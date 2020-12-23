|
No. 18 Miami, No. 21 Oklahoma State meet in Cheez-It Bowl
Perhaps the Miami Hurricanes have caught a break.
Or maybe not.
The 18th-ranked Hurricanes (8-2) will play the No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 in Orlando, Fla.
Oklahoma State is 2-2 against ranked teams this season and Miami is 1-2. The Hurricanes are coming off an embarrassing 62-26 home loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels, who had 554 yards rushing and 778 yards in total offense.
"Our kids have a bad taste in our mouths after that game," Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said.
The break that Miami might have caught is that Cowboys star running back Chuba Hubbard earlier this month opted to skip the rest of the season to prepare for the NFL draft.
Hubbard was a unanimous All-America selection last season, when he rushed for 2,094 yards, a 6.4-yard average and 21 touchdowns.
This year, Hubbard managed just 625 yards, a 4.7 average and five TDs. He hasn't played since Nov. 21 due to an ankle injury, and his backups have done very well.
Meanwhile, Miami has been weakened on defense as both of their star defensive ends — Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche — are skipping the bowl game to prepare for the draft. Phillips and Roche combined this season for 30 tackles for losses, 12.5 sacks, four passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and one interception.
Redshirt freshmen Jahfari Harvey and Cam Williams are Miami's new starting defensive ends, and they combined for 3.5 tackles for losses this season, albeit in few snaps.
The Cowboys, who have alternated a loss with a win for their past six games, are coming off an impressive 42-3 victory over Baylor on Dec. 12.
With Hubbard out, the Cowboys have had a 100-yard rusher in each of their past three games. The streak started when Dezmon Jackson rushed for 235 yards (6.5 average) and three touchdowns in a 50-44 win over Texas Tech.
"All week, I was running so hard to get myself in shape because this was my first start," Jackson said after that game. "Practice translates to the field, and I wasn't really tired in the game."
Jackson then had 118 yards (4.1 average) in a 29-22 loss to Texas Christian.
Against Baylor, Dominic Richardson ran for 169 yards (7.3 average) and three touchdowns.
Oklahoma State's passing game, led by Spencer Sanders, also is dangerous. Sanders, a second-year starter, has passed for 26 touchdowns and 3,767 yards in the past two years. But he also has been intercepted 19 times in 19 games.
Cowboys wide receiver Tylan Wallace, a third-year starter, has 53 catches for 877 yards and six TDs. But when he went down with a leg injury against Baylor, OSU's Dillon Stoner had a huge game, grabbing eight passes for 247 yards and three scores.
Oklahoma State's ability to find new stars on the fly has to concern a shaken Hurricanes defense, especially without their star linemen. Miami starting cornerback Al Blades also is out, due to myocarditis, a heart condition.
Offensively, Miami is led by D'Eriq King, who has passed for 2,573 yards, 22 TDs and just five interceptions this year. He has also rushed for 520 yards and four touchdowns.
Wide receiver Mike Harley (49 catches, 730 yards, six TDs) is King's biggest playmaker.
Tight ends Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory — both NFL prospects — have combined this season for 48 catches, 742 yards and nine touchdowns.
Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|17
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|16
|12
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|323
|320
|Total Plays
|60
|48
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|69
|125
|Rush Attempts
|28
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|254
|195
|Comp. - Att.
