|
|
|BALLST
|SJST
Ball State beats No. 19 San Jose State 34-13 in Arizona Bowl
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Antonio Phillips returned an early interception 53 yards for a touchdown, Drew Plitt accounted for two scores and Ball State beat short-handed No. 19 San Jose State 34-13 in the Arizona Bowl on Thursday.
San Jose State (7-1, No. 22 CFP) had to play without its two coordinators and Mountain West Conference player of the year Cade Hall due to COVID-19 and other issues.
The Cardinals (7-1) took advantage, quick-hitting their way down the field on offense after Phillips' interception for a 27-0 lead in the first quarter. The Mid-American champions bogged down in the second half but had four interceptions to win their first bowl game in 10 tries.
Already short-handed, the Spartans lost tight end Derrick Deese, Jr., the team leader with five touchdown receptions, to a neck injury on the first play from scrimmage.
Quarterback Nick Starkel injured his left knee in the second quarter but later returned wearing a brace. He threw for 268 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions for the Mountain West Conference champions.
Both teams arrived in the desert on a roll.
The Spartans, who went 1-11 just two years ago, had their best season since going 13-0 in 1939. San Jose State won its first Mountain West championship and had its first winning season since 2012.
Ball State lost its opener to Miami of Ohio, then reeled off six consecutive wins to earn its first MAC championship since 1996.
The Cardinals got off to a quick start against the short-handed Spartans.
Phillips scored on his interception when Starkel had a miscommunication with a receiver on the Spartans' opening drive. Ball State kept rolling with its up-tempo offense, scoring on 3-yard runs by Will Jones and Tye Evans. Plitt also scored on a 1-yard, fourth-down run after Nic Jones blocked Elijah Fischer's punt.
San Jose State finally got some momentum after Starkel was injured, but backup Nick Nash threw an interception in the end zone. Spartans kicker Matt Mercurio closed the ugly first half with a badly-missed 49-yard field goal attempt.
Plitt's 48-yard TD pass to Yo'Heinz Tyler made it 33-0 before San Jose State finally scored on Charlie Bostic's 99-yard kickoff return.
THE TAKEAWAY
San Jose State's bid for an undefeated season began to unravel before the game started and a shaky first quarter put the Spartans in too big of a hole.
Ball State started fast against the short-handed Spartans and rode it to a historic first bowl win.
UP NEXT
San Jose State: The Spartans received good news earlier this week when Starkel announced he would return for a final college season. San Jose State will have to replace several seniors on offense, but most of the defensive starters are juniors or younger.
Ball State: The Cardinals will have to retool on offense next season after losing eight senior starters, including Plitt. Ball State also will have to replace several seniors on defense.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
D. Plitt
9 QB
217 PaYds, PaTD, 11 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
N. Starkel
17 QB
268 PaYds, PaTD, 3 INTs, -8 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|18
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|11
|11
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|2-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|402
|347
|Total Plays
|70
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|185
|69
|Rush Attempts
|51
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|217
|278
|Comp. - Att.
|12-19
|26-46
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|8-64
|8-80
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|4
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.8
|4-36.3
|Return Yards
|63
|24
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|4-63
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|217
|PASS YDS
|278
|
|
|185
|RUSH YDS
|69
|
|
|402
|TOTAL YDS
|347
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|12/19
|217
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|22
|89
|1
|25
|
D. Marcus 20 RB
|D. Marcus
|10
|69
|0
|28
|
T. Evans 30 RB
|T. Evans
|6
|16
|1
|8
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|10
|11
|1
|16
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|7
|4
|103
|1
|48
|
A. Davis 1 WR
|A. Davis
|5
|3
|53
|0
|22
|
T. Evans 30 RB
|T. Evans
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
H. Littles 16 WR
|H. Littles
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Rudy 8 FB
|C. Rudy
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Marcus 20 RB
|D. Marcus
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Cosby 5 S
|B. Cosby
|8-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Daw 27 LB
|J. Daw
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Anderson II 23 S
|B. Anderson II
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Lee 28 S
|M. Lee
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Agyemang 0 DL
|C. Agyemang
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 7 LB
|B. Martin
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 6 LB
|J. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sape 94 DL
|J. Sape
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Grenda 42 LB
|H. Grenda
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ekpe 31 LB
|A. Ekpe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mims 93 DL
|K. Mims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 38 CB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 CB
|A. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Albright 9 LB
|C. Albright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kendrick 92 DL
|K. Kendrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 67 DL
|J. Ramsey
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Lewis 46 K
|J. Lewis
|0/1
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Jones 17 CB
|N. Jones
|2
|21.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Jones 17 CB
|N. Jones
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|25/42
|268
|1
|3
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|1/4
|10
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Nevens 23 RB
|T. Nevens
|7
|37
|0
|14
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|9
|28
|0
|12
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|4
|9
|0
|6
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Walker 10 WR
|T. Walker
|11
|7
|81
|0
|21
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|7
|7
|56
|0
|14
|
D. Mazotti 15 TE
|D. Mazotti
|10
|2
|49
|0
|38
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|7
|4
|39
|1
|13
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|6
|3
|39
|0
|25
|
A. Crump 4 WR
|A. Crump
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Humphreys 81 TE
