Alabama, Notre Dame matched in unique Rose Bowl
It's a huge mismatch on paper and No. 4 Notre Dame can only hope it doesn't lead to another bad memory when it takes on No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1 at Arlington, Texas.
The powerful Crimson Tide, who have topped 50 points in each of the past three games, are overwhelming 19 1/2-point favorites in the contest, also known as the Rose Bowl after the game was moved from Pasadena to the Dallas area due to California's COVID-19 protocols.
When the teams last met eight seasons ago in the BCS title game, Alabama trampled the Fighting Irish by scoring the first 35 points of a 42-14 romp. The Crimson Tide pummeled Notre Dame in the trenches, leading to a 265-32 edge in rushing yardage.
"We're much better prepared than we were in 2012 in terms of the physicality on both lines," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said on a video call. "I think we have the ability to move the football, certainly."
Notre Dame (10-1) doesn't want to get into a shootout with the Crimson Tide, but it did top 40 points six times this season.
Its defense, which ranks 14th in scoring defense (18.6 points per game), was superb early in the season by limiting five of the first six opponents to 13 or fewer points. But it sprung many leaks down the stretch by allowing more than 30 in three of the last five games, including a 34-10 whipping at the hands of Clemson in last Saturday's ACC title game.
"We've been humbled about the way we play," said Kelly, "and this team has always come back with a resilience and an edge about them, and they will against Alabama."
The Crimson Tide (11-0) topped 50 six times and averaged 49.7 points -- second-best nationally -- while being led by a trio of big-time performers.
DeVonta Smith has the opportunity to be first receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991. He has 98 receptions for 1,511 yards and 17 touchdowns. During last Saturday's 52-46 win over Florida in the SEC title game, Smith (3,620 yards) passed Amari Cooper (3,463 from 2012-14) as Alabama's all-time leader in receiving yardage.
Quarterback Mac Jones also is in the Heisman mix and has thrown for 3,739 yards and 32 touchdowns against four interceptions. Najee Harris has rushed for 1,262 yards and 24 touchdowns and also has three receiving scores.
"We've certainly been very productive on offense," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said on a video call. "This has been an unusual year for a lot of teams but I think our players have stayed focus on the right things amid a lot of abnormal things."
The offensive fireworks aren't just limited to the current season. Alabama has scored 35 or more points in a major-college record 24 consecutive games since losing to Clemson 44-16 in the CFP title game to end the 2018 season.
The Crimson Tide are 22-2 during the stretch but Saban isn't much interested in hearing about how the semifinal matchup with Notre Dame is going to be some type of easy stroll in the park.
"I know they have a really good team," Saban said on ESPN. "I know have a really good quarterback. They have a tough defense. They have some skill guys who can make plays.
"You don't win 10 games in a season without having really good players."
Quarterback Ian Book has a 30-4 record as a starter for the Irish. He has passed for 2,601 yards and 15 touchdowns with only two interceptions in 314 attempts.
Book ranks second in school history with 8,719 yards and 72 touchdowns. Brady Quinn (2003-06) is the leader in both categories (11,762 yards, 95 TD passes).
Kyren Williams has excelled on the ground with 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns for an offense averaging 35.2 points, which rates 22nd nationally.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had a team-best 11 tackles for loss and he was named winner of the Butkus Award on Monday as the nation's top linebacker.
Malachi Moore has three interceptions for the Crimson Tide, who are 20th nationally in scoring defense (19.5).
The winner of this game will face either No. 2 Clemson or No. 3 Ohio State in the national championship game.
--Field Level Media
|
|
I. Book
12 QB
229 PaYds, INT, 55 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
M. Jones
10 QB
297 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 12 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|24
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|13
|15
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|375
|437
|Total Plays
|80
|55
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|139
|140
|Rush Attempts
|38
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|236
|297
|Comp. - Att.
