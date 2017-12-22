Podcast: CBS Sports Classic picks and Dick Enberg's best college hoops moments
Our final podcast before Christmas also includes a discussion on Wofford's huge win at UNC
Happy Holidays to our listeners -- so here's an early pre-Christmas present. Gary Parrish and I wrap up the week's worth of episodes by discussing Gonzaga's loss at San Diego State, reset Wofford pulling off a stunner at UNC, and try to figure out what Brian Bowen was thinking by doing that Outside the Lines interview. We wrap with some thoughts on the passing of legendary broadcaster Dick Enberg, who was on the mic for some of college hoops' biggest moments -- including its most important game ever.
Here's where to listen to what topics and when:
OPEN: Gonzaga's loss at San Diego State, and how the WCC is falling just short of being good enough to help the Zags' case this season.
16:00: Wofford's win over UNC
21:02: Brian Bowen's hard-to-believe responses to his ineligibility at Louisville. Bowen had his first sit-down interview, which came Thursday on "Outside the Lines."
29:55: CBS Sports Classic preview and picks. UNC plays Ohio State, Kentucky plays UCLA.
33:55: Remembering the incredible career of Dick Enberg.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.
