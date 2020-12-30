|
|
|WAKE
|WISC
Pick 4: INTs send Wisconsin past Wake in Duke's Mayo Bowl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Graham Mertz accounted for three touchdowns and Wisconsin turned four second-half interceptions into 21 points to beat Wake Forest 42-28 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Wednesday.
Mertz, a redshirt freshman, threw for 130 yards and ran for two short touchdowns as Wisconsin (4-3) finished a rocky season on a high note.
''I'm truly proud of this group and what they have had to endure and how they did it together,'' Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said.
With the game tied at 21 late in the third quarter, Noah Burks intercepted Wake Forest's Sam Hartman on a pass in the flat when the intended receiver failed to turn his head around. Burks returned the ball 41 yards to set up a 14-yard scoring strike from Mertz to Mason Stokke on a wheel route, giving the Badgers their first lead.
Hartman, who had thrown only one interception all season, was picked off on the next three possessions as well.
Scott Nelson had a 60-yard interception return and Collin Wilder returned a pick 72 yards to set up short TD runs that gave the Badgers a 42-21 lead, resulting in Hartman getting benched. Jack Sanborn had 11 tackles and an interception and was named MVP of the game.
''We've been facing a lot of adversity this year. ... and to finish this thing out with this group, it means the world,'' Sanborn said.
Hartman finished 20 of 37 passing for 318 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.
''All of a sudden the dam opened the floodgates and wow, I never thought we would lose a game like that,'' Wake Forest coach Dave Clausen said.
Clausen said he felt Hartman was telegraphing his passes.
''I think he held on to targets too long and Wisconsin broke on his eyes and his arm actions,'' Clausen said.
Wake Forest (4-5) outgained Wisconsin 518-266 on offense, but the Badgers had 176 return yards off interceptions.
Hartman threw three touchdown passes to Jacquarii Roberson to give the Demon Deacons a 21-14 lead early in the third quarter against the nation's No. 1-ranked defense.
The game was played in front of no fans other than family and friends due to the coronavirus pandemic.
THE TAKEAWAY
Wake Forest: Hartman seemed to implode after playing a really nice first half. The redshirt sophomore should learn from his rough day against the Badgers.
Wisconsin: Mertz appears to have solidified his role as the team's starting quarterback moving forward. He had struggled down the stretch with five interceptions and one touchdown in his previous four games. But it's been hard to fully evaluate his play since he's been missing his two top wideouts, Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor.
UP NEXT
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons are slated to open their 2021 season with a Sept. 4 home game against Old Dominion.
Wisconsin: The Badgers will need to add some weapons for Mertz heading into next season. They open at home against Big Ten foe Penn State on on Sept. 4.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
J. Roberson
5 WR
131 ReYds, 3 ReTDs, 8 RECs
|
|
G. Mertz
5 QB
130 PaYds, PaTD, 12 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|19
|Rushing
|4
|11
|Passing
|20
|5
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|518
|266
|Total Plays
|87
|64
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|122
|Rush Attempts
|35
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|407
|144
|Comp. - Att.
|24-52
|13-20
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-26
|6-39
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|4
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-34.3
|6-35.0
|Return Yards
|9
|188
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|3-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|4-176
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|407
|PASS YDS
|144
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|122
|
|
|518
|TOTAL YDS
|266
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|20/37
|318
|3
|4
|
M. Kern 15 QB
|M. Kern
|2/8
|61
|0
|0
|
M. Griffis 12 QB
|M. Griffis
|2/7
|28
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|21
|82
|1
|28
|
J. Ellison 14 RB
|J. Ellison
|6
|19
|0
|8
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|5
|8
|0
|5
|
M. Kern 15 QB
|M. Kern
|3
|2
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Roberson 5 WR
|J. Roberson
|17
|8
|131
|3
|39
|
D. Greene 7 WR
|D. Greene
|13
|6
|122
|0
|36
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|12
|5
|91
|0
|46
|
B. Chapman 23 TE
|B. Chapman
|2
|2
|40
|0
|25
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|3
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
J. Ellison 14 RB
|J. Ellison
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Perry 89 WR
|A. Perry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
|K. Walker III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Smenda Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda Jr.
