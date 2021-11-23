The Texas A&M Aggies will take on the Butler Bulldogs at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena in the second game for both teams in the 2021 Maui Invitational. The Aggies are 4-1, while Butler is 3-2. Both teams have struggled against the spread as Butler is just 1-4 ATS and Texas A&M is 1-3 ATS.

The Bulldogs are favored by one point in the latest Butler vs. Texas A&M odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is set at 124.5.

Butler vs. Texas A&M spread: Butler -1

Butler vs. Texas A&M over-under: 124 points

What you need to know about Butler

The Bulldogs won their first three games of the season, but they've dropped back-to-back contests against Michigan State and Houston. The Cougars knocked them off 70-52 in their opener at the Maui Invitational. Guard Jair Bolden (16 points) was the top scorer for Butler in the loss.

Bolden leads the team with 12.8 points per game. He's hitting 50 percent from 3-point range and he's 91.7 percent from the free-throw line. Guard Chuck Harris is averaging 12.6 points, while guard Jayden Taylor (10.8 ppg) is the only other player averaging double digits. Butler is averaging just 63 points per game, but it has been fairly stout on defense, giving up an average of just 60.4.

What you need to know about Texas A&M

As for the Aggies, they took a tough 69-58 loss against the Wisconsin Badgers on Monday in this tournament. Guard Marcus Williams wasn't much of a difference maker for A&M, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just eight points.

That was A&M's first loss of the season. The Aggies have also been strong on defense, giving up just 59.8 points per game. Henry Coleman III is the team's co-leading scorer with 11.6 points per game. Quenton Jackson is also averaging 11.6. Virginia Tech transfer Tyrece Radford and Williams are both averaging 10.2 points.

How to make Texas A&M vs. Butler picks

