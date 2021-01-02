Colorado State pulled off the biggest comeback in school and Mountain West Conference history Saturday when it roared back from a 26-point deficit to beat San Diego State 70-67 on the road. The Rams (6-1) trailed 33-7 with seven minutes remaining in the first half before cutting the deficit to 40-33 at halftime. CSU's John Tonje put the Rams ahead first the first time since it was 2-0 when he sank a free throw with 12 seconds remaining that converted a four-point play and gave the Rams a 68-67 lead. Kendle Moore extended the lead to three with a pair of free throws with three seconds left.

Even after cutting the deficit to seven points at halftime, Colorado State needed a couple additional surges after the Aztecs extended the lead back to 50-35 early in the second half. But the Rams hung around and closed the game on an 11-0 run in the last two minutes to complete the incredibly improbable comeback.

The outcome was even more surprising because of the stark difference in the way the teams played a recent mutual opponent. San Diego State trounced Saint Mary's 74-49 on Dec. 22 just three days after Saint Mary's beat Colorado State 53-33. That massive performance disparity against the Gaels seemed to be on full display in the first half Saturday as the Aztecs started hot from beyond the arc.

At one point, SDSU guard Terrell Gomez scored 14 points in just two and a half minutes as the Aztecs extended their lead from 22-4 to 33-7. But the Rams kept fighting, led by David Roddy and Adam Thistlewood, who finished with 15 points apiece. Roddy's 12 abounds gave him a double-double.