|13-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Andersen 45 DB
|N. Andersen
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Williams 8 LB
|J. Williams
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Redd 17 DB
|T. Redd
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carson 29 DB
|C. Carson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kamara 1 DL
|S. Kamara
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 6 DB
|J. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Francis 97 DL
|R. Francis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Masterson 12 DB
|L. Masterson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 4 DE
|J. Johns
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Keith 28 DB
|Z. Keith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fox 11 DL
|M. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kelly 17 QB
|L. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
|R. Bothroyd
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 21 LB
|C. Jones
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
W. Smart 51 DL
|W. Smart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Crane 42 K
|J. Crane
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 96 K
|I. Mora
|4
|34.3
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Williams 81 WR
|K. Williams
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|13
|41
|1
|11
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|15
|34
|1
|11
|
D. Chandler 86 WR
|D. Chandler
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Wolf 2 QB
|C. Wolf
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|5
|12
|2
|5
|
J. Chenal 44 FB
|J. Chenal
|5
|7
|1
|2
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|6
|6
|60
|0
|19
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|4
|2
|35
|0
|27
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|4
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|3
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|8-3
|0.0
|1
|
S. Nelson 9 S
|S. Nelson
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Wilder 18 S
|C. Wilder
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Williams 21 CB
|C. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hicks 1 CB
|F. Hicks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burton 4 CB
|D. Burton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 11 CB
|A. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burks 41 LB
|N. Burks
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|
G. Rand 93 DE
|G. Rand
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Torchio 15 S
|J. Torchio
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Chenal 45 LB
|L. Chenal
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harrell 8 CB
|D. Harrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 91 NT
|B. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Maskalunas 58 LB
|M. Maskalunas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lytle 7 LB
|S. Lytle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Witt 59 LB
|A. Witt
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Blaylock 26 S
|T. Blaylock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 56 DE
|R. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Mullens 99 DE
|I. Mullens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Van Dyke 22 K
|J. Van Dyke
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|
C. Larsh 19 K
|C. Larsh
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|5
|35.8
|1
|49
|
C. Schlichting 96 P
|C. Schlichting
|1
|31.0
|1
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Schipper 29 S
|B. Schipper
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
D. Chandler 86 WR
|D. Chandler
|1
|59.0
|59
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Engram 6 CB
|D. Engram
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin 42 TE
|J. Franklin
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 56 yards from WIS 35 out of bounds at the WF 9.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(15:00 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 31 for -4 yards (9-S.Nelson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - WAKE 31(14:44 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman to WF 34 for 3 yards (19-N.Herbig41-N.Burks).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 11 - WAKE 34(14:19 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to WIS 30 for 36 yards (4-D.Burton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(13:57 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WIS 28 for 2 yards (4-D.Burton).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 28(13:32 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 26-C.Beal-Smith. 26-C.Beal-Smith to WIS 20 for 8 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(13:03 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to WIS 8 for 12 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - WAKE 8(12:40 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WIS 6 for 2 yards (57-J.Sanborn41-N.Burks).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 6(12:00 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WIS 4 for 2 yards (9-S.Nelson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 4(11:28 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:21 - 1st) 42-J.Crane extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:21 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(11:21 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 28 for 3 yards (5-R.Smenda).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 28(10:49 - 1st) 8-J.Berger to WIS 29 for 1 yard (4-J.Johns).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - WISC 29(10:10 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz scrambles to WIS 34 for 5 yards (5-R.Smenda8-J.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WISC 34(9:28 - 1st) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 37 yards from WIS 34 to WF 29 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(9:20 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 29(9:17 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman to WF 29 for no gain (57-J.Sanborn).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 29(8:54 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WIS 44 for 27 yards. Penalty on WF 83-T.Morin Pass interference offsetting. Penalty on WIS 9-S.Nelson Pass interference offsetting.
