|
|
|FLA
|OKLA
Gators rattled: No. 8 Oklahoma routs Florida in Cotton Bowl
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Spencer Rattler threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 186 yards and No. 8 Oklahoma beat 10th-ranked SEC runner-up Florida 55-20 on Wednesday night in the Cotton Bowl.
Back in the same NFL stadium where 11 days earlier they won their sixth consecutive Big 12 title, the Sooners (9-2, No. 6 CFP) jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first seven minutes. The 55 points were their most ever in a bowl game, while piling up a Cotton Bowl-record 684 total yards.
''What a great night for Oklahoma football,'' coach Lincoln Riley said. ''We wanted to make a statement with the way we played.''
The Sooners had 435 yards rushing, including 110 from freshman Marcus Major. They averaged 10.52 yards per play overall, the most ever against a Power 5 opponent in a bowl game, according to STATS.
Rattler threw a 27-yard TD pass to fellow freshman Marvin Mims on the game's opening drive, and Florida's first possession ended with Tre Norwood's 45-yard interception return for a touchdown. That was the first of three picks thrown by Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Kyle Trask in the first quarter, after only five all season.
''We capitalized on a couple of mistakes that they made,'' Riley said. ''A couple of times, we confused their quarterback with coverage, and he let go of a couple of throws that weren't as decisive as we usually see him make.''
Oklahoma played in its sixth consecutive New Year's Six bowl game, but the last three seasons had lost College Football Playoffs semifinal games while giving up an average of 54 points to different SEC teams.
The Sooners finished this season with an eight-game winning streak. They had started 0-2 in Big 12 play for the first time since 1998, effectively knocking them out of playoff contention by mid-October.
These Gators (8-4, No. 7 CFP) were much different than the team that just 11 days earlier fell 52-46 to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC title game, and had averaged nearly 42 points a game.
Trask played presumably his final college game, but didn't have his top four pass-catchers, and didn't play after the opening drive of the second half when the Gators were already down 31-13.
AP All-America tight end Kyle Pitts and two others receivers opted out to start preparing for their pro futures, and sophomore receiver Jacob Copeland tested positive for COVID-19. They were among 17 players that Florida said were unavailable.
Dual-threat sophomore QB Emory Jones had a 1-yard keeper for Florida's first touchdown midway through the second quarter, capping a 16-play, 88-yard drive when both he and Trask took snaps.
Trask finished 16 of 28 for 158 yards, while Jones was 8 of 16 for 86 yards - with 12 players catching passes.
''A lot of guys got some really good experience out there for us tonight,'' coach Dan Mullen said. ''I think the future is really bright.''
Rattler was the fourth starting quarterback in as many seasons to lead Oklahoma to a Big 12 title, the first who began his career in the program rather than coming in as a transfer. He was 14 of 23 passing for 247 yards and ran for 40 yards.
Florida got within 17-13 late in the first half before Theo Wease caught a pass on a short crossing route, then cut back inside behind some downfield blockers for a 36-yard TD. Rattler then got his rushing touchdown in the closing seconds of the first half.
Stevenson had a 15-yard TD run in the third quarter when at least six different defenders got their hands on him has he shuffled and twisted toward the end zone.
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida: The Gators played in their third consecutive NY6 game since Mullen became their head coach. They won the first two. While a tough night overall, they did some positive glimpses of what their offense could be capable of after Trask set single-season school records with 4,283 yards passing and 43 TDs. Jones ran for 60 yards, and freshman running back Nay'Quan Wright had gains of 18 and 26 yards.
Oklahoma: Rattler finished with 28 TD passes, and Mims set an Sooners freshman record with nine receiving TDs in 11 games. The freshman TD record had been seven, by Mark Andrews in 13 games in 2015, and CeeDee Lamb in 14 games in 2017. The Sooners are 45-8 in four seasons under Riley That's the most wins in the first four seasons for an OU coach. Bob Stoops, his predecessor, was 43-9 from 1999-2002, including the Sooners' last national title in 2000.
UP NEXT
Florida: Jones, in his fourth season in the program, could get his first start as the Gators quarterback when they open the 2021 season Sept. 4 at home against Florida Atlantic.
