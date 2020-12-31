|
West Virginia rallies to beat Army 24-21 in Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Reserve quarterback Austin Kendall threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Simmons with 5:10 left and West Virginia held off Army 24-21 on Thursday in the Liberty Bowl.
Army (9-3) had a chance to tie it with 1:50 left, but Quinn Maretzki's 39-yard field goal was wide left. Josh Chandler ended Army's final possession with an interception, and led the Mountaineers (6-4) with 13 tackles.
Simmons also scored on a 5-yard pass from starting quarterback Jarret Doege.
Army quarterback Tyhier Tyler had three rushing touchdowns - from 1, 6, and 2 yards - to tie a Liberty Bowl record.
The Black Knights initially were scheduled to play in the Independence Bowl but seemed left out of the bowl lineup after the Shreveport, Louisiana, bowl was canceled. They got the opportunity to play in the Liberty Bowl after Tennessee (3-7) opted out because of COVID-19 cases.
The game was played in overcast conditions with occasional showers and sub-40-degree temperatures. The weather and local COVID-19 restrictions limited the crowd in the 60,000-seat Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, leaving clusters of the announced 8,187 fans scattered throughout the stadium.
What began as a defensive battle, changed after halftime. Army's rushing offense got untracked, while a change in quarterbacks to Kendall for West Virginia gave it more firepower through the air.
THE TAKEAWAY
Army: The Black Knights' vaunted rushing offense couldn't move early, not picking up their initial first down until the final play of the opening quarter. Part of the reason the Black Knights had eight players not play for safety and health protocols, many of them on the two-deep chart.
West Virginia: While the defense controlled things early, the Mountaineers couldn't capitalize enough to build a significant lead. Turnovers hurt West Virginia, especially Doege's fumble deep in his own territory late in the first half, giving Army a lead. Kendall taking over at quarterback made a difference as he threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the second half.
UP NEXT:
Army: The Black Knights , who ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak, will try and continue its winning ways. There are 17 seniors listed on the Army roster, but four of the five offensive line starters are seniors.
West Virginia: While the Mountaineers lost four games during the regular season, three of those were to teams nationally ranked at the time. With key offensive players such as Doege and leading rusher Laddie Brown with another years of eligibility along with a young corps of receivers, the Mountaineers have a nice future on offense.
T. Simmons
1 WR
56 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 4 RECs
T. Tyler
2 QB
76 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|16
|Rushing
|3
|11
|Passing
|14
|2
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|322
|239
|Total Plays
|69
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|42
|182
|Rush Attempts
|27
|59
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|280
|57
|Comp. - Att.
|23-42
|4-6
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-53
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.0
|4-47.5
|Return Yards
|22
|21
|Punts - Returns
|2-21
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|1-21
|Safeties
|0
|0
|280
|PASS YDS
|57
|42
|RUSH YDS
|182
|322
|TOTAL YDS
|239
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|15/25
|159
|1
|1
|
A. Kendall 12 QB
|A. Kendall
|8/17
|121
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|20
|65
|0
|13
|
S. Ryan 10 WR
|S. Ryan
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Kendall 12 QB
|A. Kendall
|2
|-2
|0
|2
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|3
|-21
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|9
|4
|56
|2
|31
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|6
|4
|51
|0
|27
|
S. Ryan 10 WR
|S. Ryan
|7
|4
|48
|0
|28
|
S. Brown 17 WR
|S. Brown
|3
|3
|42
|0
|19
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|3
|2
|27
|0
|14
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|4
|2
|25
|0
|18
|
T. Banks 85 TE
|T. Banks
|3
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
|M. O'Laughlin
|4
|3
|11
|1
|6
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 7 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|12-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Tonkery 10 LB
|D. Tonkery
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bonamico 39 LS
|D. Bonamico
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Addae 4 S
|A. Addae
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Cowan 8 LB
|V. Cowan
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mesidor 90 DL
|A. Mesidor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Young 6 S
|S. Young
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 55 DL
|D. Stills
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 56 DL
|D. Stills
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Long 22 S
|J. Long
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mahone 29 S
|S. Mahone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Matthews 3 CB
|J. Matthews
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 11 CB
|N. Fortune
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pooler Jr. 9 DL
|J. Pooler Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bartlett 50 LB
|J. Bartlett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jennings 19 WR
