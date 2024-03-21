The sixth-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the No. 11 seeded Oregon Ducks in a 2024 NCAA Tournament Midwest Region matchup on Thursday. The Gamecocks (26-7), who tied for second with Kentucky, Auburn and Alabama in the SEC at 13-5, have won five of seven. They fell 86-55 to Auburn in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. The Ducks (23-11), who finished fourth in the Pac-12 at 12-8, have won four in a row, including a 75-68 win over Colorado in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game.

Tipoff from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh is set for 4 p.m. ET. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. The Ducks are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. South Carolina odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 134. Before making any South Carolina vs. Oregon picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Oregon vs. South Carolina spread: Oregon -1.5

Oregon vs. South Carolina over/under: 134 points

Oregon vs. South Carolina money line: Oregon -121, South Carolina +101

ORE: The Ducks have won 25 of their last 35 games (+17.80 units on ML)

SC: The Gamecocks have won 23 of their last 31 games (+21.65 units on ML)

Why South Carolina can cover

The Gamecocks are led by junior guard Meechie Johnson, who has reached double-digit scoring 21 times in 2023-24. He scored a season-high 29 points, while grabbing five rebounds in a 65-53 win over Notre Dame on Nov. 28. He poured in 25 points, while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out three assists in an 82-76 win over Florida on March 2. In 32 games, all starts, Johnson is averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 28.9 minutes.

Senior forward B.J. Mack has been red hot of late. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last three games, including a 25-point performance in a 93-89 overtime win at Mississippi State in the regular-season finale on March 9. He scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds in an 80-66 win over Arkansas in the second round of the SEC Tournament. In 33 games, all starts, Mack is averaging 13.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.9 minutes.

Why Oregon can cover

Senior center N'Faly Dante appears to be peaking at the right time for the Ducks. In the Pac-12 Tournament championship game, he nearly registered a double-double as he recorded 25 points and nine rebounds in 32 minutes of action in a 75-68 win over Colorado. He had 14 points and 10 rebounds in a 67-59 upset win over top-seeded Arizona in the semifinals. He opened the Pac-12 Tournament with a 22-point, six-rebound and four-assist performance in a 68-65 quarterfinal victory over UCLA. In 20 games, including 19 starts, he is averaging 16.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists in 30.4 minutes.

Also powering the Ducks is senior Jermaine Couisnard. The fifth-year player, who played his first three years at South Carolina, has started all 34 games this season for Oregon. In 32.3 minutes of action, he is averaging 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Couisnard played a big role in the Ducks' win over Colorado in the Pac-12 title game, scoring 14 points, dishing out eight assists and grabbing three boards.

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 143 combined points.

