Fields' day: No. 3 Ohio State routs No. 2 Clemson 49-28
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Justin Fields threw six touchdown passes to outshine Trevor Lawrence and No. 3 Ohio State avenged last season's painful College Football Playoff loss to Clemson with a 49-28 victory in the Sugar Bowl semifinal Friday night.
The Buckeyes (7-0) head to the CFP title game for the first time since the inaugural playoff to face No. 1 Alabama on Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida. Ohio State beat the Crimson Tide in the semifinals on the way to the 2014 national championship.
''Now we've got an opportunity to win the whole thing, and then you've got an opportunity to write one of the best stories in college football history,'' Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.
In a matchup of quarterback prodigies from Georgia, Fields might have given the Jacksonville Jaguars something to think about what do to with that first pick in the NFL draft. Lawrence is the presumptive No. 1, but Fields outplayed him on this night, going 22 for 28 for 385 yards. He set a Sugar Bowl record for TD passes and did it playing more than half the game after taking a vicious shot the side that forced him to miss a play and spend time in the medical tent.
Lawrence was 33 for 48 for 400 yards and three total touchdowns in what is expected to be the junior's final college game. His final pass was intercepted, but Clemson (10-2) went 34-2 in his starts and won a national title when he was a freshman.
The third meeting between Clemson and Ohio State in the playoff, and fourth bowl matchup since the 2013 season, was a game the Buckeyes had been pointing toward ever since a 29-23 loss to Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl last year.
That score was everywhere the Buckeyes turned in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus this year.
A chance for revenge was nearly derailed when the Big Ten canceled fall football in August because of the pandemic. An abbreviated Big Ten season caused more headaches, with the Buckeyes having three games canceled because of COVID-19 issues, including their own outbreak.
The playoff committee still liked Ohio State enough to put the Buckeyes in the final four, despite much griping from various parts of the country, including Clemson.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day talked all week about what a remarkable tale it would be for the Buckeyes to survive this rollercoaster of a season and still reach their goal.
''Everything we've been through this year, to come out and play the way we played, I don't know what to say about this group,'' Day said.
Clemson took a 7-0 lead on the opening drive and then went up 14-7 with Lawrence and Etienne running for scores.
From there it was all Buckeyes. Fields threw touchdown passes to tight ends Luke Farrell and Jeremy Ruckert on consecutive drives to give Ohio State a 21-14 lead early in the second quarter.
Operating without offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who did not make the trip while in COVID-19 protocols, the Clemson offense couldn't respond. The Buckeyes kept rolling behind Field, though not without a major scare.
Field scrambled on a third-and-long and took a hard shot to the right side from Clemson linebacker James Skalski that put the Buckeyes star into a fetal position before rolling over onto his back in obvious pain.
The play was reviewed for a targeting foul that resulted in Clemson's top linebacker being ejected and a first-and-goal for the Buckeyes.
Fields came out for one play and returned to immediately throw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave that made it 28-14.
''I took a big shot ... but what really kept me going was my brothers, and my love for them,'' Fields said. ''I'd do anything for these guys.''
Fields went to the injury tent with Ohio State athletic trainers on Clemson's next possession, which didn't last long.
Fields was right back out there on the Buckeyes next drive. He took another hit on a scramble and slowly got up. After each play he moved gingerly, but with Trey Sermon running hard and the Buckeyes providing good protection, Fields continued to carve up the Tigers.
He hit Ruckert for a 12-yard score with 11 seconds left in the half.
A year after blowing 16-0 first-half lead in last year's excruciating semifinal loss to Clemson, the Buckeyes handed the Tigers their largest halftime deficit (21) since the 2012 Orange Bowl against West Virginia (29 points).
The second half started with Clemson looking like it might have another comeback in it. Fields was intercepted in the Tigers' end zone and Lawrence came back with an 80-yard touchdown drive to cut it to 35-21.
Nervous time for the Buckeyes? Not for long. Fields threw a perfectly placed bomb to Olave for a 56-yard touchdown pass that made it 42-21 with 4:55 left in the third quarter.
And if there was any doubt, Fields threw another rain-making TD pass to Jameson Williams that officially went into the books as a 46-yarder, but traveled over 50 in the air.