|B. Humphreys
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
|D. Deese Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Lenard 27 S
|J. Lenard
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reed 18 CB
|K. Reed
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Parker 9 LB
|T. Parker
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ane 91 DE
|E. Ane
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fehoko 42 DL
|V. Fehoko
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Grey 90 DL
|L. Grey
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Wright 4 DL
|N. Wright
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Matau 8 LB
|A. Matau
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
H. Darden 41 LB
|H. Darden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cobbs 44 LB
|J. Cobbs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kakiva 96 DL
|J. Kakiva
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Webb 3 S
|T. Webb
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toia 78 DL
|S. Toia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Mercurio 39 K
|M. Mercurio
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Fischer 99 P
|E. Fischer
|4
|36.3
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Reed 18 CB
|K. Reed
|5
|20.0
|27
|0
|
C. Bostic III 25 CB
|C. Bostic III
|1
|99.0
|99
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Reed 18 CB
|K. Reed
|3
|8.0
|21
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 59 yards from BALL 35. 18-K.Reed to SJS 26 for 20 yards (10-B.Stewart).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 26(14:53 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to SJS 27 for 1 yard (5-B.Cosby).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - SJST 27(14:33 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 28 for 1 yard (27-J.Daw).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - SJST 28(13:50 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Penalty on BALL 3-A.Uzodinma Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SJS 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 43(13:44 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Braddock.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 43(13:36 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 46 for 3 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|Int
|
3 & 7 - SJST 46(12:59 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Crump INTERCEPTED by 21-A.Phillips at BALL 47. 21-A.Phillips runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:47 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 64 yards from BALL 35. 18-K.Reed to SJS 22 for 21 yards (16-H.Littles).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 22(12:41 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 25 for 3 yards (93-K.Mims7-B.Martin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 25(12:09 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Mazotti.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - BALLST 25(12:03 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to SJS 26 for 1 yard (42-H.Grenda).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BALLST 26(11:56 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 24 yards from SJS 26 out of bounds at the BALL 50.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 50(11:50 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 50(11:46 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to SJS 47 for 3 yards (45-K.Harmon42-V.Fehoko).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - SJST 47(11:22 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 16-H.Littles. Team penalty on SJS Offside 5 yards enforced at SJS 47. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - SJST 42(11:15 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to SJS 25 for 17 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(11:01 - 1st) Team penalty on BALL False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - SJST 30(11:01 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to SJS 25 for 5 yards (90-L.Grey91-E.Ane).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 25(10:19 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to SJS 3 for 22 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - SJST 3(10:04 - 1st) 24-W.Jones runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:00 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35. 18-K.Reed to SJS 17 for 17 yards (44-B.Burns).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 17(9:55 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 19 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 19(9:13 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock out of bounds at the SJS 26.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 26(8:39 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 26 for no gain (0-C.Agyemang).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BALLST 26(8:03 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 41 yards from SJS 26 to BALL 33 fair catch by 16-H.Littles.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 33(7:56 - 1st) 20-D.Marcus pushed ob at SJS 39 for 28 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 39(7:33 - 1st) 20-D.Marcus to SJS 36 for 3 yards (18-K.Reed).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - SJST 36(7:04 - 1st) 0-J.McGaughy to SJS 32 for 4 yards (41-H.Darden3-T.Webb).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - SJST 32(6:46 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-D.Marcus. 20-D.Marcus to SJS 27 for 5 yards (9-T.Parker).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 27(6:15 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to SJS 22 for 5 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 22(5:49 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to SJS 14 for 8 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 14(5:31 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to SJS 3 for 11 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - SJST 3(5:20 - 1st) 30-T.Evans runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:15 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:15 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35. 18-K.Reed to SJS 27 for 27 yards (16-H.Littles).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 27(5:08 - 1st) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 30 for 3 yards (28-M.Lee).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 30(4:33 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to SJS 36 for 6 yards (23-B.Anderson7-B.Martin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 36(3:54 - 1st) Penalty on SJS 62-J.Chamberlain False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 36. