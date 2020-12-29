|
|OKLAST
|MIAMI
Sanders, Oklahoma State beat Miami 37-34 in Cheez-It Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Spencer Sanders threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns, and Oklahoma State held off No. 18 Miami for a 37-34 victory in the Cheez-It Bowl on Tuesday.
Brennan Presley caught three of Sanders' TD passes, finishing with six receptions for 118 yards. Sanders also led the Cowboys with 45 yards rushing.
Oklahoma State (8-3) scored on its first three possessions while jumping out to a 21-0 lead. Sanders threw TD passes of 30 and 32 yards to Presley, and LD Brown had a 2-yard touchdown run.
Miami (8-3) got on the board in the second quarter when D'Eriq King threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Brevin Jordan. But King left the game with a right knee injury with 4:06 remaining in the first half.
Backup quarterback N'Kosi Perry threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns for Miami. Perry's 5-yard TD pass to Michael Harley helped the Hurricanes close to 37-34 with 5:39 left.
Perry misfired on six of his final nine passes and his 6-yard pass to Michael Redding III was not enough to convert a fourth-and-9 with under two minutes remaining.
Miami outgained Oklahoma State 512-418.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oklahoma State used a near perfect performance from Sanders to earn its fourth bowl victory in the past five years. Sanders was 27-of-40 passing and did not commit a turnover.
Miami will finish the season with back-to-back losses. It has lost five consecutive bowl games and 11 of its past 12.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Oklahoma State was unranked coming into the game, but likely will make the final Top 25 of the season.
Miami, ranked No. 18, could be out of the final rankings after consecutive losses.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State should have a dynamic offense with Spencer returning at quarterback when it opens next season against Missouri State.
Miami has to hope King's injury isn't serious enough to keep him out of spring practice because the Hurricanes open next season against Alabama in Atlanta.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|26
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|18
|17
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|418
|512
|Total Plays
|83
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|156
|Rush Attempts
|43
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|305
|356
|Comp. - Att.
|27-40
|30-48
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|9-81
|8-76
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.6
|3-44.7
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|305
|PASS YDS
|356
|113
|RUSH YDS
|156
|418
|TOTAL YDS
|512
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|27/40
|305
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|13
|45
|0
|14
L. Brown 0 RB
|L. Brown
|12
|42
|1
|13
D. Jackson 27 RB
|D. Jackson
|7
|21
|0
|29
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|7
|14
|0
|6
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|11
|6
|118
|3
|32
T. Martin 4 WR
|T. Martin
|7
|6
|73
|0
|35
T. Wallace 2 WR
|T. Wallace
|7
|6
|45
|0
|14
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|9
|5
|43
|1
|14
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|4
|3
|28
|0
|17
L. Brown 0 RB
|L. Brown
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Sterling 3 S
|T. Sterling
|9-3
|0.5
|0
T. McCalister 2 S
|T. McCalister
|5-0
|0.0
|0
M. Rodriguez 20 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|5-3
|0.0
|0
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
|K. Harvell-Peel
|5-0
|0.0
|0
C. Holmes 0 CB
|C. Holmes
|4-1
|0.0
|0
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|3-1
|0.0
|0
A. Ogbongbemiga 7 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|3-0
|0.0
|0
T. Harper 13 S
|T. Harper
|3-0
|0.0
|0
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|2-1
|0.0
|0
B. Martin 40 DE
|B. Martin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
I. Antwine 95 DT
|I. Antwine
|1-1
|0.0
|0
T. Wallace 2 WR
|T. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Bundage 1 LB
|C. Bundage
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
B. Pohl 59 K
|B. Pohl
|1/2
|26
|4/5
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|5
|41.6
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|2
|18.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|19/34
|228
|2
|0
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|10/13
|113
|1
|0
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|1/1
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|6
|52
|1
|42
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|6
|50
|0
|27
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|8
|18
|0
|6
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|2
|13
|0
|12
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|1
|12
|0
|12
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|6
|10
|0
|12
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|12
|8
|96
|2
|27
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|9
|8
|69
|1
|20
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|5
|4
|67
|0
|44
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|4
|3
|44
|0
|27
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|3
|2
|38
|0
|25
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|5
|2
|14
|0
|12
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|6
|1
|7
|0
|7
M. Redding III 83 WR
|M. Redding III
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
K. Smith 88 WR
|K. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|9-1
|0.0
|0
B. Bolden 21 S
|B. Bolden
|7-1
|0.0
|0
G. Frierson 3 LB
|G. Frierson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
S. Brooks Jr. 6 LB
|S. Brooks Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
B. Jennings Jr. 44 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|3-1
|1.0
|0
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|3-2
|0.0
|0
N. Silvera 1 DL
|N. Silvera
|3-1
|0.0
|0
W. Steed 17 LB
|W. Steed
|2-1
|0.0
|0
C. Flagg Jr. 11 LB
|C. Flagg Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
C. Williams 22 DL
|C. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|2-1
|1.0
|0
Z. McCloud 53 LB
|Z. McCloud
|2-0
|0.0
|0
K. Washington 25 S
|K. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Roberts 99 DL
|E. Roberts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
R. Burns 22 RB
|R. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
G. Feldmann 51 LB
|G. Feldmann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Harrison-Hunte 81 DL
