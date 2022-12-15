The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Thursday night. Wisconsin has won two of those three games in overtime, including a 78-75 win at Iowa on Sunday. Lehigh is riding a two-game skid following an 88-62 setback against UMBC its last time out.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Badgers are favored by 23 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Lehigh odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 133.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for Wisconsin vs. Lehigh:

Wisconsin vs. Lehigh spread: Wisconsin -23

Wisconsin vs. Lehigh over/under: 134 points

Wisconsin vs. Lehigh money line: Wisconsin -10000, Lehigh +2000

Why Wisconsin can cover

Lehigh has struggled with rebounding this season, get outrebounded by UMBC 42-22 in a blowout loss its last time out. The Mountain Hawks are going to struggle in that department against a taller Wisconsin frontcourt that is paced by forward Tyler Wahl. He is averaging 14.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, while sophomore Chucky Hepburn is scoring 12.4 points.

The Badgers have jumped into the top 25 of the polls after beating then-No. 13 Maryland and Iowa to open Big Ten play. They also closed the first part of their non-conference schedule with a win at Marquette earlier this month, giving them a ton of momentum coming into this game. Lehigh was blown out by Syracuse and Virginia Tech to open the season, while also getting crushed by UMBC.

Why Lehigh can cover

Wisconsin might be the better team on Thursday night, but it has not proven that it is worthy of being favored by this many points. The Badgers have had seven straight games decided by five points or fewer following their overtime win against Iowa. They struggled to win with margin against some of the lesser teams on their schedule early in the year, beating Green Bay by 11 points as 27-point favorites.

The Mountain Hawks have three players scoring in double figures, led by Evan Taylor's 13.5 points per game. Guards Tyler Whitney-Sidney (13.1) and Keith Higgins Jr. (11.6) are also scoring in double digits. Senior guard Jake Betlow scored a career-high 15 points on 5 of 8 3-point shooting against UMBC. The Mountain Hawks have had nearly two weeks to prepare for this game, while Wisconsin is coming off several emotional overtime games.

