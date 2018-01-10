Oklahoma hands Texas Tech its first Big 12 loss to further muddle wide-open league

There are now three one-loss teams in Big 12 conference play and only one still unbeaten, thanks to No. 9 Oklahoma's handling of eighth-ranked Texas Tech in Norman on Tuesday night. The 75-65 decision in favor of the Sooners only further muddled an already wide-open conference race and kept Lon Kruger's team in the thick of it.

Despite the double-digit final margin, Oklahoma's prolific offensive attack stalled in the first half as the Red Raiders defense limited star freshman Trae Young to just 5 points on 1-of-12 shooting. Still, OU trailed only 31-29 at the break. And as Young has done all season, he bounced back in the final frame to finish with a game-high 27 points -- and OU responded by pouring in 46 points in the closing 20 minutes to widen the gap down the stretch.

Young, a front-runner for the National Player of the Year who leads the NCAA in scoring and assists per game, finished with 9 assists and hit 6 of his 11 shots in the second half.

With West Virginia's tight win over Baylor on Tuesday to remain undefeated in league play, it leaves OU, Texas Tech and Kansas among the one-loss teams in conference play -- setting up a big-time showdown Saturday when the Red Raiders welcome the 15-1 Mountaineers into Lubbock, Texas.