|J. Harrison-Hunte
|0-1
|0.0
|0
P. Joyner Jr. 52 LB
|P. Joyner Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Miller 91 DL
|J. Miller
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|2/2
|40
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|3
|44.7
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|5
|20.8
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 39 for 14 yards (21-B.Bolden8-D.Ivey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39(14:38 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 39(14:31 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to OKS 44 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 44(14:13 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to MFL 50 for 6 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 50(13:39 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to MFL 41 for 9 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLAST 41(13:11 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to MFL 34 for 7 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34(12:58 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 0-L.Brown. 0-L.Brown to MFL 36 for -2 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - OKLAST 36(12:25 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to MFL 30 for 6 yards (8-D.Ivey4-K.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 30(11:51 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Presley.
|+30 YD
|
4 & 6 - OKLAST 30(11:46 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 80-B.Presley. 80-B.Presley runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:39 - 1st) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:39 - 1st) 59-B.Pohl kicks 64 yards from OKS 35. 3-M.Harley to MFL 20 for 19 yards (18-S.Flanagan50-R.Sherman).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(11:34 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 22 for 2 yards (89-T.Lacy20-M.Rodriguez).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 22(11:15 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 21 for -1 yard (89-T.Lacy).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 21(10:47 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to MFL 34 for 13 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34(10:33 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 34(10:26 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 42 for 8 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAMI 42(10:06 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 41 for -1 yard (3-T.Sterling).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIAMI 41(9:21 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 41 yards from MFL 41 to OKS 18 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(9:14 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 25 for 7 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLAST 25(9:01 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 34 for 9 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34(8:25 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to MFL 49 for 17 yards (17-W.Steed26-G.Hall).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(7:54 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to MFL 44 for 5 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 44(7:07 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to MFL 39 for 5 yards (11-C.Flagg22-C.Williams).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39(6:26 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to MFL 10 for 29 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 10(6:04 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to MFL 10 for no gain (6-S.Brooks52-P.Joyner).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 10(5:36 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf. Penalty on MFL 26-G.Hall Pass interference 8 yards enforced at MFL 10. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - OKLAST 2(5:30 - 1st) 0-L.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:25 - 1st) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:25 - 1st) 59-B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(5:25 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to MFL 41 for 16 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(5:04 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 45 for 4 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 45(4:48 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 46 for 1 yard (3-T.Sterling).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 46(4:07 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 49 for 3 yards (95-I.Antwine).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - MIAMI 49(3:21 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(3:13 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 49(3:08 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to MFL 40 for 9 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 40(2:36 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to MFL 35 for 5 yards (26-G.Hall8-D.Ivey).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(2:15 - 1st) 20-D.Richardson to MFL 33 for 2 yards (22-C.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 33(1:42 - 1st) 20-D.Richardson to MFL 32 for 1 yard (3-G.Frierson91-J.Miller).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 32(1:05 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 80-B.Presley. 80-B.Presley runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:56 - 1st) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:56 - 1st) 59-B.Pohl kicks 61 yards from OKS 35. 3-M.Harley to MFL 42 for 38 yards. Penalty on MFL 7-X.Restrepo Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MFL 42.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(0:56 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to MFL 45 for 13 yards (16-D.Harper3-T.Sterling).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(0:30 - 1st) 9-B.Jordan complete to 1-D.King. 1-D.King to OKS 40 for 15 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(0:05 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 2-D.Chaney. 2-D.Chaney to OKS 13 for 27 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 13(15:00 - 2nd) 1-D.King to OKS 10 for 3 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 10(14:18 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:14 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:14 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(14:14 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 30 for 5 yards (51-G.Feldmann44-B.Jennings).