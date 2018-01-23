Oklahoma vs. Kansas odds: College basketball picks from expert who's 5-1 on Sooners games

Kansas travels to face Oklahoma on Tuesday in a 7 p.m. ET tip. The line has already been swinging from side to side after Kansas opened as a one-point favorite, but now the Sooners are favored by one. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 169.5, down from opening at 171.

In this Big 12 basketball showdown that could have major implications on NCAA Tournament seeding come March, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say.

Over the weekend, Oh told readers to back Oklahoma State (+3.5) against Oklahoma, and said that his simulations pointed to OSU not only covering, but pulling off the outright upset. The result: Oklahoma State 83, Oklahoma 81 -- Oh was dead on.

That helped Oh extend his streak picking college basketball games to 17-8 overall and made him 5-1 on his past six picks involving Oklahoma hoops. Anybody following his picks is up big right now.

Part of his success: He co-founded AccuScore and specializes in sports simulations, projections and statistical analysis.

Now, he has analyzed Kansas at Oklahoma on Tuesday from every possible angle and locked in his picks.

We can tell you he has a slight lean to the over. But he has a strong pick for which side of the spread to be all over, and he's sharing that only over at SportsLine.

Oh has taken into account the recent offensive outbursts by star Oklahoma guard Trae Young, one of the top players in the nation and a likely lottery pick in this year's NBA Draft. Young is averaging 30 points after he dropped 48 on Oklahoma State over the weekend and went for 43 against TCU. He'll difficult to contain at home.

But just because Young has been going off with some monster offensive performances doesn't mean Oklahoma will be able to knock off the Jayhawks on Tuesday.

Young's offense hasn't always been translating to team success. OU has lost two in a row and three of its past five. Kansas, meanwhile, has been surging. The No. 5 Jayhawks are off to a 6-1 start in Big 12 play and have won five straight.

And a stingy Kansas defense is built to limit a star like Young. The Jayhawks give up under 70 points and have held their past two Big 12 opponents to an average of just 66.5. When they faced a loaded West Virginia squad last week, no individual player scored more than 16 points for the Mountaineers.

Oh has evaluated all of these circumstances, spotted a big edge in this line, and quickly jumped all over it.

So what side of Kansas-Oklahoma do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to get Stephen Oh's strong pick for Kansas-Oklahoma, and see which side offers a tremendous value, all from an expert who is 5-1 on his last six picks involving Oklahoma and is on a strong 17-8 run overall on his college basketball selections.