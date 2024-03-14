The No. 4 seed Seton Hall Pirates (20-11) will face the No. 5 seed St. John's Red Storm (19-12) in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon. Seton Hall won five of its final seven games to close the regular season, including consecutive wins over Villanova and DePaul last week. St. John's has won five straight games, knocking off Creighton during that stretch. The Red Storm are on the NCAA Tournament bubble, and they are seeking revenge after getting swept by the Pirates in the regular season.

Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York. St. John's is favored by 4 points in the latest Seton Hall vs. St. John's odds, while the over/under is 143.5 points.

Seton Hall vs. St. John's spread: Seton Hall +4

Seton Hall vs. St. John's over/under: 143.5 points

Seton Hall vs. St. John's money line: Seton Hall: +145, St. John's: -172

Why Seton Hall can cover

Seton Hall has already picked up two wins over St. John's this season, including an 80-65 win at home in January. Senior guard Al-Amir Dawes scored a team-high 21 points, while senior guard Dylan Addae-Wusu posted a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Pirates added a 68-62 win at St. John's in February, springing the upset as 6.5-point underdogs.

Dawes had 19 points on 5 of 14 shooting, while senior guard Kadary Richmond had 18 points and 11 rebounds in a double-double effort. Richmond leads three double-digit scorers with 16.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, but second-leading scorer Dre Davis poured in 28 points in a blowout win over DePaul on Saturday. Seton Hall has won and covered the spread in six of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Why St. John's can cover

St. John's is one of the hottest teams in the conference entering the postseason, rattling off a five-game winning streak since losing to Seton Hall at home last month. The Red Storm upset Creighton as 3-point home underdogs two games after losing to the Pirates, as senior guard Daniss Jenkins had 27 points on 12 of 18 shooting. They added road wins at Butler and DePaul before getting past Georgetown at home last Saturday.

The Red Storm are fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, so motivation is not going to be an issue for them on Thursday. Jenkins leads four double-digit scorers with 14.7 points and 5.5 assists per game, while senior center Joel Soriano is averaging 14.1 points and 9.4 rebounds. St. John's has covered the spread in six of its last seven games in March. See which team to pick here.