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 31(3:37 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton to SJS 35 for 4 yards (42-H.Grenda).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BALLST 35(3:04 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 0 yards from SJS 35 blocked by 17-N.Jones. 95-C.Alexander to SJS 35 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 35(2:56 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to SJS 33 for 2 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 8 - SJST 33(2:50 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to SJS 10 for 23 yards (27-J.Lenard23-N.Shelton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 10(2:27 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to SJS 3 for 7 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SJST 3(2:08 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to SJS 1 for 2 yards (4-N.Wright).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SJST 1(1:36 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to SJS 1 for no gain (91-E.Ane96-J.Kakiva).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - SJST 1(1:10 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 57 yards from BALL 35. 25-C.Bostic to SJS 23 for 15 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 23(0:57 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 35 for 12 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(0:34 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Mazotti.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 35(0:28 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to SJS 32 for -3 yards (92-K.Kendrick).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 13 - BALLST 32(15:00 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to SJS 46 for 14 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(14:21 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 50 for 4 yards (27-J.Daw).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 50(13:46 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 81-B.Humphreys. 81-B.Humphreys to BALL 45 for 5 yards (7-B.Martin).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 45(13:09 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to BALL 47 for -2 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BALLST 47(12:32 - 2nd) 99-E.Fischer punts 30 yards from BALL 47 to BALL 17 fair catch by 16-H.Littles.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 17(12:24 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler pushed ob at BALL 32 for 15 yards (18-K.Reed).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 32(12:24 - 2nd) Penalty on SJS 18-K.Reed Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at BALL 32. No Play.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 47(12:00 - 2nd) 20-D.Marcus to SJS 25 for 28 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(11:43 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Rudy.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 25(11:39 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles pushed ob at SJS 9 for 16 yards (9-T.Parker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - SJST 9(11:20 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - SJST 9(11:15 - 2nd) 20-D.Marcus to SJS 5 for 4 yards (3-T.Webb).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - SJST 5(10:44 - 2nd) Penalty on BALL 62-C.Blackwell False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 5. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SJST 10(10:23 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - SJST 10(10:14 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis 28 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(10:09 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 32 for 12 yards (94-J.Sape).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 32(9:38 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 30 for -2 yards (94-J.Sape).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 12 - BALLST 30(8:59 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 15-D.Mazotti. 15-D.Mazotti to BALL 32 for 38 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 32(8:26 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to BALL 28 for 4 yards (0-C.Agyemang).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 28(7:55 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to BALL 29 for -1 yard (0-C.Agyemang27-J.Daw).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BALLST 29(7:14 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Hamilton.
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - BALLST 29(7:08 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Hamilton. Penalty on BALL 17-N.Jones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BALL 29. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 14(7:01 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton to BALL 4 for 10 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 4 - BALLST 4(6:30 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to BALL 9 FUMBLES. 32-K.Robinson to BALL 9 for no gain.
|Int
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 9(5:45 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Mazotti INTERCEPTED by 5-B.Cosby at BALL End Zone. 5-B.Cosby touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 20(5:34 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 22 for 2 yards (91-E.Ane45-K.Harmon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SJST 22(5:07 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 22 for no gain (27-J.Lenard).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - SJST 22(4:35 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 16-H.Littles. 16-H.Littles to BALL 31 for 9 yards (18-K.Reed).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 31(4:17 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 0-J.McGaughy. Penalty on SJS 18-K.Reed Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BALL 31. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 46(4:12 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 50 for 4 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 50(3:38 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to SJS 43 for 7 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 43(3:08 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 0-J.McGaughy. 0-J.McGaughy to SJS 28 for 15 yards (18-K.Reed).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 28(2:42 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to SJS 22 for 6 yards (9-T.Parker45-K.Harmon).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - SJST 22(2:06 - 2nd) 20-D.Marcus to SJS 26 for -4 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - SJST 26(1:32 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at SJS 34 for -8 yards (90-L.Grey).