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 30(13:51 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 25 for -5 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 25(13:08 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 39 for 14 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39(12:32 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 0-L.Brown. 0-L.Brown to MFL 48 for 13 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(12:10 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to MFL 45 for 3 yards.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 45(11:45 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 80-B.Presley. 80-B.Presley to MFL 27 for 18 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(11:30 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 80-B.Presley. 80-B.Presley to MFL 13 for 14 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 13(10:53 - 2nd) 20-D.Richardson to MFL 11 for 2 yards (11-C.Flagg91-J.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 11(10:13 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to MFL 9 for 2 yards (23-T.Couch).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 9(9:35 - 2nd) 20-D.Richardson to MFL 11 for -2 yards (22-C.Williams).
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - OKLAST 11(8:58 - 2nd) Penalty on OKS 96-K.Walterscheid False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 11. No Play.
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - OKLAST 16(8:46 - 2nd) 59-B.Pohl 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(8:41 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 47 for 27 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(8:06 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 47(8:00 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 45 for -2 yards (40-B.Martin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - MIAMI 45(7:16 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley. Penalty on OKS 31-K.Harvell-Peel Pass interference 12 yards enforced at MFL 45. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(7:09 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to OKS 42 for 1 yard (3-T.Sterling95-I.Antwine).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 42(6:32 - 2nd) 1-D.King to OKS 36 for 6 yards (0-C.Holmes40-B.Martin).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 36(5:54 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to OKS 18 for 18 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel20-M.Rodriguez).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 18(5:40 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to OKS 9 for 9 yards. Team penalty on OKS Illegal substitution declined.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 9(5:26 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to OKS 7 for 2 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - MIAMI 7(5:55 - 2nd) 1-D.King to OKS 5 for 2 yards. Penalty on MFL 53-J.Clark Holding 10 yards enforced at OKS 5.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIAMI 15(4:49 - 2nd) 3-M.Harley to OKS 14 for 1 yard (3-T.Sterling).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - MIAMI 14(4:20 - 2nd) 1-D.King to OKS 9 for 5 yards (3-T.Sterling). Penalty on OKS 0-C.Holmes Holding 4 yards enforced at OKS 9.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 5(4:06 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 5(4:03 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Harris.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MIAMI 5(3:58 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(3:55 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 23 for -2 yards (1-N.Silvera).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - OKLAST 23(3:19 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders sacked at OKS 15 for -8 yards FUMBLES (12-J.Harvey). 87-L.Carter to OKS 15 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 20 - OKLAST 15(2:33 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 20 for 5 yards (26-G.Hall11-C.Flagg).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - OKLAST 20(1:55 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 41 yards from OKS 20. 3-M.Harley to MFL 41 FUMBLES. 13-T.Harper to MFL 41 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(1:44 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Presley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 41(1:37 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to MFL 41 for no gain (53-Z.McCloud).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 41(1:31 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - OKLAST 41(1:27 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 31 yards from MFL 41 to MFL 10 fair catch by 26-G.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(1:20 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry complete to 2-D.Chaney. 2-D.Chaney to MFL 26 for 16 yards (0-C.Holmes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(1:14 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 26(1:07 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 28 for 2 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 28(0:24 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 32 for 4 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIAMI 32(0:14 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 42 yards from MFL 32 out of bounds at the OKS 26.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 59-B.Pohl kicks 63 yards from OKS 35. 3-M.Harley to MFL 21 for 19 yards. Penalty on OKS 4-K.Black Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at MFL 21.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(14:53 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 39 for 3 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 39(14:30 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MIAMI 39(14:23 - 3rd) Penalty on OKS 1-L.Wolf Offside 5 yards enforced at MFL 39. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAMI 44(14:00 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 50 for 6 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50(13:45 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to OKS 23 for 27 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23(13:40 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 23(13:39 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 23(13:35 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Smith.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MIAMI 23(13:29 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 80-B.Presley to OKS 22 for 22 yards (18-T.Austin-Cave).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22(13:20 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 17 for -5 yards (1-N.Silvera12-J.Harvey).