|A. Jennings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Sumpter 35 K
|T. Sumpter
|1/2
|31
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Sumpter 35 K
|T. Sumpter
|4
|42.0
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|3
|19.7
|22
|0
|
A. Addae 4 S
|A. Addae
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|2
|10.5
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Anderson 4 QB
|C. Anderson
|4/6
|57
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|24
|76
|3
|8
|
A. Adkins 23 RB
|A. Adkins
|9
|26
|0
|6
|
S. McCoy 3 RB
|S. McCoy
|8
|18
|0
|6
|
C. Anderson 4 QB
|C. Anderson
|4
|18
|0
|13
|
A. Howard 5 RB
|A. Howard
|3
|18
|0
|8
|
C. Barnard 40 RB
|C. Barnard
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
B. Walters 11 RB
|B. Walters
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
A. Marshall 39 RB
|A. Marshall
|3
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Morrison 2 DB
|M. Morrison
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Murphy 15 RB
|B. Murphy
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Cameron 85 TE
|C. Cameron
|1
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
C. Caterbone 29 WR
|C. Caterbone
|3
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
A. Howard 5 RB
|A. Howard
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Marshall 39 RB
|A. Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Smith 53 LB
|A. Smith
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 45 LB
|S. Jones
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Broughton 20 DB
|M. Broughton
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cunningham Jr. 22 DB
|C. Cunningham Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter II 34 LB
|A. Carter II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 4 DB
|J. Moore
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Duran III 91 DL
|R. Duran III
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Bonsu 97 DL
|K. Bonsu
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
|J. Bourdeau
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Morrison 2 DB
|M. Morrison
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Funk 86 DL
|J. Funk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McCoy 3 RB
|S. McCoy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cockrill 95 DL
|N. Cockrill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stokes 94 DL
|N. Stokes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lowin 23 S
|L. Lowin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Maretzki 29 K
|Q. Maretzki
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Harding 46 P
|Z. Harding
|4
|47.5
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Howard 5 RB
|A. Howard
|2
|19.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 57 yards from ARM 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 23 for 15 yards (42-W.Catoe14-M.Roberts).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 23(14:56 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton runs ob at WVU 29 for 6 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - WVU 29(14:37 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 42 for 13 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 42(14:07 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Brown.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 42(14:02 - 1st) 10-S.Ryan to WVU 44 for 2 yards (34-A.Carter).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - WVU 44(13:27 - 1st) 2-J.Doege scrambles to ARM 48 for 8 yards (53-A.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(12:57 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to ARM 42 for 6 yards (8-J.Bourdeau23-L.Lowin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WVU 42(12:21 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to ARM 42 for no gain (34-A.Carter).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - WVU 42(11:50 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to ARM 34 for 8 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 34(11:30 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 34(11:26 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to ARM 21 for 13 yards (22-C.Cunningham45-S.Jones).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 21(10:56 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to ARM 23 for -2 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - WVU 23(10:23 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to ARM 20 for 3 yards (4-J.Moore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WVU 20(9:47 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Banks.
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - WVU 20(9:42 - 1st) 35-T.Sumpter 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(9:37 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 25 for 5 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARMY 25(9:06 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 26 for 1 yard (6-S.Young).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 26(8:30 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 24 for -2 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARMY 24(8:00 - 1st) 46-Z.Harding punts 59 yards from ARM 24. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 30 for 13 yards (14-M.Roberts).
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 30(7:47 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 85-T.Banks. 85-T.Banks to WVU 50 for 20 yards (4-J.Moore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 50(7:19 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 50(7:14 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 48 for -2 yards (45-S.Jones).