|24-32
|17-28
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-61
|7-61
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.0
|2-41.5
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|254
|PASS YDS
|195
|
|
|69
|RUSH YDS
|125
|
|
|323
|TOTAL YDS
|320
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|24/32
|254
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown 0 RB
|L. Brown
|7
|21
|1
|12
|
D. Jackson 27 RB
|D. Jackson
|6
|21
|0
|29
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|7
|18
|0
|13
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|6
|8
|0
|3
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|6
|4
|94
|2
|32
|
T. Wallace 2 WR
|T. Wallace
|7
|6
|45
|0
|14
|
T. Martin 4 WR
|T. Martin
|6
|5
|38
|0
|12
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|6
|4
|38
|0
|14
|
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|4
|3
|28
|0
|17
|
L. Brown 0 RB
|L. Brown
|2
|2
|11
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Sterling 3 S
|T. Sterling
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
|K. Harvell-Peel
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 2 S
|T. McCalister
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 20 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 0 CB
|C. Holmes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 7 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 40 DE
|B. Martin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harper 13 S
|T. Harper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wallace 2 WR
|T. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Antwine 95 DT
|I. Antwine
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Pohl 59 K
|B. Pohl
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|3
|39.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|2
|18.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|10/13
|113
|1
|0
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|6/14
|67
|0
|0
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|1/1
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|5
|51
|1
|42
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|4
|39
|0
|27
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|8
|18
|0
|6
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|2
|13
|0
|12
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|6
|4
|66
|1
|27
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|2
|2
|43
|0
|27
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|6
|5
|36
|0
|18
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|4
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
K. Smith 88 WR
|K. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bolden 21 S
|B. Bolden
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brooks Jr. 6 LB
|S. Brooks Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 44 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 1 DL
|N. Silvera
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flagg Jr. 11 LB
|C. Flagg Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Frierson 3 LB
|G. Frierson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Steed 17 LB
|W. Steed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 22 DL
|C. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McCloud 53 LB
|Z. McCloud
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 22 RB
|R. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Feldmann 51 LB
|G. Feldmann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Joyner Jr. 52 LB
|P. Joyner Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrison-Hunte 81 DL
|J. Harrison-Hunte
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Roberts 99 DL
|E. Roberts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 91 DL
|J. Miller
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|2/2
|40
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|2
|41.5
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|3
|25.3
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OKLAST 9(3:04 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Martin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 9(3:11 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 6 - OKLAST 6(3:45 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to MFL 9 for -3 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 18(4:13 - 3rd) 80-B.Presley to MFL 12 for 6 yards. Penalty on MFL 26-G.Hall Horse Collar 6 yards enforced at MFL 12.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 15(4:44 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to MFL 18 for -3 yards (17-W.Steed81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21(4:44 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to MFL 15 for 6 yards (26-G.Hall).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 33(5:00 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to MFL 21 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 33(5:20 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(5:40 - 3rd) 20-D.Richardson to MFL 33 for 3 yards (6-S.Brooks23-T.Couch).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 45(5:50 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Martin. Penalty on MFL 23-T.Couch Pass interference 9 yards enforced at MFL 45. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(5:55 - 3rd) 20-D.Richardson to MFL 45 for 2 yards (6-S.Brooks99-E.Roberts).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(6:00 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to MFL 47 for 11 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(6:20 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 42 for 12 yards (22-R.Burns26-G.Hall).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 24(6:45 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to OKS 30 for 6 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 19 - OKLAST 11(7:00 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 24 for 13 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - OKLAST 10(7:30 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 11 for 1 yard (44-B.Jennings).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(8:00 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 20 for no gain (26-G.Hall). Penalty on OKS 70-H.Woodard Holding 10 yards enforced at OKS 20. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 13 - OKLAST 17(8:25 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders INTERCEPTED by 44-B.Jennings at OKS 22. 44-B.Jennings. Penalty on MFL 23-T.Couch Pass interference 3 yards enforced at OKS 17. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(8:34 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to OKS 35 for 15 yards (21-B.Bolden). Penalty on OKS 87-L.Carter Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at OKS 27.
|Kickoff
|(8:38 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 60 yards from MFL 35. 80-B.Presley to OKS 20 for 15 yards (99-E.Roberts).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(8:38 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to OKS 1 for 1 yard.
|+2 YD
|(8:38 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to OKS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|+42 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 42(8:55 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(9:17 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry to OKS 42 for 4 yards (40-B.Martin).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(9:42 - 3rd) 3-M.Harley to OKS 46 for 12 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel3-T.Sterling).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 41(10:05 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 42 for 1 yard (2-T.Wallace89-T.Lacy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 41(11:05 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 41 for no gain (20-M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 41(11:12 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(11:30 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 41 for 9 yards (16-D.Harper).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(11:41 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 32 for 12 yards (13-T.Harper).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - OKLAST 20(11:48 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 45 yards from OKS 20 to MFL 35 fair catch by 3-M.Harley. Team penalty on MFL Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MFL 35.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 23 - OKLAST 9(12:27 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 20 for 11 yards (44-B.Jennings).