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - OKLAST 17(13:00 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders sacked at OKS 9 for -8 yards (44-B.Jennings).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 23 - OKLAST 9(12:27 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 20 for 11 yards (44-B.Jennings).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - OKLAST 20(11:48 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 45 yards from OKS 20 to MFL 35 fair catch by 3-M.Harley. Team penalty on MFL Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MFL 35.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(11:41 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 32 for 12 yards (13-T.Harper).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(11:30 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 41 for 9 yards (16-D.Harper).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 41(11:12 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 41(11:05 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 41 for no gain (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 41(10:05 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 42 for 1 yard (2-T.Wallace89-T.Lacy).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(9:42 - 3rd) 3-M.Harley to OKS 46 for 12 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel3-T.Sterling).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(9:17 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry to OKS 42 for 4 yards (40-B.Martin).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 42(8:55 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(8:38 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to OKS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|+2 YD
|(8:38 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to OKS 1 for 1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:38 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 60 yards from MFL 35. 80-B.Presley to OKS 20 for 15 yards (99-E.Roberts).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(8:34 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to OKS 35 for 15 yards (21-B.Bolden). Penalty on OKS 87-L.Carter Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at OKS 27.
|Penalty
|
1 & 13 - OKLAST 17(8:25 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders INTERCEPTED by 44-B.Jennings at OKS 22. 44-B.Jennings. Penalty on MFL 23-T.Couch Pass interference 3 yards enforced at OKS 17. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(8:00 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 20 for no gain (26-G.Hall). Penalty on OKS 70-H.Woodard Holding 10 yards enforced at OKS 20. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - OKLAST 10(7:30 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 11 for 1 yard (44-B.Jennings).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 19 - OKLAST 11(7:00 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 24 for 13 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 24(6:45 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to OKS 30 for 6 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(6:20 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 42 for 12 yards (22-R.Burns26-G.Hall).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(6:00 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to MFL 47 for 11 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(5:55 - 3rd) 20-D.Richardson to MFL 45 for 2 yards (6-S.Brooks99-E.Roberts).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 45(5:50 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Martin. Penalty on MFL 23-T.Couch Pass interference 9 yards enforced at MFL 45. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(5:40 - 3rd) 20-D.Richardson to MFL 33 for 3 yards (6-S.Brooks23-T.Couch).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 33(5:20 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 33(5:00 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to MFL 21 for 12 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21(4:44 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to MFL 15 for 6 yards (26-G.Hall).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 15(4:44 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to MFL 18 for -3 yards (17-W.Steed81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 18(4:13 - 3rd) 80-B.Presley to MFL 12 for 6 yards. Penalty on MFL 26-G.Hall Horse Collar 6 yards enforced at MFL 12.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 6 - OKLAST 6(3:45 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to MFL 9 for -3 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 9(3:11 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OKLAST 9(3:04 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Martin.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - OKLAST 9(3:01 - 3rd) 59-B.Pohl 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 3rd) 59-B.Pohl kicks 63 yards from OKS 35. 3-M.Harley to MFL 18 for 16 yards (38-M.Cobb46-J.Schultz).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 18(2:51 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 38 for 20 yards (0-C.Holmes).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(2:29 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to MFL 45 for 7 yards (13-T.Harper).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MIAMI 45(2:09 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry to MFL 45 FUMBLES. 40-B.Martin to MFL 45 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(2:04 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Presley.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 45(2:01 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Martin. Penalty on MFL 23-T.Couch Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MFL 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(1:50 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to MFL 30 for no gain (1-N.Silvera).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 30(1:28 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders to MFL 16 for 14 yards (4-K.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 16(0:54 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 80-B.Presley. 80-B.Presley to MFL 8 for 8 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 8(0:28 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to MFL 5 for 3 yards (25-K.Washington22-C.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - OKLAST 5(15:00 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to MFL 5 for no gain (21-B.Bolden1-N.Silvera).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 5(14:23 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:19 - 4th) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:19 - 4th) 59-B.Pohl kicks 57 yards from OKS 35. 3-M.Harley to MFL 20 for 12 yards (22-D.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(14:19 - 4th) 6-M.Pope to MFL 32 for 12 yards. Penalty on OKS 2-T.Wallace Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MFL 32.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(14:00 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 47(13:57 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to OKS 45 for 8 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAMI 45(13:24 - 4th) 5-N.Perry to OKS 46 for -1 yard (3-T.Sterling).