|28-42
|25-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|9.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|6-59
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.3
|3-42.3
|Return Yards
|0
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|236
|PASS YDS
|297
|
|
|139
|RUSH YDS
|140
|
|
|375
|TOTAL YDS
|437
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|16
|64
|1
|15
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|15
|55
|1
|20
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|5
|16
|0
|4
|
B. Skowronek 11 WR
|B. Skowronek
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|8
|7
|62
|0
|18
|
B. Skowronek 11 WR
|B. Skowronek
|8
|4
|41
|0
|20
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|4
|4
|37
|0
|27
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|8
|8
|31
|0
|8
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|3
|2
|20
|0
|18
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
G. Takacs 85 TE
|G. Takacs
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Crawford 20 S
|S. Crawford
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 S
|K. Hamilton
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Liufau 35 LB
|M. Liufau
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 57 DL
|J. Ademilola
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
C. Lewis 26 DB
|C. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McCloud 4 CB
|N. McCloud
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simon 33 LB
|S. Simon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 29 DL
|O. Oghoufo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 19 DL
|J. Ademilola
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Mills 99 DE
|R. Mills
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|4
|47.3
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|25/30
|297
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|15
|125
|0
|53
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|5
|12
|0
|9
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|3
|10
|0
|6
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|8
|7
|130
|3
|34
|
J. Metchie III 8 WR
|J. Metchie III
|4
|3
|53
|0
|40
|
J. Billingsley 19 TE
|J. Billingsley
|4
|4
|39
|1
|15
|
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|3
|3
|31
|0
|15
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|6
|4
|30
|0
|14
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|3
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
X. Williams 3 WR
|X. Williams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|1
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hellams 29 DB
|D. Hellams
|9-3
|1.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jobe 28 DB
|J. Jobe
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 3 DB
|D. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moody 42 LB
|J. Moody
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 4 LB
|C. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DL
|T. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
|J. Eboigbe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|1/1
|41
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 85 P
|C. Scott
|3
|42.3
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Billingsley 19 TE
|J. Billingsley
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 8 FUMBLES (28-J.Jobe). 24-T.Tremble to ND 8 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 8(14:54 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles runs ob at ND 12 for 4 yards.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 12(14:26 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 27 for 15 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 27(14:02 - 1st) 12-I.Book to ND 22 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the ND 22.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - ND 22(13:38 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - ND 22(13:33 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 29 for 7 yards (3-D.Wright).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ND 29(13:00 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 50 yards from ND 29 to BAMA 21 fair catch by 6-D.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 21(12:50 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to BAMA 36 for 15 yards (20-S.Crawford4-N.McCloud).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(12:30 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 50 for 14 yards (4-N.McCloud35-M.Liufau).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 50(12:01 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to ND 42 for 8 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 42(11:23 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall pushed ob at ND 37 for 5 yards (35-M.Liufau).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(10:55 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to ND 26 for 11 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 26(10:29 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Bolden.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 26(10:22 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:14 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 25-C.Tyree.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(10:14 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 32 for 7 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - ND 32(9:41 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 33 for 1 yard (14-B.Branch92-J.Eboigbe).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - ND 33(8:59 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to ND 39 for 6 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 39(8:32 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 46 for 7 yards (29-D.Hellams28-J.Jobe).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 3 - ND 46(8:05 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 42 for -4 yards (9-J.Battle2-P.Surtain).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - ND 42(7:17 - 1st) 12-I.Book to ND 44 for 2 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ND 44(6:42 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 53 yards from ND 44 Downed at the BAMA 3.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 3(6:30 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 18 for 15 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 18(5:55 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 27 for 9 yards (4-N.McCloud20-S.Crawford).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 27(5:31 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 35 for 8 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(5:06 - 1st) 22-N.Harris pushed ob at ND 12 for 53 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(4:27 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:19 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:19 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 25-C.Tyree.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(4:19 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to ND 28 for 3 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 28(3:38 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 25-C.Tyree. 25-C.Tyree runs ob at BAMA 45 for 27 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 45(3:01 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to BAMA 42 for 3 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 42(2:27 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to BAMA 38 for 4 yards (8-C.Harris48-P.Mathis).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - ND 38(1:45 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to BAMA 34 for 4 yards (48-P.Mathis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 34(1:10 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 34(1:03 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to BAMA 25 for 9 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 25(0:38 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to BAMA 20 for 5 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(15:00 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to BAMA 16 for 4 yards (32-D.Moses).