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - OKLAST 17(13:00 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders sacked at OKS 9 for -8 yards (44-B.Jennings).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22(13:20 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 17 for -5 yards (1-N.Silvera12-J.Harvey).
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 80-B.Presley to OKS 22 for 22 yards (18-T.Austin-Cave).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MIAMI 23(13:29 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 23(13:35 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Smith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 23(13:39 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23(13:40 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50(13:45 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to OKS 23 for 27 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAMI 44(14:00 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 50 for 6 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MIAMI 39(14:23 - 3rd) Penalty on OKS 1-L.Wolf Offside 5 yards enforced at MFL 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 39(14:30 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(14:53 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 39 for 3 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 59-B.Pohl kicks 63 yards from OKS 35. 3-M.Harley to MFL 21 for 19 yards. Penalty on OKS 4-K.Black Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at MFL 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIAMI 32(0:14 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 42 yards from MFL 32 out of bounds at the OKS 26.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 28(0:24 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 32 for 4 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 26(1:07 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 28 for 2 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(1:14 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(1:20 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry complete to 2-D.Chaney. 2-D.Chaney to MFL 26 for 16 yards (0-C.Holmes).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - OKLAST 41(1:27 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 31 yards from MFL 41 to MFL 10 fair catch by 26-G.Hall.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 41(1:31 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 41(1:37 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to MFL 41 for no gain (53-Z.McCloud).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(1:44 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - OKLAST 20(1:55 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 41 yards from OKS 20. 3-M.Harley to MFL 41 FUMBLES. 13-T.Harper to MFL 41 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 20 - OKLAST 15(2:33 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 20 for 5 yards (26-G.Hall11-C.Flagg).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - OKLAST 23(3:19 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders sacked at OKS 15 for -8 yards FUMBLES (12-J.Harvey). 87-L.Carter to OKS 15 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(3:55 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 23 for -2 yards (1-N.Silvera).
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MIAMI 5(3:58 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 5(4:03 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Harris.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 5(4:06 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - MIAMI 14(4:20 - 2nd) 1-D.King to OKS 9 for 5 yards (3-T.Sterling). Penalty on OKS 0-C.Holmes Holding 4 yards enforced at OKS 9.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIAMI 15(4:49 - 2nd) 3-M.Harley to OKS 14 for 1 yard (3-T.Sterling).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - MIAMI 7(5:55 - 2nd) 1-D.King to OKS 5 for 2 yards. Penalty on MFL 53-J.Clark Holding 10 yards enforced at OKS 5.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 9(5:26 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to OKS 7 for 2 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 18(5:40 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to OKS 9 for 9 yards. Team penalty on OKS Illegal substitution declined.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 36(5:54 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to OKS 18 for 18 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel20-M.Rodriguez).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 42(6:32 - 2nd) 1-D.King to OKS 36 for 6 yards (0-C.Holmes40-B.Martin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(7:09 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to OKS 42 for 1 yard (3-T.Sterling95-I.Antwine).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - MIAMI 45(7:16 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley. Penalty on OKS 31-K.Harvell-Peel Pass interference 12 yards enforced at MFL 45. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 47(8:00 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 45 for -2 yards (40-B.Martin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(8:06 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(8:41 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 47 for 27 yards.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - OKLAST 16(8:46 - 2nd) 59-B.Pohl 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - OKLAST 11(8:58 - 2nd) Penalty on OKS 96-K.Walterscheid False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 11. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 9(9:35 - 2nd) 20-D.Richardson to MFL 11 for -2 yards (22-C.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 11(10:13 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to MFL 9 for 2 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 13(10:53 - 2nd) 20-D.Richardson to MFL 11 for 2 yards (11-C.Flagg91-J.Miller).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(11:30 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 80-B.Presley. 80-B.Presley to MFL 13 for 14 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 45(11:45 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 80-B.Presley. 80-B.Presley to MFL 27 for 18 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(12:10 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to MFL 45 for 3 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39(12:32 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 0-L.Brown. 0-L.Brown to MFL 48 for 13 yards.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 25(13:08 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 39 for 14 yards (23-T.Couch).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 30(13:51 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 25 for -5 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(14:14 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 30 for 5 yards (51-G.Feldmann44-B.Jennings).