THE TAKEAWAY
Ohio State: Sermon followed up his school-record 331-yard rushing Big Ten championship game with 193 on he ground and another 61 receiving. The Oklahoma transfer is having late-season breakout similar to Ezekiel Elliott's in 2014.
Clemson: Coach Dabo Swinney complained Ohio State's six-game schedule was too short to warrant a playoff spot and might even give the Buckeyes an unfair advantage. Yes, he said the Buckeyes were good enough to beat the Tigers, but he placed Ohio State 11th on his coaches' poll ballot just the same. It was nothing personal, Swinney said, but the Buckeyes sure looked as if they took it that way, beating Clemson for the first time in five bowl meetings.
Only a few thousand fans were permitted in the Superdome because of COVID-19 restrictions. The thousand or so on the Buckeyes' side of the field derisively chanted ''Daaa-boooo! Daaa-boooo!'' as the clock wound down on Clemson's season.
MISSING
The Buckeyes were without second-leading rusher Master Teague, starting guard Harry Miller and two defensive ends in Tyler Friday and Zach Harrison. Ohio State did not give details of their absences but all four had played in the Big Ten championship two weeks ago.
NEXT
Ohio State: The Buckeyes will make their second appearance in the College Football Playoff national championship game. They beat Oregon to win the 2014 title.
Clemson: The Tigers open next season with a doozy of a nonconference game against Georgia in Charlotte.
J. Fields
1 QB
385 PaYds, 6 PaTDs, INT, 42 RuYds
T. Lawrence
16 QB
400 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -8 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|23
|Rushing
|10
|4
|Passing
|15
|17
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|639
|444
|Total Plays
|72
|70
|Avg Gain
|8.9
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|254
|44
|Rush Attempts
|44
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|385
|400
|Comp. - Att.
|22-28
|33-48
|Yards Per Pass
|12.5
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|9-95
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|7
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|6
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.3
|5-47.4
|Return Yards
|52
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-14
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-38
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|385
|PASS YDS
|400
|
|
|254
|RUSH YDS
|44
|
|
|639
|TOTAL YDS
|444
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|22/28
|385
|6
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|31
|193
|1
|32
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|8
|42
|0
|17
|
M. Williams 28 RB
|M. Williams
|3
|21
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Olave 2 WR
|C. Olave
|8
|6
|132
|2
|56
|
J. Williams 6 WR
|J. Williams
|3
|3
|62
|1
|45
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|5
|4
|61
|0
|34
|
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|4
|3
|55
|2
|26
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|2
|2
|52
|0
|47
|
J. Smith-Njigba 11 WR
|J. Smith-Njigba
|2
|2
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Farrell 89 TE
|L. Farrell
|2
|2
|11
|1
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hilliard 47 LB
|J. Hilliard
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 7 CB
|S. Banks
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 11 DE
|T. Smith
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 0 DE
|J. Cooper
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williamson 21 CB
|M. Williamson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Proctor 41 S
|J. Proctor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Garrett 92 DT
|H. Garrett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ransom 12 S
|L. Ransom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hoak 12 QB
|G. Hoak
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|4
|47.3
|1
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|2
|7.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|33/48
|400
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|10
|32
|1
|8
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|10
|-8
|1
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|12
|8
|139
|2
|29
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|5
|4
|64
|0
|26
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|10
|8
|54
|0
|16
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|8
|5
|45
|0
|13
|
B. Galloway 88 TE
|B. Galloway
|3
|2
|38
|0
|23
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|3
|2
|35
|0
|24
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|2
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Charleston 18 S
|J. Charleston
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Zanders 36 S
|L. Zanders
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Patterson 17 LB
|K. Patterson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DL
|B. Bresee
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Greene 21 CB
|M. Greene
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
|A. Booth Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thornton III 16 S
|R. Thornton III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spector 10 LB
|B. Spector
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Goodrich 31 CB
|M. Goodrich
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 26 CB
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|5
|47.4
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|2
|20.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 62 yards from OSU 35. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 18 for 15 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 18(14:56 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 26 for 8 yards (20-P.Werner).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 26(14:31 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 37 for 11 yards (5-B.Browning24-S.Wade).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(14:06 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to OSU 37 for 26 yards (32-T.Borland).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(13:43 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon pushed ob at OSU 32 for 5 yards (7-S.Banks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 32(13:16 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLEM 32(13:11 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to OSU 5 for 27 yards (7-S.Banks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - CLEM 5(12:52 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to OSU 2 for 3 yards (32-T.Borland).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 2(12:18 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:10 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(12:10 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 26 for 1 yard (5-K.Henry).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 26(11:35 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 33 for 7 yards (36-L.Zanders).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 33(10:54 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 33 FUMBLES. 88-J.Ruckert to OSU 33 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - OHIOST 33(10:13 - 1st) 91-D.Chrisman punts 67 yards from OSU 33 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(10:01 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 22 for 2 yards (72-T.Togiai).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 22(9:34 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 22(9:31 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Allen.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CLEM 22(9:24 - 1st) 48-W.Spiers punts 57 yards from CLE 22. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 33 for 12 yards (6-M.Jones). Penalty on OSU 17-B.Shaw Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at OSU 33.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 23(9:11 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 34 for 11 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(8:39 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon to CLE 32 for 34 yards (16-R.Thornton).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(8:06 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:59 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(7:59 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to CLE 40 for 15 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(7:33 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to OSU 44 for 16 yards (20-P.Werner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 44(7:07 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to OSU 43 for 1 yard (32-T.Borland).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 43(6:32 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to OSU 27 for 16 yards (20-P.Werner32-T.Borland).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(6:04 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson runs ob at OSU 18 for 9 yards.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 18(5:40 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to OSU 3 for 15 yards (24-S.Wade).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CLEM 3(5:05 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:01 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:01 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(5:01 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 37 for 12 yards (36-L.Zanders7-J.Mascoll).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(4:29 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 45 for 8 yards (16-R.Thornton).
