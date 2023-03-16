The No. 15 seed Colgate Raiders and the No. 2 Texas Longhorns face off in a Midwest Region first round matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Thursday. The Longhorns finished the regular season on fire, winning four straight games. On March 11, Texas beat Kansas 76-56 to secure the Big 12 Championship. Likewise, Colgate won nine games in a row, including a 79-61 win over Lafayette to win the Patriot League title.

Tipoff from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines is set for 7:25 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are 13-point favorites in the latest Colgate vs. Texas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5.

Texas vs. Colgate: Longhorns -13

Texas vs. Colgate over/under: 150.5 points

Texas vs. Colgate money line: Longhorns -1100, Raiders +700

COL: Raiders are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall

TEX: Longhorns are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following an ATS win

Why Texas can cover

Senior guard Marcus Carr is a very athletic and impactful two-way force in the backcourt. Carr has outstanding awareness and instincts that allow him to play freely. The Ontario native leads the team in scoring (15.9), assists (4.1) and steals (1.8). In the Big 12 Championship Game against Kansas, he totaled 17 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Senior forward Timmy Allen, listed as a game-time decision with a leg injury, is a strong and agile big man for the Longhorns. Allen does a great job attacking the basket and finishing through contact. The Arizona native has also been a willing passer, averaging 3.5 assists with 10.5 points and 5.5 boards per contest. On Feb. 25 against Baylor, Allen had 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Why Colgate can cover

Senior guard Tucker Richardson is an extremely balanced player. Richardson has great court vision to find the open man while using his ball handling ability to break down the defense. The New Jersey native is leading the squad in scoring (13.9), assists (5.8), and steals (2.1). On Mar. 8 against Lafayette, Richardson racked up a triple-double on 14 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Senior guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels has been a great shooter from the outside for the Raiders. Lynch-Daniels is constantly moving without the ball and thrives as a catch-and-shoot option. The North Carolina native is averaging 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and shoots 50% from downtown. In the Mar. 5 contest against Army, he finished with 21 points and went 4-of-7 from three.

