Utah State vs. Wyoming odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 28 predictions from proven model

A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Wyoming Cowboys and the Utah State Aggies at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. Wyoming is 5-16 overall and 4-9 at home, while Utah State is 16-6 overall and 1-4 on the road. Despite their general struggles, the Cowboys have been average against the spread with a 10-10 mark. Meanwhile, Utah State has struggled against the number with an 8-12 mark.

Wyoming has covered three of the last four head-to-head meetings with Utah State and the sides have split those four meetings straight up. This time around, the Aggies are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Utah State vs. Wyoming odds, while the over-under is set at 127. Before entering any Wyoming vs. Utah State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cowboys vs. Aggies spread: Cowboys +13.5

Cowboys vs. Aggies over-under: 128 points

Cowboys vs. Aggies money line: Wyoming +726, Utah State -1167

What you need to know about Wyoming

Last Tuesday, the Cowboys lost to San Diego State on the road by a decisive 72-55 margin. A silver lining for Wyoming was the play of guard Jake Hendricks, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 20 points. Hunter Maldonado struggled with seven points and seven turnovers in the loss to the Aztecs, but Maldonado has generally been the driving force behind the Wyoming offense this season. He's averaging 16.9 points and 4.0 assists per game this season.

What you need to know about Utah State

While not quite a landslide, the game between Utah State and Colorado State on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Utah State wrapped it up with a 77-61 victory at home. It was another big night for guard Sam Merrill, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and five dimes.

Merrill is averaging 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season and is shooting an impressive 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Justin Bean helps make sure that the Aggies can play inside-out by averaging 13.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