Oklahoma: With Rattler and Mims among the young standouts coming back, the Sooners could again be favored to win another Big 12 title. Their opener next season is Sept. 4 at Tulane.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
E. Jones
5 QB
86 PaYds, 60 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
S. Rattler
7 QB
247 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 40 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|25
|Rushing
|12
|15
|Passing
|15
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|521
|684
|Total Plays
|84
|65
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|10.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|250
|435
|Rush Attempts
|39
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|10.9
|Yards Passing
|271
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|25-45
|15-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-61
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.3
|2-42.0
|Return Yards
|0
|74
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-74
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|271
|PASS YDS
|249
|
|
|250
|RUSH YDS
|435
|
|
|521
|TOTAL YDS
|684
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|16/28
|158
|0
|3
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|8/16
|86
|0
|0
|
A. Richardson 2 QB
|A. Richardson
|1/1
|27
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|11
|60
|0
|17
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|10
|60
|1
|22
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|4
|44
|0
|26
|
A. Richardson 2 QB
|A. Richardson
|3
|42
|0
|28
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|7
|31
|0
|18
|
L. Lingard 21 RB
|L. Lingard
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Whittemore 80 WR
|T. Whittemore
|2
|2
|47
|0
|25
|
R. Wells 12 WR
|R. Wells
|9
|6
|43
|0
|13
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|6
|4
|38
|0
|13
|
J. Pouncey 86 WR
|J. Pouncey
|1
|1
|27
|1
|27
|
J. Shorter 89 WR
|J. Shorter
|4
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|2
|2
|20
|0
|18
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
J. Weston 82 WR
|J. Weston
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Gamble 88 TE
|K. Gamble
|9
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|2
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Fraziars 0 WR
|J. Fraziars
|2
|1
|4
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Burney 30 DB
|A. Burney
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 0 DB
|T. Dean III
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bogle 8 DL
|K. Bogle
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 11 LB
|M. Diabate
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 DB
|J. Hill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 28 LB
|T. Hopper
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McDaniel 32 DB
|M. McDaniel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilcoxson 26 DB
|K. Wilcoxson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 16 DB
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Summerall III 99 LB
|L. Summerall III
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston IV 41 LB
|J. Houston IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Helm 24 DB
|A. Helm
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Dexter 9 DL
|G. Dexter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|2/3
|35
|1/1
|7
|
C. Howard 71 K
|C. Howard
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Crawshaw 26 P
|J. Crawshaw
|2
|49.0
|1
|50
|
J. Finn 18 P
|J. Finn
|2
|49.5
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|2
|20.0
|25
|0
|
J. Shorter 89 WR
|J. Shorter
|2
|17.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|14/23
|247
|3
|0
|
C. Morris 4 QB
|C. Morris
|1/2
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|18
|186
|1
|50
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|9
|110
|1
|46
|
S. McGowan 1 RB
|S. McGowan
|1
|73
|0
|73
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|7
|40
|1
|25
|
M. Henderson 3 RB
|M. Henderson
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. Hudson 23 RB
|T. Hudson
|2
|12
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McGowan 1 RB
|S. McGowan
|3
|3
|70
|0
|47
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|4
|2
|45
|1
|25
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|3
|1
|36
|1
|36
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|2
|1
|27
|1
|27
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|2
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
T. Bridges 8 WR
|T. Bridges
|2
|2
|19
|0
|20
|
A. Stogner 18 RB
|A. Stogner
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Hall 27 RB
|J. Hall
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Howard 2 WR
|T. Howard
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Henderson 3 RB
|M. Henderson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. West 19 WR
|T. West
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 24 LB
|B. Asamoah
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
W. Washington 0 S
|W. Washington
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
|D. Turner-Yell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 7 DE
|R. Perkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Graham 9 CB
|D. Graham
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Winfrey 8 DL
|P. Winfrey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 11 LB
|N. Bonitto
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Washington 15 S
|B. Washington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Norwood 13 DB
|T. Norwood
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Davis 4 CB
|J. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Whitter 35 LB
|S. Whitter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Criddell 22 DB
|J. Criddell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Terry 40 LB
|J. Terry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Roberson 92 DL
|K. Roberson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stokes 96 DL
|L. Stokes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Grimes 14 DL
|R. Grimes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Schenck 36 LB
|J. Schenck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Thomas 95 DL
|I. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellison 90 DL
|J. Ellison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Brkic 47 K
|G. Brkic
|2/2
|43
|6/6
|12
|
S. Johnson 39 K
|S. Johnson
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|2
|42.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|3
|27.0
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 21 for 21 yards (27-J.Rogers).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 21(14:54 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 26 for 5 yards (8-K.Bogle).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 26(14:30 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo pushed ob at FLA 49 for 25 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(14:02 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson pushed ob at FLA 33 for 16 yards (23-J.Hill).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 33(13:32 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to FLA 27 for 6 yards (30-A.Burney).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 27(13:05 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:59 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(12:59 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter pushed ob at FLA 38 for 13 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - FLA 38(12:33 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-R.Wells INTERCEPTED by 13-T.Norwood at FLA 45. 13-T.Norwood runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:22 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(12:22 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 29 for 4 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 29(11:46 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 29 for no gain (24-B.Asamoah).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 29(11:11 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-R.Wells. 12-R.Wells to FLA 39 for 10 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(10:48 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 9-K.Zipperer. 9-K.Zipperer to OKL 48 for 13 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(10:22 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 9-K.Zipperer. 9-K.Zipperer to OKL 37 for 11 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(9:55 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to OKL 32 for 5 yards (11-N.Bonitto).