|+25 YD
|
4 & 16 - SJST 34(0:51 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 30-T.Evans. 30-T.Evans to SJS 9 FUMBLES (27-J.Lenard). 23-T.Nevens to SJS 38 for 29 yards (88-D.Koch).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(0:33 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 15-D.Mazotti. 15-D.Mazotti to SJS 49 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(0:24 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Mazotti.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 49(0:20 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson runs ob at BALL 38 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(0:12 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Mazotti.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 38(0:08 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker pushed ob at BALL 32 for 6 yards (27-J.Daw).
|No Good
|
3 & 4 - BALLST 32(0:02 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 60 yards from SJS 35. 17-N.Jones to BALL 29 for 24 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 29(14:54 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 32 for 3 yards (90-L.Grey).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - SJST 32(14:54 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 42-V.Fehoko Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at BALL 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 47(14:14 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 47(14:09 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to SJS 28 for 25 yards (9-T.Parker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 28(13:42 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to SJS 27 for 1 yard (96-J.Kakiva).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - SJST 27(13:14 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to SJS 25 for 2 yards (41-H.Darden).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - SJST 25(12:36 - 3rd) Penalty on BALL 88-D.Koch Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at SJS 25. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - SJST 30(12:25 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 42-V.Fehoko Offside 5 yards enforced at SJS 30. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - SJST 25(12:13 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt to SJS 12 for 13 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 12(11:36 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 12(11:30 - 3rd) 30-T.Evans to SJS 8 for 4 yards (23-N.Shelton44-J.Cobbs).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 6 - SJST 8(11:11 - 3rd) 30-T.Evans to SJS 10 FUMBLES. 91-E.Ane to SJS 10 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(10:54 - 3rd) 20-D.Marcus to SJS 48 for 1 yard (42-V.Fehoko).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 48(10:23 - 3rd) 20-D.Marcus to SJS 48 for no gain (4-N.Wright).
|+48 YD
|
3 & 9 - BALLST 48(9:51 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:42 - 3rd) 46-J.Lewis extra point is good. Penalty on SJS 18-K.Reed Offside declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:28 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 60 yards from SJS 35. 17-N.Jones to BALL 24 for 19 yards (12-R.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 24(9:21 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 26 for 2 yards (91-E.Ane).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 26(8:52 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 18 for -8 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 16 - BALLST 18(8:17 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 25 for 7 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BALLST 25(7:34 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 50 yards from BALL 25 to SJS 25 fair catch by 18-K.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(7:25 - 3rd) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 35 for 10 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 35(7:00 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 44 for 9 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 1 - SJST 44(6:14 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to BALL 35 for 21 yards (28-M.Lee).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 35(5:42 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 4-A.Crump. 4-A.Crump to BALL 27 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - SJST 27(5:05 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Mazotti.
|Int
|
3 & 2 - SJST 27(4:59 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Mazotti INTERCEPTED by 27-J.Daw at BALL 29. 27-J.Daw to BALL 39 for 10 yards (55-J.Snyder).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(4:51 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 32 for -7 yards (91-E.Ane).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 17 - BALLST 32(4:20 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 35 for 3 yards (44-J.Cobbs).