|Int
|
3 & 12 - WVU 48(6:37 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons INTERCEPTED by 8-J.Bourdeau at ARM 34. 8-J.Bourdeau to WVU 46 for 20 yards (1-T.Simmons).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 46(6:16 - 1st) Penalty on WVU 56-D.Stills Offside 5 yards enforced at WVU 46. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARMY 41(6:16 - 1st) 23-A.Adkins to WVU 42 for -1 yard (55-D.Stills).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 42(5:37 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to WVU 39 for 3 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 39(5:02 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to WVU 38 for 1 yard (90-A.Mesidor).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - ARMY 38(4:24 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to WVU 38 for no gain (8-V.Cowan55-D.Stills).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 38(4:20 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 36 for -2 yards (86-J.Funk).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - WVU 36(3:49 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 45 for 9 yards (2-M.Morrison).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - WVU 45(3:17 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. Penalty on ARM 45-S.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 45. No Play.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 45(3:10 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to ARM 17 for 28 yards (45-S.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 17(2:39 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WVU 17(2:35 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - WVU 17(2:30 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to ARM 14 for 3 yards (45-S.Jones).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - WVU 14(1:52 - 1st) 35-T.Sumpter 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 1st) 48-C.Legg kicks 53 yards from WVU 35. 5-A.Howard to ARM 26 for 14 yards (10-S.Ryan39-D.Bonamico).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 26(1:43 - 1st) 40-C.Barnard to ARM 25 for -1 yard (55-D.Stills).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARMY 25(1:02 - 1st) 11-B.Walters to ARM 31 for 6 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 31(0:26 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson complete to 29-C.Caterbone. 29-C.Caterbone to ARM 44 for 13 yards (29-S.Mahone11-N.Fortune).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 44(15:00 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson complete to 5-A.Howard. 5-A.Howard to ARM 50 for 6 yards (56-D.Stills29-S.Mahone).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 50(14:43 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 56-D.Stills Offside 5 yards enforced at ARM 50. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(14:32 - 2nd) 40-C.Barnard to WVU 41 for 4 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 41(13:51 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to WVU 40 for 1 yard (10-D.Tonkery).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 40(13:17 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to WVU 39 for 1 yard (4-A.Addae).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 4 - ARMY 39(12:35 - 2nd) 39-A.Marshall to WVU 32 for 7 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 32(12:03 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to WVU 32 for no gain (56-D.Stills8-V.Cowan).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 32(11:30 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to WVU 26 FUMBLES (7-J.Chandler-Semedo). 2-T.Tyler to WVU 26 for no gain. Penalty on WVU 8-V.Cowan Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at WVU 26.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 13(11:10 - 2nd) 5-A.Howard to WVU 7 for 6 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 7(10:36 - 2nd) 23-A.Adkins to WVU 2 for 5 yards (6-S.Young).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - ARMY 2(10:05 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to WVU 1 for 1 yard (50-J.Bartlett).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARMY 1(9:35 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:31 - 2nd) 29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 64 yards from ARM 35. 16-W.Wright runs ob at WVU 23 for 22 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 23(9:25 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 27 for 4 yards (91-R.Duran).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 27(8:59 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to WVU 29 for 2 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - WVU 29(8:21 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 17-S.Brown. 17-S.Brown to WVU 38 for 9 yards (4-J.Moore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 38(8:00 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 38(7:46 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 17-S.Brown. 17-S.Brown to ARM 43 for 19 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 43(7:20 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ARM 38 for 5 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WVU 38(6:52 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ARM 37 for 1 yard (94-N.Stokes).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - WVU 37(6:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 17-S.Brown. 17-S.Brown to ARM 23 for 14 yards (4-J.Moore).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 23(5:38 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright runs ob at ARM 5 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - WVU 5(5:10 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ARM 5 for no gain (53-A.Smith2-M.Morrison).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WVU 5(4:29 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 87-M.O'Laughlin.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - WVU 5(4:25 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:21 - 2nd) 35-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg kicks 55 yards from WVU 35. 5-A.Howard to ARM 34 for 24 yards (10-S.Ryan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 34(4:15 - 2nd) 15-B.Murphy to ARM 36 for 2 yards (4-A.Addae).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 36(3:42 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 38 for 2 yards (10-D.Tonkery7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARMY 38(3:10 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler pushed ob at ARM 44 for 6 yards (22-J.Long).