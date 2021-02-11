The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Oregon Ducks will face off Thursday in a Pac-12 clash at 9 p.m. ET at Desert Financial Arena. The Sun Devils are 6-8 overall and 3-5 at home, while Oregon is 10-4 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Ducks are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 road games when playing a team with a losing home record. The Sun Devils are 2-5-1 against the spread in their last eight Thursday games.

The Sun Devils are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Arizona State vs. Oregon odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 151. Before entering any Oregon vs. Arizona State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arizona State vs. Oregon. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Oregon vs. Arizona State:

Arizona State vs. Oregon spread: Arizona State -1.5

Arizona State vs. Oregon over-under: 151 points

Arizona State vs. Oregon money line: Arizona State -125, Oregon +105

Latest Odds: Arizona State Sun Devils -1.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Arizona State

The Sun Devils won their second straight game on Jan. 30, downing Stanford 79-75. Remy Martin led the way with 23 points, Josh Christopher pumped in 15 points, and Alonzo Verge Jr., Jalen Graham and Marcus Bagley each added 12 points.

Martin leads Arizona State with 18 points and 4.2 assists per game, while Bagley contributes 6.1 rebounds per outing.

What you need to know about Oregon

The Ducks snapped a two-game slide by downing Washington State 86-74 o Saturday. Eugene Omoruyi led the way with 25 points and five rebounds.

Chris Duarte is Oregon's leading scorer at 17.8 points per game, while LJ Figueroa pulls down 7.1 rebounds and Amauri Hardy dishes 3.6 assists per outing.

How to make Oregon vs. Arizona State picks

The model has simulated Arizona State vs. Oregon 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arizona State vs. Oregon? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Oregon vs. Arizona State spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.