The Temple Owls meet the Portland Pilots in the seventh-place game at the Diamond Head Classic Championship on Sunday. The Owls (6-6), who have lost three games in a row, dropped a 78-63 decision to Old Dominion in the consolation semifinals of the tournament. The Pilots (6-8), who have dropped three straight, fell 100-79 to UMass in the consolation semifinals. Temple is 2-3 at neutral sites this season, while Portland is 0-3.

Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m. ET at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. This will be the first meeting between the teams. The Owls are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Temple vs. Portland odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 151. Before making any Portland vs. Temple picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Temple vs. Portland spread: Temple -3.5

Temple vs. Portland over/under: 151 points

Temple vs. Portland money line: Temple -181, Portland +151

TEM: The Owls are 3-5-1 against the spread over the last nine games

POR: The Pilots are 5-7 ATS this season

Why Temple can cover

Junior guard Hysier Miller helps power the Owls. He has been a mainstay in the starting lineup for nearly three years and has started 52 of 67 games in his career. In 37.3 minutes per game, he is averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals. Miller poured in 20 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists in the loss to Old Dominion. He scored 28 points in a 78-73 win over Albany on Dec. 10.

Also leading Temple is junior guard Jahlil White, who has been limited to seven games. He has scored in double figures five times this season and posted three double-doubles. In an 87-78 loss at VCU on Dec. 16, he poured in 14 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds. For the year, he is averaging 12.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Why Portland can cover

Guard Tyler Robertson, who is in his third year in the program, leads the team in scoring at 16.4 points per game. He is connecting on 48.8% of his field goals, including 37.5% from 3-point range and 78.3% from the foul line. He is also averaging 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 34.7 minutes of play. In the consolation semifinal loss to Massachusetts on Saturday, he scored 17 points, while pulling down five rebounds.

Freshman guard Tyler Harris is coming off a 20-point and five-rebound effort on Saturday. It was his ninth double-digit scoring effort in 14 games. He has also registered three double-doubles on the season, including a season-high 22-point and 12-rebound performance in a 76-65 win over UC Riverside on Nov. 12. For the year, Harris is averaging 12.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.1 steals and one assist per game.

