Mississippi State brings losing mark into bowl battle with No. 24 Tulsa
At Mississippi State, bowl appearances are an annual occurrence.
No. 24 Tulsa, meanwhile, is set to end a brief postseason hiatus.
The Bulldogs (3-7) will make a school-record 11th consecutive bowl appearance, while the Golden Hurricane (6-2) will play in their first bowl since 2016 when they meet on New Year's Eve in the Armed Forces Bowl at Fort Worth, Texas.
Tulsa beat Central Michigan 55-10 in the Miami Beach Bowl in 2016. Then the Golden Hurricane went 2-10, 3-9 and 4-8 before having a breakout season this year.
"Throughout this time I've seen a lot of ups and downs," senior running back Corey Taylor II said. "It's been a blessing to see how a championship team is created, and I believe this Tulsa team is definitely a championship team."
Tulsa isn't an official championship team, but it did go 6-0 in American Athletic Conference regular-season play to reach the conference title game against undefeated Cincinnati on Dec. 19. The Bearcats escaped with a 27-24 victory on a field goal as time expired.
"It has been a magical year for this group," Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. "Now we get an opportunity to continue to play one more game."
The Golden Hurricane had four games canceled because of COVID-19 issues, including a contest at Houston. Tulsa has 62 Texans on its roster who get a chance to play in their home state after all.
"Generally we're playing at least one game a year down there whether that's an SMU or a Houston," Montgomery said. "For the guys (from Texas), it will be special to play this game in Fort Worth."
Any location would be special for the Bulldogs, who usually have a winning record going into their bowl game.
Mississippi State played the two best games of coach Mike Leach's first season in the first and last games of the season. The Bulldogs opened with a 44-34 road victory against defending national champion LSU, then lost seven of eight before finishing Dec. 19 with a 51-32 home victory against Missouri.
"We have been competitive all year," said Leach, who has led 17 of his 19 teams as a head coach to bowl games. "We practice hard and play hard, we just do it incongruently. We just do it in spurts and kind of segmented."
In between the first and last wins came a victory came against Vanderbilt. None of the Bulldogs' triumphs came against a team that currently sports a winning record.
Mississippi State gained 446 total yards in the finale, including its first 100-yard rushing game of the season (151).
"It's been a gradual process," Leach said. "We're not there yet, but we took a step (against Missouri)."
The season began with KJ Costello, a graduate transfer from Stanford, passing for a Southeastern Conference-record 623 yards against LSU, but gradually Leach transitioned to a youth movement.
Freshman Will Rogers took over the starting position at midseason, and he has passed for 1,828 yards. The Bulldogs' true freshmen have combined for 146 receptions, the most among any team in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
K. Stokes
2 WR
117 ReYds, ReTD, 9 RECs, 4 RuYds
|
|
W. Rogers
2 QB
148 PaYds, PaTD, -9 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|16
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|18
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|10-18
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|484
|271
|Total Plays
|86
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|137
|123
|Rush Attempts
|40
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|347
|148
|Comp. - Att.
|26-46
|19-30
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-51
|10-87
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.7
|5-30.6
|Return Yards
|-1
|118
|Punts - Returns
|3--1
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-113
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|347
|PASS YDS
|148
|
|
|137
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|484
|TOTAL YDS
|271
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|26/46
|347
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|20
|85
|1
|20
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|8
|41
|1
|14
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|10
|1
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|17
|9
|117
|1
|34
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|5
|4
|112
|0
|57
|
M. Rodgers 84 WR
|M. Rodgers
|5
|5
|51
|0
|14
|
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
|S. Crawford Jr.