|Int
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 32(9:24 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Gamble INTERCEPTED by 24-B.Asamoah at OKL 16. 24-B.Asamoah to OKL 45 for 29 yards (89-J.Shorter).
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 45(9:11 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson pushed ob at FLA 33 for 22 yards (30-A.Burney).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 33(8:49 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to FLA 25 for 8 yards (8-K.Bogle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - FLA 25(8:22 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 29-R.Stevenson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - FLA 25(8:18 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 19-T.West.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - FLA 25(8:13 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 89-J.Shorter to FLA 16 for 16 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles). Penalty on FLA 9-K.Zipperer Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at FLA 16.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 8(8:08 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Gamble.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 8(7:57 - 1st) 5-E.Jones to FLA 22 for 14 yards (13-T.Norwood9-D.Graham).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 22(7:26 - 1st) 20-M.Davis to FLA 24 for 2 yards (8-P.Winfrey).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 24(6:57 - 1st) 5-E.Jones complete to 80-T.Whittemore. 80-T.Whittemore runs ob at FLA 49 for 25 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(6:24 - 1st) 20-M.Davis to OKL 47 for 4 yards (7-R.Perkins).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 47(5:55 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 80-T.Whittemore. 80-T.Whittemore to OKL 25 for 22 yards (0-W.Washington).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(5:18 - 1st) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Fraziars.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 25(5:13 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 82-J.Weston. 82-J.Weston to OKL 12 for 13 yards (0-W.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 12(4:47 - 1st) 20-M.Davis to OKL 10 for 2 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 10(4:16 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Fraziars INTERCEPTED by 0-W.Washington at OKL End Zone. 0-W.Washington touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(4:09 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 28 for 8 yards (0-T.Dean).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 28(3:58 - 1st) 24-M.Major to OKL 32 for 4 yards (17-Z.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 32(3:42 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to OKL 36 FUMBLES (8-K.Bogle). 0-T.Dean to OKL 36 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(3:33 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter pushed ob at OKL 27 for 9 yards (20-R.Barnes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 27(3:03 - 1st) 6-N.Wright pushed ob at OKL 22 for 5 yards (8-P.Winfrey).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 22(2:41 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 88-K.Gamble. 88-K.Gamble to OKL 9 for 13 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - OKLA 9(2:16 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-R.Wells. 12-R.Wells to OKL 6 for 3 yards (10-P.Fields).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 6(1:45 - 1st) 11-K.Trask to OKL 6 for no gain (7-R.Perkins).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 6(1:13 - 1st) 11-K.Trask to OKL 3 for 3 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - OKLA 3(0:34 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:31 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(0:31 - 1st) 24-M.Major to OKL 43 for 18 yards (0-T.Dean).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 43(0:06 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 43(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Wease.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - FLA 43(14:51 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims. Penalty on FLA 10-A.Chatfield Offside 5 yards enforced at OKL 43. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - FLA 48(14:47 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler sacked at OKL 46 for -2 yards (8-K.Bogle).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - FLA 46(14:10 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 42 yards from OKL 46 to FLA 12 fair catch by 3-X.Henderson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 12(14:02 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Gamble.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 12(13:57 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Gamble.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 12(13:51 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 9-K.Zipperer. 9-K.Zipperer to FLA 22 for 10 yards (35-S.Whitter).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 22(13:20 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 9-K.Zipperer. 9-K.Zipperer to FLA 26 for 4 yards (0-W.Washington).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 26(12:53 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis pushed ob at FLA 36 for 10 yards (9-D.Graham).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(12:23 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to OKL 46 for 18 yards (22-J.Criddell).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(11:54 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to OKL 47 for -1 yard (92-K.Roberson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 47(11:17 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to OKL 39 for 8 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 39(10:38 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to OKL 31 for 8 yards (10-P.Fields).