San Diego State made a splash last Saturday for all the wrong reasons when it lost to Colorado State after holding a 26-point lead in what was the biggest comeback in Mountain West history. Fast forward a week and this time the Aztecs are actually enjoying the spotlight after a dramatic win over Nevada.

Trey Pulliam banked in a runner from just outside the lane at the final buzzer to lift the Aztecs to a 69-67 win vs. a Wolfpack squad that should be among San Diego State's top competitors as SDSU looks to defend its league crown. Pulliam's game-winner completed a frenetic final sequence after Nevada guard Grant Sherfield tied the game at 67 on a jumper with six seconds left.

Matt Mitchell led San Diego State with 20 points and eight rebounds while Nathan Mensah contributed 15 and Pulliam finished with seven. The victory completed a sweep of Nevada for San Diego State, which improved to 9-2 (3-1 Mountain West) with the victory. Nevada is 8-5 (3-3) after the loss. The teams also played Thursday night, and the Aztecs won that game 65-60.

Though leading scorer Malachi Flynn and two other starters are gone from last year's 30-2 team that finished 17-1 in the Mountain West, this rendition of the Aztecs is assembling a quality resume even with the embarrassing loss to Colorado State on their ledger. SDSU has double-digit victories over UCLA and Arizona State under its belt, and its only other loss is against BYU.