|7
|4
|41
|0
|17
|
J. Stewart 1 WR
|J. Stewart
|4
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
C. Williams 3 S
|C. Williams
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Johnson 13 WR
|J. Johnson
|6
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Wright 30 LB
|J. Wright
|6-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Ray 1 S
|K. Ray
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 3 S
|C. Williams
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Martin 7 S
|T. Martin
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Player 90 DL
|J. Player
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Evans 26 CB
|A. Evans
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Reeves 11 LB
|T. Reeves
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Sawyer 19 LB
|G. Sawyer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Mullins 13 S
|L. Mullins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Grant 98 DL
|H. Grant
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Goodlow 94 DL
|A. Goodlow
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 97 DL
|T. Stevenson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Powers 21 S
|B. Powers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rogers 99 DL
|E. Rogers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 0 CB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Revels III 4 LB
|R. Revels III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green IV 12 CB
|A. Green IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 44 DL
|J. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|2/2
|33
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|3
|39.7
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stewart 1 WR
|J. Stewart
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
M. Kulkin 40 LB
|M. Kulkin
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|19/30
|148
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|11
|72
|1
|28
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|10
|57
|0
|11
|
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|5
|-9
|1
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|5
|3
|42
|0
|24
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|4
|4
|30
|0
|10
|
J. Walley 31 WR
|J. Walley
|7
|4
|27
|0
|13
|
L. Griffin 81 WR
|L. Griffin
|3
|2
|17
|1
|13
|
M. Heath 4 WR
|M. Heath
|4
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|3
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Cumbest 25 WR
|B. Cumbest
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. King 89 WR
|B. King
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Craft 28 S
|L. Craft
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|4-2
|0.5
|1
|
A. Brule 3 LB
|A. Brule
|4-4
|0.5
|0
|
A. Odom 17 DE
|A. Odom
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Jimison 36 CB
|J. Jimison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Jones 52 DE
|K. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 15 DE
|J. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 93 DT
|C. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crumedy 94 DT
|J. Crumedy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 6 LB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Timbs 34 DE
|S. Timbs
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Banks 92 DE
|J. Banks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Christmann 47 K
|J. Christmann
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Griffin 81 WR
|L. Griffin
|4
|34.5
|53
|0
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 57 yards from TSA 35. 81-L.Griffin pushed ob at TSA 39 for 53 yards (90-Z.Long6-C.Lovick).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(14:53 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to TSA 31 for 8 yards (3-C.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 31(14:15 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to TSA 28 for 3 yards (26-A.Evans).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 28(13:45 - 1st) 21-J.Marks runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:41 - 1st) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:41 - 1st) 48-S.Goodman kicks 47 yards from MSST 35. 1-J.Stewart to TSA 24 for 6 yards (25-S.Anderson34-S.Timbs).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 24(13:36 - 1st) 5-J.Santana to TSA 30 for 6 yards (17-A.Odom94-J.Crumedy).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 30(13:13 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 26 for -4 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 26(12:29 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 37 for 11 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(12:15 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 44 for 7 yards (52-K.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 44(11:48 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 44(11:44 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 49 for 5 yards (28-L.Craft).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(11:25 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 48 for -1 yard (15-J.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULSA 48(10:55 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith to MSST 43 for 9 yards (28-L.Craft).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULSA 43(10:15 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to MSST 26 for 17 yards (19-C.Duncan28-L.Craft).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 26(10:00 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to MSST 21 for 5 yards (28-L.Craft3-A.Brule).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 21(9:36 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith sacked at MSST 24 for -3 yards (3-A.Brule2-T.Wheat).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 24(9:01 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith to MSST 24 for no gain (3-A.Brule). Penalty on TSA 73-D.Couch Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSST 24.
|No Gain
|
3 & 23 - TULSA 39(8:34 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - TULSA 39(8:26 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 37 yards from MSST 39 Downed at the MSST 2.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 2(8:18 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 2(8:11 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 6 for 4 yards (99-E.Rogers).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 6(7:35 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 8 for 2 yards (1-K.Ray).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - MISSST 8(6:50 - 1st) Penalty on MSST 19-C.Duncan False start 4 yards enforced at MSST 8. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MISSST 4(6:50 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 42 yards from MSST 4. 2-K.Stokes to MSST 48 for -2 yards (21-J.Reed43-P.Blackwell).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(6:40 - 1st) 8-D.Prince pushed ob at MSST 36 for 12 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 36(6:18 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to MSST 33 for 3 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 33(5:52 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson. Team penalty on MSST Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 33(5:52 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|Sack
|
4 & 7 - TULSA 33(5:46 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith sacked at MSST 36 for -3 yards (17-A.Odom).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(5:40 - 1st) 21-J.Marks to MSST 36 for no gain (19-G.Sawyer). Penalty on TSA 90-J.Player Offside 5 yards enforced at MSST 36. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - MISSST 41(5:26 - 1st) 21-J.Marks to MSST 42 for 1 yard (3-C.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 42(4:49 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 46 for 4 yards (19-G.Sawyer).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(4:15 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson pushed ob at MSST 50 for 4 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 50(3:32 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to TSA 39 for 11 yards (1-K.Ray7-T.Martin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(2:55 - 1st) Penalty on MSST 56-D.Parker False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 39. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - MISSST 44(2:40 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers sacked at TSA 48 for -4 yards (26-A.Evans).