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 31(10:10 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones complete to 12-R.Wells. 12-R.Wells to OKL 26 for 5 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 26(9:44 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 3-X.Henderson.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 26(9:37 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones complete to 3-X.Henderson. 3-X.Henderson to OKL 14 for 12 yards (23-D.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 14(9:06 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to OKL 14 for no gain (95-I.Thomas).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 14(8:36 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones complete to 12-R.Wells. 12-R.Wells to OKL 1 for 13 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - OKLA 1(8:18 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 3-X.Henderson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 1(8:13 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:08 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 20 for 20 yards (21-L.Lingard).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(8:03 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 24 for 4 yards (30-A.Burney).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - FLA 24(7:45 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 29 FUMBLES (11-M.Diabate). 5-K.Elam to OKL 29 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(7:38 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to OKL 18 for 11 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 18(7:14 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 0-J.Fraziars. 0-J.Fraziars runs ob at OKL 14 for 4 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 14(6:48 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask sacked at OKL 17 for -3 yards (11-N.Bonitto).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 17(6:15 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Gamble.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - OKLA 17(6:10 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 14-C.Rambo pushed ob at OKL 40 for 40 yards (89-J.Shorter).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 40(5:57 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 1-S.McGowan. 1-S.McGowan pushed ob at FLA 42 for 18 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FLA 42(5:35 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler sacked at FLA 46 for -4 yards (99-L.Summerall).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 14 - FLA 46(4:56 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to FLA 36 FUMBLES (41-J.Houston). 12-D.Stoops to FLA 36 for no gain.
|+36 YD
|
3 & 4 - FLA 36(4:19 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:08 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:08 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(4:08 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 6-N.Wright. 6-N.Wright to FLA 34 for 9 yards (0-W.Washington).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 34(3:41 - 2nd) 6-N.Wright runs ob at OKL 40 for 26 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(3:11 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-R.Wells.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 40(3:05 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-R.Wells.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 40(3:01 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Zipperer.
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - OKLA 40(2:55 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson 58 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 40(2:50 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 8-T.Bridges. 8-T.Bridges to OKL 39 for -1 yard (11-M.Diabate).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 11 - FLA 39(2:18 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 8-T.Bridges. 8-T.Bridges to FLA 41 for 20 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 41(1:41 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to FLA 37 for 4 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FLA 37(1:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - FLA 37(1:14 - 2nd) Penalty on OKL 52-T.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 37. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - FLA 42(1:14 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to FLA 31 for 11 yards (11-M.Diabate0-T.Dean).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 31(1:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles runs ob at FLA 21 for 10 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 21(0:51 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to FLA 9 for 12 yards (13-D.Stiner). Team penalty on OKL 12 players declined.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 9 - FLA 9(0:40 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to FLA 1 for 8 yards (30-A.Burney).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - FLA 1(0:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 89-J.Shorter to FLA 18 for 18 yards (38-B.Mead).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 18(0:10 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 25 for 7 yards (13-T.Norwood). Penalty on FLA 72-S.Forsythe Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at FLA 25.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 64 yards from OKL 35 to FLA 1 fair catch by 6-N.Wright.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-R.Wells. 12-R.Wells to FLA 37 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(14:35 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Gamble.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 37(14:30 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce pushed ob at FLA 39 for 2 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OKLA 39(14:02 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter.