|+47 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 45(3:55 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to CLE 8 for 47 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 8 - OHIOST 8(3:22 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 10 for -2 yards (98-M.Murphy).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 10(2:41 - 1st) Penalty on OSU 55-M.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 10. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - OHIOST 15(2:20 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to CLE 8 for 7 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 8(1:41 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 89-L.Farrell. 89-L.Farrell runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:36 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 61 yards from OSU 35 out of bounds at the CLE 4.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(1:36 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 35 for no gain (20-P.Werner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 35(1:05 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 37 for 2 yards (20-P.Werner).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 37(0:31 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 43 for 6 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CLEM 43(15:00 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 43 yards from CLE 43. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 16 for 2 yards (36-L.Zanders).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(14:51 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 27 for 11 yards (36-L.Zanders).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 27(14:17 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs ob at OSU 32 for 5 yards.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 32(13:49 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 46 for 14 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(13:16 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Olave.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 46(13:09 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to CLE 48 for 6 yards (11-B.Bresee).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 48(12:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba to CLE 36 for 12 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(11:54 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles pushed ob at CLE 19 for 17 yards (21-M.Greene).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 19(11:22 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 17 for 2 yards (10-B.Spector47-J.Skalski).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 17(10:43 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:35 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 60 yards from OSU 35. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 31 for 26 yards (19-D.Gant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(10:28 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 31(10:22 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 37 for 6 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 37(9:49 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Etienne.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CLEM 37(9:45 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 38 yards from CLE 37 to OSU 25 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(9:37 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 89-L.Farrell. 89-L.Farrell to OSU 28 for 3 yards (26-S.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 28(8:58 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 37 for 9 yards (23-A.Booth).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(8:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 6-J.Williams. 6-J.Williams runs ob at OSU 43 for 6 yards.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 43(8:06 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 27 for 30 yards (36-L.Zanders).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 27(7:24 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 26 for 1 yard (16-R.Thornton13-T.Davis).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 26(6:49 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 30 for -4 yards (11-B.Bresee98-M.Murphy).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 13 - OHIOST 30(6:11 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to CLE 19 for 11 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 13 - OHIOST 30(6:11 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to CLE 19 for 11 yards (47-J.Skalski). Penalty on CLE 47-J.Skalski Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at CLE 19.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - OHIOST 9(5:51 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 9 for no gain (17-K.Patterson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 9(5:18 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:12 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 2nd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to CLE 25 fair catch by 9-T.Etienne.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(5:12 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 36 for 11 yards (92-H.Garrett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(4:54 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 36(4:50 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 33 for -3 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - CLEM 33(4:30 - 2nd) Penalty on CLE 79-J.Carman False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 33. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 18 - CLEM 28(4:14 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 43 for 15 yards (24-S.Wade).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CLEM 43(3:29 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 57 yards from CLE 43 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(3:20 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 28 for 8 yards (31-M.Goodrich).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 28(2:43 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 38 for 10 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(2:26 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 42 for 4 yards (98-M.Murphy).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 42(1:54 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 39 for -3 yards (10-B.Spector).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - OHIOST 39(1:45 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 49 for 10 yards (11-B.Bresee).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(1:31 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon to CLE 44 for 7 yards (36-L.Zanders).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 44(1:07 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon to CLE 38 for 6 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(0:52 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 38 for no gain (17-K.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 38(0:34 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Olave.