|Sack
|
2 & 19 - MISSST 48(2:01 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers sacked at MSST 44 for -8 yards (97-T.Stevenson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 27 - MISSST 44(1:14 - 1st) Penalty on MSST 2-W.Rogers Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MSST 44. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 32 - MISSST 39(1:13 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 49 for 10 yards (90-J.Player).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - MISSST 49(0:28 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 32 yards from MSST 49 to TSA 19 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 19(0:22 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 17 for -2 yards (2-T.Wheat).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 12 - TULSA 17(15:00 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana runs ob at MSST 49 for 34 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(14:38 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to MSST 41 for 8 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 41(14:15 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to MSST 21 for 20 yards (12-S.Preston19-C.Duncan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 21(13:59 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to MSST 21 for no gain (40-E.Thompson52-K.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 21(13:21 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to MSST 15 for 6 yards (36-J.Jimison1-M.Emerson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 15(12:33 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to MSST 11 for 4 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 11(12:07 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 11(12:06 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to MSST 9 for 2 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 9(11:23 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - TULSA 9(11:17 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long 27 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on MSST Illegal formation declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 55 yards from TSA 35. 81-L.Griffin pushed ob at MSST 25 for 15 yards (0-T.Davis). Penalty on MSST 34-S.Timbs Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 25.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 15(11:06 - 2nd) 22-L.Witherspoon to MSST 21 for 6 yards (30-J.Wright).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 21(10:32 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 29 for 8 yards (11-T.Reeves). Penalty on MSST 11-G.Spivey Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MSST 29.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 19(10:13 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 19(10:10 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 43 for 24 yards (19-G.Sawyer).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(9:34 - 2nd) Penalty on MSST 58-K.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 43. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MISSST 38(9:13 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 23-D.Johnson.
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - MISSST 38(9:07 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers sacked at MSST 34 for -4 yards (94-A.Goodlow).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 19 - MISSST 34(8:21 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 45 for 11 yards (3-C.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MISSST 45(7:40 - 2nd) 37-T.Day punts 44 yards from MSST 45. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 12 for 1 yard (22-L.Witherspoon19-C.Duncan). Penalty on TSA 2-K.Stokes Unsportsmanlike conduct 6 yards enforced at TSA 12.
|Result
|Play
|+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 6(7:25 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana pushed ob at MSST 37 for 57 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(6:58 - 2nd) Penalty on TSA 47-E.Hall Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSST 37. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(6:58 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to MSST 47 for 5 yards (52-K.Jones3-A.Brule).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 47(6:58 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to MSST 46 for 1 yard (94-J.Crumedy).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 46(6:23 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana pushed ob at MSST 32 for 14 yards (28-L.Craft).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 32(5:49 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at MSST 29 for 3 yards (28-L.Craft).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 29(5:04 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at MSST 20 for 9 yards (28-L.Craft).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(4:43 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to MSST 10 for 10 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 10(4:14 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to MSST 8 for 2 yards (3-A.Brule).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 8(3:39 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to MSST 6 for 2 yards (40-E.Thompson92-J.Banks).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 6(3:18 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at MSST 16 for -10 yards (34-S.Timbs).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - TULSA 16(2:39 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 45 yards from TSA 35. 81-L.Griffin pushed ob at MSST 46 for 26 yards (0-T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(2:27 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MSST 46 for no gain (30-J.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 46(1:54 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 49 for 3 yards (1-K.Ray).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISSST 49(1:19 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to TSA 37 for 14 yards (3-C.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(0:59 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 89-B.King.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 37(0:50 - 2nd) Penalty on MSST 2-W.Rogers Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TSA 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - MISSST 42(0:50 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Griffin.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 15 - MISSST 42(0:45 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to TSA 38 for 4 yards (1-K.Ray).
