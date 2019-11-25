Poll Attacks: One AP voter seems to have no idea Cincinnati lost to Bowling Green on Sunday night
The Bearcats only appeared on one (nonsensical) ballot this week
If you're a basketball coach who wants to play a game at least one voter in the Associated Press Top 25 poll will miss completely, schedule it for a Sunday night opposite the NFL.
It works every time!
Our latest example comes courtesy of Sunday night's Paradise Jam semifinal between Cincinnati and Bowling Green. The Bearcats were 7-point favorites at tip-off. So I can understand why somebody might assume they won. But you know what happens when you assume, right? Among other things, you end up submitting a nonsensical Top 25 ballot that gets highlighted in the weekly Poll Attacks column.
Let me walk you through it.
Scott Wolf, an accomplished reporter at the Los Angeles Daily News, has submitted four Top 25 ballots so far this season -- and the first three did NOT include Cincinnati. But his fourth ballot, this week's ballot, does include Cincinnati despite the fact that the Bearcats lost 91-84 on Sunday night to a Bowling Green team that's actually pretty good but still unranked by humans, outside of the top 50 in Sagarin and outside of the top 95 at KenPom. It's a loss that pushed Cincinnati down to No. 42 at KenPom, No. 53 in Sagarin and off of every Top 25 ballot -- except Scott Wolf's. He instead ADDED Cincinnati to his ballot and made the Bearcats No. 23. And the only explanation for that is that he submitted his ballot before the Cincinnati-Bowling Green game went final or, more likely, he had no idea UC lost when he turned the ballot in.
Either way, not good.
And, just so we're clear, this is not to be interpreted as a critique of Cincinnati. I actually had the Bearcats ranked in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 on Sunday morning because, at that point, they had strong computer numbers and a 3-1 record with the lone loss being a single-digit loss on the road to an Ohio State team that's smashed everybody else it's played -- including Villanova by 25 points. So I was down with ranking Cincinnati as recently as Sunday morning. But then Sunday night happened. And there's just no good way to rationalize ranking Cincinnati after Sunday night happened -- and ranking Cincinnati for the FIRST TIME ALL SEASON AFTER SUNDAY NIGHT HAPPENED is impossible to explain without just shrugging your shoulders and acknowledging Cincinnati's loss to Bowling Green slipped right past you.