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 44(2:56 - 2nd) 39-A.Marshall to ARM 42 for -2 yards (8-V.Cowan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARMY 42(2:50 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 46 for 4 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARMY 46(2:43 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 47 for 1 yard (8-V.Cowan).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARMY 47(2:38 - 2nd) 46-Z.Harding punts 40 yards from ARM 47 to WVU 13 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 13(2:31 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 20 for 7 yards (53-A.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - WVU 20(2:11 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to WVU 29 for 9 yards (53-A.Smith).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WVU 29(2:00 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege sacked at WVU 15 for -14 yards FUMBLES (2-M.Morrison). 91-R.Duran to WVU 7 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - ARMY 7(1:52 - 2nd) 23-A.Adkins to WVU 6 for 1 yard (10-D.Tonkery8-V.Cowan).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 6(1:19 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:14 - 2nd) 29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 52 yards from ARM 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 35 for 22 yards (14-M.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 35(1:09 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - WVU 35(1:05 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege sacked at WVU 28 for -7 yards (91-R.Duran).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 17 - WVU 28(0:18 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 35 for 7 yards (53-A.Smith). Penalty on WVU 68-B.Mays Holding declined.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - WVU 35(0:11 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 1-T.Simmons False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 35. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - WVU 30(0:11 - 2nd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 37 yards from WVU 30 Downed at the ARM 33. Penalty on ARM 18-C.Ballard Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg kicks 40 yards from WVU 35 to ARM 25 fair catch by 5-A.Howard.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 32 for 7 yards (22-J.Long).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARMY 32(14:30 - 3rd) 23-A.Adkins to ARM 38 for 6 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo22-J.Long).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(13:48 - 3rd) 5-A.Howard to ARM 46 for 8 yards (10-D.Tonkery).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARMY 46(13:17 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to WVU 46 for 8 yards (9-J.Pooler).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 46(12:43 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to WVU 40 for 6 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 40(12:00 - 3rd) 40-C.Barnard to WVU 39 for 1 yard (10-D.Tonkery). Penalty on WVU 90-A.Mesidor Offside 5 yards enforced at WVU 40. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(11:35 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to WVU 29 for 6 yards (22-J.Long11-N.Fortune). Penalty on WVU 34-L.Dorr Offside 5 yards enforced at WVU 35. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 30(11:15 - 3rd) 40-C.Barnard to WVU 25 for 5 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARMY 25(10:45 - 3rd) 39-A.Marshall to WVU 23 for 2 yards (4-A.Addae).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 23(9:54 - 3rd) 5-A.Howard to WVU 19 for 4 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 19(9:20 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to WVU 15 for 4 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo6-S.Young).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 15(8:44 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to WVU 12 for 3 yards (10-D.Tonkery8-V.Cowan).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 12(8:08 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to WVU 4 for 8 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - ARMY 4(7:40 - 3rd) 23-A.Adkins to WVU 2 for 2 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARMY 2(7:05 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:05 - 3rd) 29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(7:00 - 3rd) Penalty on WVU 9-J.Pooler Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ARM 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 45 yards from ARM 50. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 20 for 15 yards (1-L.Salyers).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 20(6:55 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 25 for 5 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WVU 25(6:27 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 5 - WVU 25(6:22 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to ARM 48 for 27 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(5:58 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to ARM 42 for 6 yards (53-A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WVU 42(5:24 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to ARM 42 for no gain (34-A.Carter).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 4 - WVU 42(4:53 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to ARM 11 for 31 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 11(4:20 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WVU 11(4:15 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - WVU 11(4:12 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to ARM 3 for 8 yards (53-A.Smith22-C.Cunningham).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - WVU 3(3:27 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(3:23 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg kicks 17 yards from WVU 35. 4-A.Addae to ARM 48 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(3:21 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 48(3:15 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to ARM 46 for 2 yards (95-N.Cockrill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARMY 46(2:25 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARMY 46(2:18 - 3rd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 43 yards from ARM 46 Downed at the ARM 3.