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - OKLA 39(13:54 - 3rd) Team penalty on FLA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FLA 39. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - OKLA 34(13:54 - 3rd) 18-J.Finn punts 59 yards from FLA 34 out of bounds at the OKL 7.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 7(13:45 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 13 for 6 yards (23-J.Hill).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 13(13:22 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops runs ob at OKL 24 for 11 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 24(12:47 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 31 for 7 yards (0-T.Dean).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - FLA 31(12:11 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 32 for 1 yard (28-T.Hopper).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - FLA 32(11:33 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 29-R.Stevenson.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - FLA 32(11:25 - 3rd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 42 yards from OKL 32 to FLA 26 fair catch by 3-X.Henderson.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(11:18 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright pushed ob at FLA 44 for 18 yards (10-P.Fields).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(10:53 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones to FLA 46 for 2 yards (10-P.Fields).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 46(10:23 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Zipperer.
|-5 YD
|
3 & 8 - OKLA 46(10:21 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright to FLA 41 for -5 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - OKLA 41(9:45 - 3rd) 26-J.Crawshaw punts 48 yards from FLA 41 to OKL 11 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 11(9:37 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 1-S.McGowan. 1-S.McGowan to OKL 16 for 5 yards (30-A.Burney).
|+73 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 16(9:18 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to FLA 11 for 73 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 11(9:06 - 3rd) Penalty on FLA 13-D.Stiner Horse Collar 6 yards enforced at FLA 11. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - FLA 5(8:49 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - FLA 5(8:45 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson runs 5 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on OKL 52-T.Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at FLA 5. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 15 - FLA 15(8:38 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to FLA 3 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FLA 3(7:58 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 29-R.Stevenson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - FLA 3(7:55 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(7:51 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 25(7:44 - 3rd) 20-M.Davis pushed ob at FLA 43 for 18 yards (10-P.Fields).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(7:15 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones to FLA 47 for 4 yards (10-P.Fields).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 47(6:40 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Weston.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 47(6:35 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Gamble.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - OKLA 47(6:31 - 3rd) 18-J.Finn punts 40 yards from FLA 47 to OKL 13 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 13(6:23 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to FLA 37 for 50 yards (32-M.McDaniel).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 37(5:53 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims. Penalty on FLA 15-D.Wingo Offside 5 yards enforced at FLA 37. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - FLA 32(5:46 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to FLA 29 for 3 yards (30-A.Burney).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 29(5:16 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles runs ob at FLA 23 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 23(4:42 - 3rd) 24-M.Major to FLA 15 for 8 yards (16-T.Johnson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 15(4:08 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:58 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 62 yards from OKL 35. 6-N.Wright to FLA 28 for 25 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(3:53 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce pushed ob at FLA 36 for 8 yards (4-J.Davis). Penalty on OKL 88-J.Kelley Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at FLA 36.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(3:31 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to OKL 46 for 3 yards (96-L.Stokes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 46(3:03 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to OKL 44 for 2 yards (14-R.Grimes).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 44(2:28 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones scrambles to OKL 40 for 4 yards (40-J.Terry).
|+22 YD
|
4 & 1 - OKLA 40(2:02 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones pushed ob at OKL 18 for 22 yards (10-P.Fields).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 18(1:34 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to OKL 9 for 9 yards (4-J.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 9(1:03 - 3rd) 20-M.Davis to OKL 8 for 1 yard (40-J.Terry).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 8 - OKLA 8(0:28 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones to OKL 11 for -3 yards (7-R.Perkins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 11(15:00 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce pushed ob at OKL 7 for 4 yards (9-D.Graham).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 7(14:31 - 4th) 5-E.Jones complete to 6-N.Wright. 6-N.Wright to OKL 3 for 4 yards (10-P.Fields). Penalty on OKL 10-P.Fields Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at OKL 3.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 7(14:29 - 4th) 5-E.Jones complete to 6-N.Wright. 6-N.Wright to OKL 3 for 4 yards (10-P.Fields).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - OKLA 3(14:16 - 4th) 5-E.Jones complete to 12-R.Wells. 12-R.Wells to OKL 3 for no gain (24-B.Asamoah).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 3(14:12 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 10 for 7 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - FLA 10(13:44 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Wease.