|Kickoff
|(14:14 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:14 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 10(14:18 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 13(15:00 - 2nd) 1-D.King to OKS 10 for 3 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(0:05 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 2-D.Chaney. 2-D.Chaney to OKS 13 for 27 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(0:30 - 1st) 9-B.Jordan complete to 1-D.King. 1-D.King to OKS 40 for 15 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(0:56 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to MFL 45 for 13 yards (16-D.Harper3-T.Sterling).
|Kickoff
|(0:56 - 1st) 59-B.Pohl kicks 61 yards from OKS 35. 3-M.Harley to MFL 42 for 38 yards. Penalty on MFL 7-X.Restrepo Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MFL 42.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:56 - 1st) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|+32 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 32(1:05 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 80-B.Presley. 80-B.Presley runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 33(1:42 - 1st) 20-D.Richardson to MFL 32 for 1 yard (3-G.Frierson91-J.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(2:15 - 1st) 20-D.Richardson to MFL 33 for 2 yards (22-C.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 40(2:36 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to MFL 35 for 5 yards (26-G.Hall8-D.Ivey).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 49(3:08 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to MFL 40 for 9 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(3:13 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - MIAMI 49(3:21 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 46(4:07 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 49 for 3 yards (95-I.Antwine).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 45(4:48 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 46 for 1 yard (3-T.Sterling).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(5:04 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 45 for 4 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(5:25 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to MFL 41 for 16 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|Kickoff
|(5:25 - 1st) 59-B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:25 - 1st) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - OKLAST 2(5:30 - 1st) 0-L.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 10(5:36 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf. Penalty on MFL 26-G.Hall Pass interference 8 yards enforced at MFL 10. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 10(6:04 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to MFL 10 for no gain (6-S.Brooks52-P.Joyner).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39(6:26 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to MFL 10 for 29 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 44(7:07 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to MFL 39 for 5 yards (11-C.Flagg22-C.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(7:54 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to MFL 44 for 5 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34(8:25 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to MFL 49 for 17 yards (17-W.Steed26-G.Hall).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLAST 25(9:01 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 34 for 9 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(9:14 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 25 for 7 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIAMI 41(9:21 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 41 yards from MFL 41 to OKS 18 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAMI 42(10:06 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 41 for -1 yard (3-T.Sterling).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 34(10:26 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 42 for 8 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34(10:33 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 21(10:47 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to MFL 34 for 13 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 22(11:15 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 21 for -1 yard (89-T.Lacy).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(11:34 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 22 for 2 yards (89-T.Lacy20-M.Rodriguez).
|Kickoff
|(11:39 - 1st) 59-B.Pohl kicks 64 yards from OKS 35. 3-M.Harley to MFL 20 for 19 yards (18-S.Flanagan50-R.Sherman).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:39 - 1st) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|+30 YD
|
4 & 6 - OKLAST 30(11:46 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 80-B.Presley. 80-B.Presley runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 30(11:51 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Presley.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - OKLAST 36(12:25 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to MFL 30 for 6 yards (8-D.Ivey4-K.Smith).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34(12:58 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 0-L.Brown. 0-L.Brown to MFL 36 for -2 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLAST 41(13:11 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to MFL 34 for 7 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 50(13:39 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to MFL 41 for 9 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 44(14:13 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to MFL 50 for 6 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 39(14:31 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to OKS 44 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39(14:38 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 39 for 14 yards (21-B.Bolden8-D.Ivey).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
