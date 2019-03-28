Tennessee vs. Purdue odds: 2019 NCAA Tournament picks, Sweet 16 predictions from proven model on 11-5 run

No. 2 seed Tennessee looks to rewrite the school's history books on Thursday when it takes on No. 3 seed Purdue in a 2019 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup. The sixth-ranked Volunteers (31-5) have already tied the school record for wins, but would like nothing better than to reach their first-ever Final Four. Meanwhile, the 13th-ranked Boilermakers (25-9), making their 31st tournament appearance, stand in their way with a trip to the 2019 Elite Eight on the line. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:29 p.m. ET from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, and this will be the fifth-ever meeting between the schools. The Volunteers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Tennessee odds after the line opened at one, while the over-under for total points scored is 146.5. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before entering any Purdue vs. Tennessee picks of your own or locking in any 2019 NCAA bracket predictions.

The model knows the Volunteers have a rich tournament history, making their 22nd appearance in the Big Dance. Tennessee has been quite successful overall in recent years, finishing .500 or better in 13 of the last 14 seasons and earning an NCAA Tournament bid in nine of the last 14 years. Statistically, the Volunteers have the edge over the Boilermakers in several categories, including field goal percentage (sixth nationally at 49.6), scoring (ninth at 81.6 points per game) and free throw percentage (16th at 76.4).

Since the start of last season, Tennessee is 57-14, including a 78-75 win over the Boilermakers at the beginning of 2017-18. Junior forward Grant Williams leads the Volunteers in scoring at 19.3 points per game and has an uncanny ability to draw fouls, which could hurt the physical Boilermakers. Of his 675 points this season, 210 have come at the free-throw line, or 31 percent.

But just because the Vols are having one of their best seasons ever does not guarantee they'll cover the Tennessee vs. Purdue spread in the 2019 Sweet 16.

Purdue also is on fire, winning eight of its last 10. The Boilermakers, who tied Michigan State for the Big Ten regular-season title at 16-4, have at least 25 victories for the fourth straight season, and they've been doing it with defense. Over the last nine games, Purdue held its opponents to 59.9 points per game, 36 percent shooting and 28 percent from 3-point range.

The Boilermakers, who are 22nd nationally in scoring differential at plus-10, have been even better over their last three games at plus-12.3. Junior guard Carsen Edwards exploded for 42 points in the second-round win over Villanova and is averaging 34 points in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. And Tennessee has failed to cover in its last three games.