|+46 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 29(8:36 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to WIS 25 for 46 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(8:18 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman to WIS 20 for 5 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 20(7:55 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WIS 18 for 2 yards (91-B.Williams25-E.Burrell).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 3 - WAKE 18(7:29 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:21 - 1st) 42-J.Crane extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:21 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 62 yards from WF 35. 29-B.Schipper to WIS 23 for 20 yards (15-J.Hudson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 23(7:15 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 34 for 11 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 34(6:42 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 34 for no gain (12-L.Masterson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WISC 34(6:03 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WISC 34(5:57 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - WISC 34(5:53 - 1st) Team penalty on WIS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WIS 34. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - WISC 29(5:53 - 1st) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 32 yards from WIS 29 to the WF 39 downed by 57-J.Sanborn.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(5:43 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 39(5:39 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to WF 39 for no gain (7-S.Lytle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 39(5:12 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - WAKE 39(5:04 - 1st) Penalty on WF 5-R.Smenda False start 5 yards enforced at WF 39. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - WAKE 34(5:04 - 1st) 96-I.Mora punts 41 yards from WF 34 out of bounds at the WIS 25.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(4:56 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WF 35 for 40 yards (5-R.Smenda). Penalty on WIS 84-J.Ferguson Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at WIS 25. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - WISC 20(4:19 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 33 for 13 yards (21-C.Jones28-Z.Keith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WISC 33(3:48 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Dike.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WISC 33(3:44 - 1st) 34-M.Stokke to WIS 34 for 1 yard (5-R.Smenda).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - WISC 34(3:09 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz to WIS 37 for 3 yards (1-S.Kamara).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 37(2:31 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 37 for no gain (29-C.Carson). Penalty on WF 6-J.Taylor Holding 10 yards enforced at WIS 37. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 47(2:01 - 1st) 8-J.Berger to WIS 45 for -2 yards (11-M.Fox21-C.Jones).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 12 - WISC 45(1:24 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 13-C.Dike. 13-C.Dike to WF 28 for 27 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 28(0:48 - 1st) 13-C.Dike to WF 30 for -2 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 12 - WISC 30(0:05 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WF 11 for 19 yards (5-R.Smenda21-C.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 11(15:00 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WF 5 for 6 yards (8-J.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WISC 5(14:20 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WF 2 for 3 yards (1-S.Kamara8-J.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 2(13:32 - 2nd) 44-J.Chenal runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:28 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:28 - 2nd) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(13:28 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 26 for 1 yard (41-N.Burks).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 26(13:04 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to WF 46 for 20 yards (18-C.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 46(12:46 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 46(12:39 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 46(12:35 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WAKE 46(12:31 - 2nd) 96-I.Mora punts 48 yards from WF 46. 6-D.Engram to WIS 6 for no gain (39-K.Good).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 6(12:21 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 16 for 10 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 16(11:43 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 22 for 6 yards (17-T.Redd).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - WISC 22(11:09 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 33 for 11 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 33(10:34 - 2nd) Penalty on WIS 84-J.Ferguson False start 5 yards enforced at WIS 33. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - WISC 28(10:13 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 37 for 9 yards (5-R.Smenda).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 37(9:31 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 47 for 10 yards (28-Z.Keith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 47(8:55 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 47(8:46 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to WF 42 for 11 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 42(8:11 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to WF 41 for 1 yard (4-J.Johns5-R.Smenda).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WISC 41(7:28 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Berger.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WISC 41(7:22 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to WF 41 for no gain (8-J.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WISC 41(6:45 - 2nd) 96-C.Schlichting punts 31 yards from WF 41 to WF 10 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 10(6:38 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 18 for 8 yards (41-N.Burks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - WAKE 18(6:17 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 21 for 3 yards (57-J.Sanborn93-G.Rand).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 21(5:54 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 21(5:49 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 21(5:45 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WAKE 21(5:39 - 2nd) punts 0 yards from WF 21 blocked by 42-J.Franklin. 42-J.Franklin to WF 9 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - WISC 9(5:34 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to WF 7 for 2 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WISC 7(4:57 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - WISC 7(4:52 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson. Penalty on WF 6-J.Taylor Holding 4 yards enforced at WF 7. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - WISC 3(4:47 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to WF 1 for 2 yards (5-R.Smenda21-C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WISC 1(4:07 - 2nd) 44-J.Chenal to WF 1 for no gain (12-L.Masterson21-C.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 1(3:24 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:21 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:21 - 2nd) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(3:21 - 2nd) Team penalty on WF Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WF 25. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - WAKE 20(3:21 - 2nd) 14-J.Ellison to WF 28 for 8 yards (9-S.Nelson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 28(2:47 - 2nd) 14-J.Ellison to WF 31 for 3 yards (45-L.Chenal41-N.Burks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 31(1:59 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WAKE 31(1:52 - 2nd) 96-I.Mora punts 48 yards from WF 31. 6-D.Engram to WIS 21 for no gain (81-K.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 21(1:44 - 2nd) 2-C.Wolf to WIS 25 for 4 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 25(1:13 - 2nd) 2-C.Wolf to WIS 33 for 8 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 33(1:07 - 2nd) 2-C.Wolf complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 38 for 5 yards (5-R.Smenda8-J.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 38(0:44 - 2nd) 2-C.Wolf complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 47 for 9 yards (29-C.Carson).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WISC 47(0:39 - 2nd) 2-C.Wolf incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Dike INTERCEPTED by 45-N.Andersen at WF 19. 45-N.Andersen to WF 19 for no gain (13-C.Dike).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 19(0:32 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 24 for 5 yards (21-C.Williams57-J.Sanborn).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(14:56 - 3rd) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 30 for 5 yards (8-J.Williams).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 30(14:20 - 3rd) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 26 for -4 yards (5-R.Smenda).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - WISC 26(13:43 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 13-C.Dike. 13-C.Dike to WIS 34 for 8 yards (28-Z.Keith).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WISC 34(13:07 - 3rd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 16 yards from WIS 34 out of bounds at the WF 50.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 50(13:02 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to WIS 45 for 5 yards (21-C.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 45(12:38 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WIS 40 for 5 yards (93-G.Rand95-K.Benton).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(12:12 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WIS 12 for 28 yards (9-S.Nelson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 12(11:45 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WIS 8 for 4 yards (41-N.Burks25-E.Burrell).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 8(11:17 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:11 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:11 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 57 yards from WF 35. 86-D.Chandler to WF 33 for 59 yards (39-K.Good).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 33(10:59 - 3rd) 37-G.Groshek to WF 33 for no gain (5-R.Smenda8-J.Williams).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 33(10:51 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WF 12 for 21 yards (17-T.Redd).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 12(10:06 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WF 3 for 9 yards (29-C.Carson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - WISC 3(9:29 - 3rd) 44-J.Chenal to WF 1 for 2 yards (40-R.Bothroyd51-W.Smart).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WISC 1(8:51 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:46 - 3rd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 3rd) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(8:46 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 45 for 20 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 45(8:28 - 3rd) 14-J.Ellison to WF 50 for 5 yards (19-N.Herbig).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 50(8:08 - 3rd) 14-J.Ellison to WF 49 for -1 yard (57-J.Sanborn).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 49(7:46 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to WIS 46 for 5 yards (4-D.Burton).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - WAKE 46(7:25 - 3rd) 14-J.Ellison to WIS 46 for no gain (18-C.Wilder57-J.Sanborn).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 46(7:22 - 3rd) 8-J.Berger to WF 48 for 6 yards (17-L.Kelly45-N.Andersen).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - WISC 48(6:49 - 3rd) 8-J.Berger to WF 46 for 2 yards (8-J.Williams5-R.Smenda).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WISC 46(5:52 - 3rd) 37-G.Groshek to WF 46 for no gain (8-J.Williams5-R.Smenda).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WISC 46(5:17 - 3rd) 96-C.Schlichting punts 45 yards from WF 46 to the WF 1 downed by 30-T.Mais.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 1(5:07 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 7 for 6 yards (19-N.Herbig).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAKE 7(4:33 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 13 for 6 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 13(4:11 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 12 for -1 yard (57-J.Sanborn).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - WAKE 12(3:49 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to WF 26 for 14 yards (18-C.Wilder4-D.Burton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 26(3:34 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin. Penalty on WIS 8-J.Berger Holding 10 yards enforced at WF 26. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(3:30 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to WIS 40 for 24 yards (21-C.Williams).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(3:01 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 26-C.Beal-Smith. 26-C.Beal-Smith to WIS 28 for 12 yards (21-C.Williams45-L.Chenal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 28(2:32 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WIS 28 for no gain (19-N.Herbig99-I.Mullens).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 28(2:06 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 26-C.Beal-Smith INTERCEPTED by 41-N.Burks at WIS 27. 41-N.Burks to WF 32 for 41 yards (10-S.Hartman).
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 32(2:04 - 3rd) 86-D.Chandler to WF 14 for 18 yards (29-C.Carson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 14(1:26 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 3rd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 3rd) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35. 81-K.Williams to WF 16 for 16 yards (39-T.Grass18-C.Wilder).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 16(1:15 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to WF 38 for 22 yards (8-D.Harrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(0:53 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 38(0:48 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to WIS 47 for 15 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(0:28 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 47(0:21 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WIS 45 for 2 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 45(15:00 - 4th) 14-J.Ellison to WIS 41 for 4 yards (9-S.Nelson).
|Int
|
4 & 4 - WAKE 41(14:42 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson INTERCEPTED by 9-S.Nelson at WIS 38. 9-S.Nelson to WF 2 for 60 yards (14-J.Ellison).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:49 - 4th) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(13:49 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene INTERCEPTED by 57-J.Sanborn at WF 29. 57-J.Sanborn to WF 26 for 3 yards (26-C.Beal-Smith).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 26(13:43 - 4th) 8-J.Berger to WF 27 for -1 yard (17-T.Redd40-R.Bothroyd).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - WISC 27(13:03 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz scrambles to WF 25 for 2 yards (8-J.Williams).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 9 - WISC 25(12:17 - 4th) 8-J.Berger to WF 30 for -5 yards (5-R.Smenda12-L.Masterson).
