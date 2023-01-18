Oklahoma State (9-8) had won four consecutive games against Oklahoma (11-6) before the Sooners won the last meeting between the two in their second matchup last season. The rivalry between the two programs resumes on Wednesday night, as both look to start making headway in the Big 12 standings. The Sooners have scored at least 75 points in their last two games, while the Cowboys have scored just 53.6 points per contest over their last three.

Tip-off from the Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, where Oklahoma State is 6-2 this season, is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are favored by 2 points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 128.5.

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma spread: Oklahoma State -2

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma over/under: 128 points

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma money line: Oklahoma State -140, Oklahoma +118

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State's offensive struggles were the difference in its last game against Baylor as the Cowboys lost 74-58. Oklahoma State's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Caleb Asberry, who had 14 points in addition to seven rebounds. Avery Anderson III scored the most points among the Cowboys starters, finishing with 11 points on a 5-for-12 shooting night.

Oklahoma State hit just 21.2% of its 3-pointers in the loss to the Bears, but has hit just 38.5% of its total field goal attempts over its last five games. Where the Cowboys try to muck things up is on the defensive end of the floor, where they have held opponents to shoot just 36.9% this season. Much of their success on defense has been due to the rim protection from Moussa Cisse, who averages 2.7 blocks per game.

What you need to know about Oklahoma

West Virginia has been a strong home side all season, but the Sooners were able to crack their code and win on Saturday, 77-76. The Sooners relied on the efforts of guard Grant Sherfield, who had 22 points and five assists, and forward Jalen Hill, who had 14 points along with six rebounds. Oklahoma had a strong offensive day as a team, knocking down 64% of its total attempts and 45% of its 3-pointers.

Sherfield has been the Sooners' top shooter from downtown this season, and has hit 44.8% of his 3-point attempts to go with his 17.6 points per game. Tanner Groves has been the top player on the glass for the Sooners, averaging 7.1 rebounds per start. Oklahoma is just 1-2 in away games this season, but combined with neutral site matchups, the Sooners are 5-3.