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - BALLST 35(3:58 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 31 for -4 yards (8-A.Matau).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - BALLST 31(3:20 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 41 yards from BALL 31. 18-K.Reed to SJS 33 for 5 yards (30-T.Evans).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 33(3:09 - 3rd) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 47 for 14 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 47(2:38 - 3rd) 23-T.Nevens to BALL 47 for 6 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SJST 47(2:03 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - SJST 47(1:59 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to BALL 40 for 7 yards (27-J.Daw).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 40(1:59 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 10-T.Walker Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BALL 40. No Play.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 45(1:35 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton to BALL 30 for 25 yards (28-M.Lee).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 30(1:08 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to BALL 18 for 12 yards (5-B.Cosby21-A.Phillips).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 18(1:08 - 3rd) Penalty on BALL 31-A.Ekpe Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at BALL 18. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - SJST 9(0:36 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to BALL 8 for 1 yard (38-J.Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - SJST 8(0:08 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:01 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:01 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(0:01 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 21 for -4 yards (4-N.Wright).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 14 - BALLST 21(15:00 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to BALL 33 for 12 yards (9-T.Parker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 33(14:39 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to BALL 33 for no gain (27-J.Lenard).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BALLST 33(13:59 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 42 yards from BALL 33. 18-K.Reed to SJS 46 for 21 yards (28-M.Lee).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SJST 46(13:46 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel sacked at SJS 38 for -8 yards (67-J.Ramsey94-J.Sape).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 18 - SJST 38(13:09 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock to SJS 49 for 11 yards (21-A.Phillips28-M.Lee).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - SJST 49(12:37 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Team penalty on BALL Offside 5 yards enforced at SJS 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SJST 46(12:31 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 2 - SJST 46(12:26 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson pushed ob at BALL 32 for 14 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 32(12:03 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock out of bounds at the BALL 19.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 19(11:27 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Mazotti.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SJST 19(11:23 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Holiness.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - SJST 19(11:19 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to BALL 13 for 6 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - SJST 13(10:53 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 13(10:48 - 4th) 20-D.Marcus to BALL 15 for 2 yards (8-A.Matau).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 15(10:19 - 4th) 20-D.Marcus to BALL 21 for 6 yards (18-K.Reed9-T.Parker).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 21(9:38 - 4th) 20-D.Marcus to BALL 22 for 1 yard (27-J.Lenard78-S.Toia).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BALLST 22(8:59 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 46 yards from BALL 22. 18-K.Reed to SJS 30 for -2 yards (17-N.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 30(8:49 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to SJS 39 for 9 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 1 - SJST 39(8:21 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to BALL 41 for 20 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 41(7:51 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to BALL 33 for 8 yards (7-B.Martin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - SJST 33(7:15 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Braddock.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SJST 33(7:10 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Braddock.
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - SJST 33(7:06 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(6:59 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to BALL 38 for 5 yards (8-A.Matau).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 38(6:19 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to BALL 39 for 1 yard (91-E.Ane4-N.Wright).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 4 - BALLST 39(5:35 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to SJS 41 for 20 yards (18-K.Reed).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(5:00 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to SJS 36 for 5 yards (90-L.Grey).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 36(4:18 - 4th) Penalty on SJS 78-S.Toia Offside 5 yards enforced at SJS 36. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(3:55 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to SJS 29 for 2 yards (9-T.Parker).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 29(3:13 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to SJS 32 for -3 yards (27-J.Lenard8-A.Matau).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BALLST 32(2:36 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 16-H.Littles.
|Penalty
|
4 & 11 - BALLST 32(2:32 - 4th) Penalty on BALL 53-J.Turner False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 32. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - BALLST 37(2:32 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 35 yards from SJS 37 to the SJS 2 downed by 1-A.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 2(2:25 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 8 for 6 yards (31-A.Ekpe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SJST 8(1:55 - 4th) 16-N.Nash to SJS 8 for no gain (9-C.Albright).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SJST 8(1:09 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Hamilton.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SJST 8(1:03 - 4th) 99-E.Fischer punts 50 yards from SJS 8 out of bounds at the BALL 42.
-
WVU
ARMY
16
21
4th 13:29 ESPN
-
21OKLAST
18MIAMI
37
34
Final ESPN
-
20TEXAS
COLO
55
23
Final ESPN
-
WAKE
WISC
28
42
Final ESPN
-
7FLA
6OKLA
20
55
Final ESPN
-
24TULSA
MISSST
26
28
Final ESPN
-
BALLST
22SJST
34
13
Final CBS
-
9UGA
8CINCY
0
051.5 O/U
+7.5
Fri 12:00pm ESPN
-
AUBURN
14NWEST
0
043.5 O/U
-4
Fri 1:00pm ABC
-
4ND
1BAMA
0
065.5 O/U
-19.5
Fri 4:00pm ESPN
-
3OHIOST
2CLEM
0
067 O/U
-7.5
Fri 8:00pm ESPN
-
23NCST
UK
0
048.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MISS
11IND
0
065 O/U
-8
Sat 12:30pm ABC
-
25OREG
10IOWAST
0
058 O/U
-4.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
5TXAM
13UNC
0
065.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
15IOWA
MIZZOU
0
0
ESPN
-
ARK
TCU
0
0
ESPN