomore forward E.J. Liddell, who is averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals per game. He is connecting on 50.4 percent of his field goals and 72.9 percent of his free throws. He scored a career-high 26 points in a win over No. 15 Illinois on Saturday. A two-time Illinois Mr. Basketball, he has 22 career games with five or more rebounds with the Buckeyes posting an 18-4 mark in those contests.

Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers have played well on the road of late, posting back-to-back wins at Michigan State (55-54) on Jan. 8 and at Indiana (81-69) on Thursday. Leading the offense is junior forward Trevion Williams, who is one of three Purdue players averaging in double figures. Williams averages 15.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 steals per game, and is hitting 54.1 percent of his shots from the floor. He has posted five double-doubles so far this season. His best game was a 30-point, 11-rebound effort against Indiana State on Dec. 12.

Also pacing the offense is junior guard Sasha Stefanovic, who averages 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.5 steals per game. He has been deadly from 3-point range, connecting on 45.2 percent of his field goals, including 47.1 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. He is also hitting 77.8 percent of his free throws. He has scored in double figures seven times, including a 20-point performance against Oakland on Dec. 1.