|No Gain
|
4 & 11 - MISSST 38(0:01 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 25-B.Cumbest.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-S.Goodman kicks 65 yards from MSST 35. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 24 for 24 yards (0-J.Payton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 24(14:54 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford runs ob at TSA 29 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 29(14:38 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 29(14:36 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TULSA 29(14:32 - 3rd) 37-L.Wilson punts 40 yards from TSA 29. 85-A.Williams to MSST 36 for 5 yards (38-A.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(14:21 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 39 for 3 yards (4-R.Revels).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 39(13:53 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MSST 46 for 7 yards (30-J.Wright).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(13:20 - 3rd) Penalty on TSA 94-A.Goodlow Offside 5 yards enforced at MSST 46. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 5 - MISSST 49(13:08 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to TSA 40 for 9 yards (7-T.Martin3-C.Williams).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(12:40 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers sacked at TSA 46 for -6 yards (98-H.Grant30-J.Wright).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 16 - MISSST 46(11:57 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to TSA 37 for 9 yards (26-A.Evans).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISSST 37(11:17 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley pushed ob at TSA 31 for 6 yards (7-T.Martin).
|+15 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISSST 31(10:33 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to TSA 16 for 15 yards (90-J.Player).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 16(9:58 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to TSA 13 for 3 yards (7-T.Martin).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 13(9:13 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers scrambles runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:04 - 3rd) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:04 - 3rd) 48-S.Goodman kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(9:04 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 24 for -1 yard (17-A.Odom).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULSA 24(8:30 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to MSST 42 for 34 yards (19-C.Duncan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(8:10 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 42(8:03 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to MSST 26 for 16 yards (3-A.Brule).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 26(7:43 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 1-J.Stewart. 1-J.Stewart to MSST 15 for 11 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 15(7:27 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to MSST 14 for 1 yard (2-T.Wheat).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 14(6:44 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:37 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:37 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 48 yards from TSA 35. 81-L.Griffin runs ob at TSA 39 for 44 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(6:37 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 39(6:23 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson pushed ob at TSA 32 for 7 yards (13-L.Mullins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MISSST 32(5:49 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams.
|-2 YD
|
4 & 3 - MISSST 32(5:44 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to TSA 34 for -2 yards (21-B.Powers90-J.Player).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 34(5:37 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 37 for 3 yards (2-T.Wheat3-A.Brule).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 37(5:01 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 84-M.Rodgers. 84-M.Rodgers pushed ob at MSST 49 for 14 yards (28-L.Craft).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(4:40 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 50 for -1 yard (92-J.Banks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TULSA 50(4:13 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - TULSA 50(4:08 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 84-M.Rodgers. 84-M.Rodgers to MSST 38 for 12 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(3:49 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes INTERCEPTED by 13-E.Forbes at MSST 10. 13-E.Forbes runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:29 - 3rd) 48-S.Goodman kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(3:11 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 38 for 13 yards (12-S.Preston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(3:05 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 38(3:05 - 3rd) Team penalty on TSA False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 38. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - TULSA 33(2:22 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith scrambles pushed ob at TSA 38 for 5 yards (3-A.Brule).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TULSA 38(2:15 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TULSA 38(2:09 - 3rd) 37-L.Wilson punts 42 yards from TSA 38 to MSST 20 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(1:39 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 30 for 10 yards (30-J.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(1:32 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 30(0:54 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 32 for 2 yards (90-J.Player30-J.Wright).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MISSST 32(0:47 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MISSST 32(0:41 - 3rd) 37-T.Day punts 0 yards from MSST 32. 54-T.Reh to MSST 32 for no gain (34-S.Timbs).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 32(0:16 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to MSST 30 for 2 yards (15-J.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 30(0:16 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to MSST 28 for 2 yards (2-T.Wheat).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 28(14:18 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 24-C.Taylor. 24-C.Taylor to MSST 23 for 5 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULSA 23(13:50 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to MSST 20 for 3 yards (6-J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(13:07 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to MSST 20 for no gain (14-N.Watson2-T.Wheat).