|+47 YD
|
3 & 3 - FLA 10(13:40 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 1-S.McGowan. 1-S.McGowan pushed ob at FLA 43 for 47 yards (26-K.Wilcoxson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 43(12:57 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 2-T.Howard. 2-T.Howard to FLA 38 for 5 yards (23-J.Hill).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 38(12:19 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to FLA 13 for 25 yards (32-M.McDaniel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 13(11:29 - 4th) 24-M.Major to FLA 13 for no gain (30-A.Burney).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 13(10:46 - 4th) 24-M.Major runs 13 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on OKL 77-E.Swenson Holding 10 yards enforced at FLA 10.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 17 - FLA 20(10:38 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(10:30 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to FLA 28 for 3 yards (20-R.Barnes).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 28(9:57 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to FLA 29 for 1 yard (35-S.Whitter).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 29(9:19 - 4th) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Gamble.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - OKLA 29(9:12 - 4th) 26-J.Crawshaw punts 50 yards from FLA 29 to OKL 21 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 21(9:03 - 4th) 24-M.Major to OKL 40 for 19 yards (28-T.Hopper).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 40(8:24 - 4th) 24-M.Major to OKL 46 for 6 yards (0-T.Dean).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 46(7:47 - 4th) 4-C.Morris complete to 3-M.Henderson. 3-M.Henderson to OKL 48 for 2 yards (24-A.Helm).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 48(7:07 - 4th) 24-M.Major to FLA 46 for 6 yards (0-T.Dean).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(6:29 - 4th) 4-C.Morris incomplete. Intended for 19-T.West.
|+46 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 46(6:22 - 4th) 24-M.Major runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:11 - 4th) 39-S.Johnson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:11 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 59 yards from OKL 35. 6-N.Wright to FLA 21 for 15 yards (41-J.McCoy). Penalty on FLA 21-L.Lingard Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at FLA 21.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 11(6:05 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 28 for 17 yards (15-B.Washington).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(5:36 - 4th) 2-A.Richardson to FLA 36 for 8 yards (15-B.Washington).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 36(5:04 - 4th) 2-A.Richardson to FLA 42 for 6 yards (90-J.Ellison).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(4:34 - 4th) 21-L.Lingard to OKL 40 for 18 yards (22-J.Criddell). Penalty on FLA 89-J.Shorter Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at OKL 40.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 7 - OKLA 45(4:05 - 4th) 2-A.Richardson scrambles to OKL 27 for 28 yards (36-J.Schenck).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(3:25 - 4th) 2-A.Richardson complete to 86-J.Pouncey. 86-J.Pouncey runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:18 - 4th) 71-C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 4th) 71-C.Howard kicks 62 yards from FLA 35 to OKL 3 fair catch by 14-C.Rambo.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(3:18 - 4th) 23-T.Hudson to OKL 29 for 4 yards (28-T.Hopper).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 29(2:38 - 4th) 3-M.Henderson to OKL 47 for 18 yards (26-K.Wilcoxson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(1:43 - 4th) 23-T.Hudson to FLA 45 for 8 yards (9-G.Dexter).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 45(0:54 - 4th) 9-T.Schafer kneels at FLA 47 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLA 47(0:26 - 4th) 9-T.Schafer kneels at FLA 49 for -2 yards.
-
21OKLAST
18MIAMI
37
34
Final ESPN
-
20TEXAS
COLO
55
23
Final ESPN
-
WAKE
WISC
28
42
Final ESPN
-
7FLA
6OKLA
20
55
Final ESPN
-
24TULSA
MISSST
0
045 O/U
+1.5
Thu 12:00pm ESPN
-
BALLST
22SJST
0
064 O/U
-10
Thu 2:00pm CBS
-
WVU
ARMY
0
041 O/U
+7
Thu 4:00pm ESPN
-
9UGA
8CINCY
0
050.5 O/U
+7
Fri 12:00pm ESPN
-
AUBURN
14NWEST
0
043.5 O/U
-3.5
Fri 1:00pm ABC
-
4ND
1BAMA
0
065.5 O/U
-20
Fri 4:00pm ESPN
-
3OHIOST
2CLEM
0
066.5 O/U
-7.5
Fri 8:00pm ESPN
-
23NCST
UK
0
050 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MISS
11IND
0
065 O/U
-8.5
Sat 12:30pm ABC
-
25OREG
10IOWAST
0
058 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
5TXAM
13UNC
0
065.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
15IOWA
MIZZOU
0
0
ESPN
-
ARK
TCU
0
0
ESPN