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 16(14:24 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to BAMA 12 for 4 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ND 12(13:49 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to BAMA 9 for 3 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - ND 9(13:15 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to BAMA 9 for no gain (8-C.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 9(12:33 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to BAMA 3 for 6 yards (29-D.Hellams32-D.Moses).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ND 3(12:04 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to BAMA 1 for 2 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - ND 1(11:24 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:16 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35. 19-J.Billingsley to BAMA 16 for 16 yards (52-B.Bauer).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 16(11:10 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones scrambles to BAMA 22 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 22(10:39 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 25 for 3 yards (40-D.White).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 25(10:22 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones to BAMA 27 for 2 yards (29-O.Oghoufo).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(9:55 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to ND 49 for 24 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(9:26 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to ND 34 for 15 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(8:58 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:49 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:49 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 25-C.Tyree.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(8:49 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 28 for 3 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 28(8:17 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to ND 31 for 3 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - ND 31(7:36 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 85-G.Takacs. 85-G.Takacs to ND 41 for 10 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 41(7:04 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to ND 42 for 1 yard (32-D.Moses).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 42(6:37 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 43 for 1 yard (58-C.Barmore29-D.Hellams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ND 43(5:53 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ND 43(5:48 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 34 yards from ND 43 out of bounds at the BAMA 23.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(5:39 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 30 for 7 yards (40-D.White).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 30(5:05 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 32 for 2 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 32(4:47 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones to BAMA 35 for 3 yards (20-S.Crawford57-J.Ademilola).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(4:18 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 37 for 2 yards (33-S.Simon19-J.Ademilola).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 37(3:35 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 38 for 1 yard (40-D.White57-J.Ademilola).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 38(2:52 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 46 for 8 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(2:24 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 49 for 3 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 49(1:44 - 2nd) 6-D.Smith to BAMA 44 for -5 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - BAMA 44(0:56 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - BAMA 44(0:51 - 2nd) 85-C.Scott punts 45 yards from BAMA 44 to ND 11 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 11(0:44 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles runs ob at ND 20 for 9 yards.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 1 - ND 20(0:37 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to ND 40 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 40(0:26 - 2nd) 12-I.Book spikes the ball at ND 40 for no gain.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 40(0:26 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to BAMA 40 for 20 yards (14-B.Branch).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 40(0:19 - 2nd) 12-I.Book spikes the ball at BAMA 40 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 40(0:18 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to BAMA 41 for -1 yard.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - ND 41(0:13 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams runs ob at BAMA 33 for 8 yards.
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - ND 33(0:09 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(0:06 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones kneels at BAMA 31 for -2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 27 for 2 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 27(14:20 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 49 for 22 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(13:48 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to ND 48 for 3 yards (40-D.White41-K.Hinish).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 48(13:09 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to ND 43 for 5 yards (20-S.Crawford4-N.McCloud).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 43(12:59 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to ND 37 for 6 yards (35-M.Liufau).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(12:31 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 37(12:24 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to ND 38 for -1 yard (35-M.Liufau).
|-8 YD
|
3 & 11 - BAMA 38(11:39 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 10-M.Jones. 10-M.Jones to ND 46 for -8 yards (57-J.Ademilola).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - BAMA 46(11:05 - 3rd) 85-C.Scott punts 36 yards from ND 46 to ND 10 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 10(10:58 - 3rd) 20-C.Flemister to ND 10 for no gain (31-W.Anderson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 10(10:36 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to ND 16 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - ND 16(9:54 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to ND 21 for 5 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 21(9:28 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 24 for 3 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 24(8:46 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to ND 34 for 10 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 34(8:20 - 3rd) 25-C.Tyree to ND 37 for 3 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - ND 37(7:35 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-C.Harris at BAMA 38. 8-C.Harris to BAMA 38 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(7:27 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie runs ob at ND 22 for 40 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 22(6:57 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris. Penalty on BAMA 79-C.Owens Holding 10 yards enforced at ND 22. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - BAMA 32(6:48 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris pushed ob at ND 22 for 10 yards (40-D.White).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 22(6:18 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to ND 16 for 6 yards (56-H.Cross40-D.White).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAMA 16(5:42 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones scrambles to ND 7 for 9 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - BAMA 7(5:05 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:58 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:58 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 25-C.Tyree.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(4:58 - 3rd) 11-B.Skowronek runs ob at ND 29 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - ND 29(4:33 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Penalty on BAMA 47-B.Young Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ND 29. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ND 44(4:25 - 3rd) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 30 for -14 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 24 - ND 30(3:34 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to ND 31 for 1 yard (4-C.Allen50-T.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 23 - ND 31(2:55 - 3rd) 10-D.Pyne complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to ND 38 for 7 yards (29-D.Hellams8-C.Harris).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - ND 38(2:18 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 52 yards from ND 38. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 30 for 20 yards (89-B.Wright).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(2:05 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to BAMA 41 for 11 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(1:29 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 42 for 1 yard (41-K.Hinish40-D.White).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 42(0:56 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to ND 44 for 14 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(0:22 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 44(0:18 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to ND 42 for 2 yards (40-D.White).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 42(15:00 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to ND 29 for 13 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(14:21 - 4th) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 29(14:17 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to ND 27 for 2 yards (56-H.Cross6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 27(13:31 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to ND 23 for 4 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - BAMA 23(12:50 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:45 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 25-C.Tyree.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(12:45 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley runs ob at ND 43 for 18 yards. Penalty on BAMA 32-D.Moses Holding declined.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(12:28 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to BAMA 49 for 8 yards (9-J.Battle29-D.Hellams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - ND 49(11:55 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to BAMA 42 for 7 yards (28-J.Jobe29-D.Hellams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 42(11:31 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to BAMA 35 for 7 yards (32-D.Moses42-J.Moody).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - ND 35(11:04 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 25-C.Tyree. 25-C.Tyree to BAMA 31 for 4 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 31(10:40 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to BAMA 13 for 18 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 13(10:13 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer runs 13 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on ND Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at BAMA 13. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - ND 18(10:06 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to BAMA 14 for 4 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - ND 14(9:29 - 4th) 12-I.Book scrambles to BAMA 13 for 1 yard (47-B.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ND 13(8:53 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - ND 13(8:49 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 14(8:43 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 24 for 10 yards (14-K.Hamilton6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(8:07 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 26 for 2 yards (57-J.Ademilola40-D.White).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 26(7:22 - 4th) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith. Penalty on ND 19-J.Ademilola Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at BAMA 26. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(7:15 - 4th) Penalty on BAMA 70-A.Leatherwood False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 41. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAMA 36(7:15 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-B.Robinson. 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 42 for 6 yards (35-M.Liufau).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 42(6:30 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 3-X.Williams. 3-X.Williams to BAMA 42 for no gain (35-M.Liufau99-R.Mills).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 42(5:44 - 4th) 10-M.Jones sacked at BAMA 34 for -8 yards. Penalty on BAMA 10-M.Jones Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at BAMA 34. (91-A.Ogundeji57-J.Ademilola).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - BAMA 34(5:39 - 4th) 85-C.Scott punts 46 yards from BAMA 34 to ND 20 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(5:32 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 25-C.Tyree. 25-C.Tyree to ND 23 for 3 yards (42-J.Moody).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 23(5:07 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 13-L.Keys. 13-L.Keys to ND 43 for 20 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(4:47 - 4th) 25-C.Tyree to ND 46 for 3 yards (32-D.Moses).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - ND 46(4:17 - 4th) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 45 for -1 yard (29-D.Hellams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ND 45(3:40 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
|+15 YD
|
4 & 8 - ND 45(3:35 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to BAMA 40 for 15 yards (14-B.Branch).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 40(3:16 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ND 40(3:16 - 4th) Team penalty on BAMA Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BAMA 40. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(3:09 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to BAMA 23 for 2 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 23(2:37 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to BAMA 13 for 10 yards (9-J.Battle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 13(2:14 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 13(2:08 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams pushed ob at BAMA 8 for 5 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 8(1:43 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to BAMA 1 for 7 yards (32-D.Moses28-J.Jobe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - ND 1(1:24 - 4th) 12-I.Book to BAMA 1 for no gain (42-J.Moody).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ND 1(1:00 - 4th) 12-I.Book runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on BAMA 28-J.Jobe Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:56 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:56 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 12 yards from ND 35. 6-J.Owusu-Koramoah to ND 47 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(0:54 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 47(0:48 - 4th) 12-I.Book scrambles to BAMA 42 for 11 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(0:29 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley. Penalty on BAMA 28-J.Jobe Pass interference 14 yards enforced at BAMA 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 28(0:23 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 28(0:16 - 4th) Penalty on ND 74-L.Eichenberg False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 28. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - BAMA 33(0:16 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 25-C.Tyree. 25-C.Tyree runs ob at BAMA 30 for 3 yards.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 12 - BAMA 30(0:11 - 4th) 12-I.Book scrambles pushed ob at BAMA 15 for 15 yards (9-J.Battle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 15(0:01 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