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 20(13:07 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Stewart.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULSA 20(12:37 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 84-M.Rodgers. 84-M.Rodgers to MSST 9 for 11 yards (28-L.Craft).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - TULSA 9(12:37 - 4th) 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at MSST 5 for 4 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 5(12:37 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(12:30 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:30 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 30 yards from TSA 35 out of bounds at the MSST 35.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(12:01 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 44 for 9 yards (7-T.Martin).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISSST 44(11:34 - 4th) 23-D.Johnson to TSA 49 for 7 yards (3-C.Williams11-T.Reeves).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(10:59 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to TSA 45 for 4 yards (30-J.Wright).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 45(10:27 - 4th) 23-D.Johnson to TSA 40 for 5 yards (98-H.Grant).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 40(9:57 - 4th) 23-D.Johnson to TSA 39 for 1 yard (11-T.Reeves).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(9:19 - 4th) 22-L.Witherspoon to TSA 36 for 3 yards (3-C.Williams44-J.Anderson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 36(9:02 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to TSA 23 for 13 yards (1-K.Ray). Penalty on TSA 91-C.Wick Offside declined.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 23(8:27 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 81-L.Griffin. 81-L.Griffin to TSA 19 for 4 yards (1-K.Ray).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 19(8:22 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 19(8:22 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to TSA 13 for 6 yards (7-T.Martin).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(8:07 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 81-L.Griffin. 81-L.Griffin runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:01 - 4th) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:58 - 4th) 48-S.Goodman kicks 37 yards from MSST 35. 40-M.Kulkin to TSA 37 for 9 yards (25-B.Cumbest).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(7:22 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 39 for 2 yards (93-C.Young).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 39(7:13 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 39(6:55 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to MSST 49 for 12 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(6:33 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 84-M.Rodgers. 84-M.Rodgers to MSST 44 for 5 yards (36-J.Jimison).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 44(6:09 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 1-J.Stewart. 1-J.Stewart to MSST 38 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(6:03 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 38(5:39 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to MSST 19 for 19 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 19(5:24 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford pushed ob at MSST 11 for 8 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 11(4:44 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to MSST 13 for -2 yards (94-J.Crumedy40-E.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 13(4:18 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to MSST 9 for 4 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - TULSA 9(3:39 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to MSST 6 for 3 yards (93-C.Young).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 6(3:35 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|Int
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 6(3:35 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-T.Wheat at MSST 3. 2-T.Wheat runs ob at MSST 26 for 23 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 26(3:35 - 4th) Penalty on MSST 40-E.Thompson Illegal block in the back 13 yards enforced at MSST 26. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 13(3:19 - 4th) 21-J.Marks to MSST 16 for 3 yards (0-T.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 16(3:15 - 4th) 21-J.Marks to MSST 20 for 4 yards (90-J.Player99-E.Rogers).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(2:54 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 45(2:49 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes INTERCEPTED by 36-J.Jimison at MSST 26. 36-J.Jimison to MSST 26 for no gain. Penalty on MSST 19-C.Duncan Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TSA 45. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(2:37 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 84-M.Rodgers. 84-M.Rodgers to MSST 31 for 9 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 31(2:16 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Stewart.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 31(2:09 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to MSST 19 for 12 yards (36-J.Jimison40-E.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 19(1:36 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to MSST 15 for 4 yards.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 15(1:29 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:23 - 4th) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 12 yards from TSA 35. 85-A.Williams to TSA 47 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(1:20 - 4th) Penalty on MSST 40-E.Thompson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TSA 47. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 25 - MISSST 37(1:20 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers kneels at MSST 33 for -4 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 29 - MISSST 33(0:45 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers kneels at MSST 31 for -2 yards.
-
BALLST
22SJST
27
0
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
21OKLAST
18MIAMI
37
34
Final ESPN
-
20TEXAS
COLO
55
23
Final ESPN
-
WAKE
WISC
28
42
Final ESPN
-
7FLA
6OKLA
20
55
Final ESPN
-
24TULSA
MISSST
26
28
Final ESPN
-
WVU
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
+9.5
Thu 4:00pm ESPN
-
9UGA
8CINCY
0
051.5 O/U
+7.5
Fri 12:00pm ESPN
-
AUBURN
14NWEST
0
043.5 O/U
-4
Fri 1:00pm ABC
-
4ND
1BAMA
0
065.5 O/U
-19.5
Fri 4:00pm ESPN
-
3OHIOST
2CLEM
0
067 O/U
-7.5
Fri 8:00pm ESPN
-
23NCST
UK
0
049 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MISS
11IND
0
065 O/U
-8.5
Sat 12:30pm ABC
-
25OREG
10IOWAST
0
058 O/U
-4.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
5TXAM
13UNC
0
065.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
15IOWA
MIZZOU
0
0
ESPN
-
ARK
TCU
0
0
ESPN