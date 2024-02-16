The San Diego State Aztecs will face off against the New Mexico Lobos in a Mountain West matchup on Friday. San Diego State is 19-6 overall and 12-0 at home, while New Mexico is 20-5 overall and 5-3 on the road. New Mexico defeated San Diego State, 88-70, at home on Jan. 13 in their first meeting of the season.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at San Diego State's Viejas Arena. The Aztecs 6.5-point favorite in the latest New Mexico vs. San Diego State odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 152 points.

.San Diego State vs. New Mexico spread: San Diego State -6



San Diego State vs. New Mexico over/under: 152 points

San Diego State vs. New Mexico money line: San Diego State -282, New Mexico +226

NM: New Mexico is 7-2 ATS over its last nine games

SDS: San Diego State is 7-3 ATS as a home favorite this season

What you need to know about New Mexico

New Mexico is coming off a thrilling 83-82 victory over Nevada on Tuesday. Despite having a 10-point lead at halftime, New Mexico trailed by two points with 30 seconds left in the second half. Jamal Mashburn Jr. then made the winning 3-pointer from the corner with 20 seconds left for the game's final points.

Mashburn is third on the team in scoring (15.3 points per game) behind senior guard Jaelen House and sophomore guard Donovan Dent, who both average 15.6 ppg. New Mexico is fourth in the Mountain West Conference in field goal percentage (47.3%), including fourth in 3-point percentage (35.2%). The Lobos are the best total rebounding team in the conference, also leading in offensive rebounds (12.2 per game) as those second-chance opportunities could make a huge difference on Friday.

What you need to know about San Diego State

San Diego State is coming off a 71-55 win over Colorado State on Tuesday. The Aztecs have yet to lose a contest at home this season, going 12-0, including 6-0 in conference matchups with an average margin of victory of 16 points. San Diego State has the Mountain West Conference's leading scorer in Jaedon LeDee, a 6-foot-9 senior forward averaging 20.3 ppg. He's also third in rebounds (8.5 per game). LeDee scored 27 points against Colorado State on Tuesday with Lamont Butler adding 11 points and 10 rebounds.

San Diego State is tied for the best scoring defense in the conference, allowing 66.8 ppg this season. The Aztecs have held their opponents 70 points or fewer in seven of their last eight games and are allowing 64 ppg over their last four contests. San Diego State is 6-3 over their last nine matchups against New Mexico and hasn't lost back-to-back matchups to the Lobos since 2017 and 2018.