|+44 YD
|
4 & 3 - MIAMI 46(12:51 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to OKS 2 for 44 yards (16-D.Harper).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - MIAMI 2(12:33 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to OKS 1 for 1 yard (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 1(12:08 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:03 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(12:03 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 31 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 31(11:44 - 4th) 0-L.Brown to OKS 35 for 4 yards (12-J.Harvey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(11:19 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|+35 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 35(11:15 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to MFL 30 for 35 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(10:42 - 4th) 20-D.Richardson to MFL 24 for 6 yards (99-E.Roberts21-B.Bolden).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 24(10:17 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to MFL 16 for 8 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 16(9:55 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 80-B.Presley. 80-B.Presley runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(9:50 - 4th) 59-B.Pohl extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 4th) 59-B.Pohl kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to MFL 25 fair catch by 3-M.Harley.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(9:50 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to MFL 27 for 2 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 27(9:15 - 4th) 5-N.Perry to MFL 39 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(8:47 - 4th) 9-B.Jordan to MFL 40 for 1 yard (2-T.McCalister24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 40(8:08 - 4th) 5-N.Perry sacked at MFL 33 for -7 yards (1-C.Bundage3-T.Sterling).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 16 - MIAMI 33(7:30 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 48 for 15 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 48(7:09 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 49 for 1 yard.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 49(6:40 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to OKS 26 for 25 yards (13-T.Harper0-C.Holmes).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(6:17 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to OKS 15 for 11 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 15(5:58 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to OKS 5 for 10 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIAMI 5(5:44 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(5:39 - 4th) 27-M.Few to OKS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(5:39 - 4th) 0-L.Brown to OKS 26 for 1 yard (53-Z.McCloud11-C.Flagg).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 26(5:00 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Presley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OKLAST 26(4:52 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Presley.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OKLAST 26(4:48 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 55 yards from OKS 26 Downed at the MFL 19.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 19(4:34 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 19(4:28 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Chaney.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 19(4:24 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIAMI 19(4:20 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 51 yards from MFL 19 to OKS 30 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(4:14 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 32 for 2 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 32(3:31 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 34 for 2 yards (3-G.Frierson17-W.Steed).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 34(3:24 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - OKLAST 34(3:20 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 36 yards from OKS 34 to MFL 30 fair catch by 3-M.Harley.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(3:14 - 4th) 5-N.Perry to MFL 32 for 2 yards (89-T.Lacy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 32(2:55 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 32(2:48 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to MFL 48 for 16 yards (0-C.Holmes20-M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(2:31 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 48(2:25 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 2-D.Chaney. 2-D.Chaney to MFL 49 for 1 yard (3-T.Sterling).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 49(1:45 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 9 - MIAMI 49(1:41 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 83-M.Redding. 83-M.Redding to OKS 45 for 6 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(1:36 - 4th) to OKS 41 for -4 yards.
|-6 YD
|
2 & 14 - OKLAST 41(1:30 - 4th) to OKS 35 for -6 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 20 - OKLAST 35(0:44 - 4th) Penalty on OKS 3-S.Sanders Delay of game 5 yards enforced at OKS 35. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
3 & 25 - OKLAST 30(0:44 - 4th) to OKS 25 for -5 yards.