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 3(2:03 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 9 for 6 yards (10-D.Tonkery11-N.Fortune).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WVU 9(1:31 - 3rd) 23-A.Adkins to ARM 12 for 3 yards (39-D.Bonamico10-D.Tonkery).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WVU 12(0:58 - 3rd) 23-A.Adkins to ARM 13 for 1 yard (39-D.Bonamico).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 13(0:17 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 13 for no gain (8-V.Cowan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WVU 13(15:00 - 4th) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 13 for no gain (55-D.Stills39-D.Bonamico).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - WVU 13(14:18 - 4th) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 14 for 1 yard (3-J.Matthews).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WVU 14(13:40 - 4th) 46-Z.Harding punts 38 yards from ARM 14 Downed at the WVU 48.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(13:29 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall to WVU 50 for 2 yards (91-R.Duran).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 50(12:55 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARMY 50(12:49 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Banks.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARMY 50(12:45 - 4th) 35-T.Sumpter punts 40 yards from WVU 50 to ARM 10 fair catch by 27-C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 10(12:39 - 4th) 23-A.Adkins to ARM 16 for 6 yards (10-D.Tonkery39-D.Bonamico).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WVU 16(12:06 - 4th) 23-A.Adkins to ARM 19 for 3 yards (6-S.Young).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WVU 19(11:33 - 4th) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 22 for 3 yards (39-D.Bonamico8-V.Cowan).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 22(11:00 - 4th) 15-B.Murphy pushed ob at ARM 21 for -1 yard (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - WVU 21(10:19 - 4th) 40-C.Barnard to ARM 22 for 1 yard (56-D.Stills).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - WVU 22(9:40 - 4th) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 25 for 3 yards (39-D.Bonamico).
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - WVU 25(8:52 - 4th) Penalty on ARM 26-Q.Hammonds False start 5 yards enforced at ARM 25. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - WVU 20(8:32 - 4th) 46-Z.Harding punts 53 yards from ARM 20. 20-A.Sinkfield pushed ob at WVU 35 for 8 yards (31-J.Stephenson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(8:21 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 15-R.Smith.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 35(8:17 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 37 for 2 yards (34-A.Carter).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - ARMY 37(7:37 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. Penalty on ARM 4-J.Moore Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WVU 37. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(7:30 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall sacked at WVU 48 for -4 yards (97-K.Bonsu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - ARMY 48(6:48 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Brown.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 14 - ARMY 48(6:44 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to ARM 38 for 14 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(6:15 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to ARM 31 for 7 yards (3-S.McCoy).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARMY 31(5:53 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to ARM 20 for 11 yards (45-S.Jones).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(5:17 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(5:10 - 4th) 15-R.Smith to ARM End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:10 - 4th) 48-C.Legg kicks 30 yards from WVU 35 out of bounds at the ARM 35.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 35(5:10 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 39 for 4 yards (4-A.Addae).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 39(4:32 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson complete to 85-C.Cameron. 85-C.Cameron to WVU 29 for 32 yards (39-D.Bonamico).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 29(3:58 - 4th) 3-S.McCoy to WVU 25 for 4 yards (39-D.Bonamico).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 25(3:20 - 4th) 2-T.Tyler to WVU 22 for 3 yards (10-D.Tonkery).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WVU 22(2:41 - 4th) 2-T.Tyler to WVU 22 for no gain (10-D.Tonkery).
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - WVU 22(1:56 - 4th) 29-Q.Maretzki 39 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 22(1:50 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 28 for 6 yards (97-K.Bonsu20-M.Broughton).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 28(1:45 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 26 for -2 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARMY 26(1:38 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 28 for 2 yards (45-S.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARMY 28(1:34 - 4th) 35-T.Sumpter punts 41 yards from WVU 28 to ARM 31 fair catch by 27-C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 31(1:28 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson complete to 29-C.Caterbone. 29-C.Caterbone pushed ob at ARM 37 for 6 yards (3-J.Matthews).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - WVU 37(1:22 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson scrambles to ARM 50 for 13 yards (39-D.Bonamico).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 50(1:08 - 4th) 11-B.Walters pushed ob at WVU 47 for 3 yards (4-A.Addae).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WVU 47(1:04 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 29-C.Caterbone.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WVU 47(0:59 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson to WVU 47 for no gain (10-D.Tonkery8-V.Cowan).
|Int
|
4 & 7 - WVU 47(0:37 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 39-A.Marshall INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Chandler-Semedo at WVU 25. 7-J.Chandler-Semedo to WVU 26 for 1 yard (39-A.Marshall).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 26(0:29 - 4th) kneels at WVU 24 for -2 yards.