|No Good
|
4 & 14 - WISC 30(11:31 - 4th) 22-J.Van Dyke 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(11:25 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman to WF 30 for no gain (57-J.Sanborn).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 30(11:08 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 23-B.Chapman. 23-B.Chapman to WF 45 for 15 yards (1-F.Hicks45-L.Chenal).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 45(10:49 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 23-B.Chapman. 23-B.Chapman to WIS 30 for 25 yards (18-C.Wilder).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(10:31 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 14-J.Ellison. 14-J.Ellison to WIS 27 for 3 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 27(9:51 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|Int
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 27(9:47 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson INTERCEPTED by 18-C.Wilder at WIS 25. 18-C.Wilder to WF 3 for 72 yards (10-S.Hartman).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 3 - WISC 3(9:33 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson. Penalty on WF 40-R.Bothroyd Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at WF 3. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WISC 1(9:29 - 4th) 8-J.Berger runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:24 - 4th) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:24 - 4th) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(9:24 - 4th) 15-M.Kern incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(9:19 - 4th) 15-M.Kern incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 25(9:16 - 4th) 15-M.Kern complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 47 for 22 yards (11-A.Smith15-J.Torchio).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(8:42 - 4th) 15-M.Kern sacked at WF 42 for -5 yards FUMBLES (59-A.Witt). 15-M.Kern to WF 42 for no gain (59-A.Witt).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - WAKE 42(8:00 - 4th) 15-M.Kern to WF 49 for 7 yards (93-G.Rand58-M.Maskalunas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 49(7:40 - 4th) 15-M.Kern incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|+39 YD
|
4 & 8 - WAKE 49(7:35 - 4th) 15-M.Kern complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WIS 12 for 39 yards (11-A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 12(7:08 - 4th) 15-M.Kern to WIS 12 for no gain (15-J.Torchio).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 12(6:38 - 4th) 15-M.Kern incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 12(6:28 - 4th) 15-M.Kern incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - WAKE 12(6:22 - 4th) 15-M.Kern incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 12(6:15 - 4th) 8-J.Berger to WIS 17 for 5 yards (17-T.Redd).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 17(5:29 - 4th) 8-J.Berger to WIS 21 for 4 yards (17-T.Redd).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 21(4:48 - 4th) 44-J.Chenal to WIS 23 for 2 yards (97-R.Francis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 23(3:57 - 4th) 8-J.Berger to WIS 23 for no gain (97-R.Francis).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 23(3:14 - 4th) 8-J.Berger to WIS 18 for -5 yards (5-R.Smenda).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 15 - WISC 18(2:31 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 19 for 1 yard (5-R.Smenda).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - WISC 19(2:25 - 4th) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 49 yards from WIS 19. 83-T.Morin to WF 41 for 9 yards (30-T.Mais).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(2:14 - 4th) 12-M.Griffis incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Walker.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 41(2:09 - 4th) 12-M.Griffis incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 41(2:05 - 4th) 12-M.Griffis complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WIS 45 for 14 yards (8-D.Harrell).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 45(1:46 - 4th) 12-M.Griffis complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to WIS 31 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(1:35 - 4th) 12-M.Griffis incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 31(1:29 - 4th) 12-M.Griffis incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin. Penalty on WIS 11-A.Smith Pass interference 13 yards enforced at WIS 31. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(1:18 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WIS 12 for 6 yards (15-J.Torchio45-L.Chenal).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WAKE 12(0:59 - 4th) 12-M.Griffis incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 12(0:54 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WIS 8 for 4 yards (26-T.Blaylock57-J.Sanborn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - WAKE 8(0:42 - 4th) 12-M.Griffis incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 8(0:37 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WIS 3 for 5 yards (58-M.Maskalunas56-R.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - WAKE 3(0:17 - 4th) 12-M.Griffis incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin. Penalty on WIS 6-D.Engram Pass interference 1 yards enforced at WIS 3. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - WAKE 2(0:12 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WIS 1 for 1 yard (11-A.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 1(0:08 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:06 - 4th) 42-J.Crane extra point is good.
