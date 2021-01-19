The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will look to rebound after losing the opener of a two-game series to the host Towson Tigers when they meet in a Colonial Conference game to get the Tuesday college basketball schedule underway. The Tigers (2-5) posted a 72-69 win over the Seahawks (6-4) on Monday. UNC Wilmington has played well on the road this season, going 3-3 away from home after going 1-12 on the road in 2019-20. Towson, meanwhile, is 1-1 in the Colonial and 2-1 on its home court.

Tip-off from SECU Arena in Towson, Md., is slated for 1 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Seahawks as one-point favorites in the latest UNC Wilmington vs. Towson odds. The over-under for total points scored is set at 143.5.

UNC Wilmington vs. Towson spread: UNC Wilmington -1

UNC Wilmington vs. Towson over-under: 143.5 points

UNCW: Is playing just its second game since Dec. 23 after having two series postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

TOW: Entered the two-game series averaging 40.3 rebounds per game with a plus-3.8 rebounding margin

Why UNC Wilmington can cover



The Seahawks entered the series with five players averaging double figures. They are led by junior guard Jaylen Sims, who is averaging 19.5 points per game on 48.4 percent shooting from the floor, including 46.3 percent from 3-point range. He is also averaging 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and one steal per game. He has scored 20-plus points in four games this season, including two 29-point performances. He missed out on a double-double by one rebound against Troy on Nov. 28.

Also powering the offense is senior guard Ty Gadsden, who averages 16.9 points per game. He has been nearly automatic at the free throw line, hitting 92.5 percent of his attempts. He is also connecting on 40.2 percent of his field goals, including 36.4 percent from 3-point range. For the season, he is also averaging 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has scored over 20 points twice, including a 21-point effort on Dec. 23 against Delaware State.

Why Towson can cover

The Tigers have lost only two games by double digits and are led by senior guard Zane Martin. Martin has scored in double figures in four games, including 25 against San Francisco on Nov. 26 and 27 against Buffalo on Nov. 27. He scored 21 points against the Seahawks on Monday. He entered the series averaging 14.2 points, five rebounds, 3.2 assists and 0.8 steals per game. Last year at New Mexico, Martin was a member of the Mountain West Academic All-Conference Team, playing in 33 games with 18 starts. He averaged 10.1 points and 3.1 assists per game.

Also leading Towson is sophomore guard Nicolas Timberlake, who entered the series averaging 12.8 points, four rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He is also a solid free throw shooter, hitting on 82.4 percent from the charity stripe. He has reached double figures five times this season, including 19 points in the season opener against fourth-ranked Virginia on Nov. 25. He also had 18 points in the win over Coppin State on Dec 26.