|+26 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 38(0:27 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert pushed ob at CLE 12 for 26 yards (21-M.Greene).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(0:20 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 12 for no gain (17-K.Patterson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 12(0:16 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:11 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 34 for 9 yards (18-J.Charleston7-J.Mascoll).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 34(14:39 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 48 for 14 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(14:03 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 50 for 2 yards (13-T.Davis).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 50(13:31 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to CLE 14 for 36 yards (31-M.Goodrich).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 14(13:12 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 13 for 1 yard (44-N.Pinckney).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 13(12:36 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 12 for 1 yard (44-N.Pinckney).
|Int
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 12(11:53 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-M.Jones at CLE End Zone. 6-M.Jones touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(11:45 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to CLE 33 for 13 yards (24-S.Wade).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(11:24 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs ob at CLE 42 for 9 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 42(10:54 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 13-B.Spector. 13-B.Spector to CLE 50 for 8 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 50(10:26 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to OSU 42 for 8 yards (47-J.Hilliard20-P.Werner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 42(9:48 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence to OSU 41 for 1 yard (32-T.Borland).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 41(9:13 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to OSU 39 for 2 yards (72-T.Togiai).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(8:41 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell pushed ob at OSU 10 for 29 yards (24-S.Wade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 10(8:07 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 10(8:02 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:56 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:56 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 56 yards from CLE 35. 8-T.Sermon to OSU 9 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 9(7:55 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 9(7:47 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 9 for no gain (13-T.Davis).
|+89 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 9(7:09 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon runs 91 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 9(7:09 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon to OSU 23 for 14 yards (17-K.Patterson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 23(6:59 - 3rd) 28-M.Williams to OSU 29 for 6 yards (10-B.Spector).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 29(6:18 - 3rd) 28-M.Williams pushed ob at OSU 44 for 15 yards (21-M.Greene).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(5:41 - 3rd) 28-M.Williams to OSU 44 for no gain (17-K.Patterson).
|+56 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 44(5:04 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:55 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:55 - 3rd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to CLE 25 fair catch by 19-M.Dukes.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(4:55 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen to CLE 36 for 11 yards (24-S.Wade32-T.Borland).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(4:33 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen to OSU 40 for 24 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(4:04 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence to OSU 43 FUMBLES (72-T.Togiai). 47-J.Hilliard to OSU 43 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(3:54 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 6-J.Williams. 6-J.Williams to CLE 46 for 11 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(3:27 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba to CLE 46 for no gain (23-A.Booth).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 46(2:44 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 45 for 1 yard (44-N.Pinckney).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - OHIOST 45(1:59 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 47 for -8 yards (11-B.Bresee).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - OHIOST 47(1:15 - 3rd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 40 yards from OSU 47 to CLE 13 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 13(1:07 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 21 for 8 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 21(0:40 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 22 for 1 yard (11-T.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 22(0:01 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 22 for no gain (47-J.Hilliard).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - CLEM 22(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on CLE 65-M.Bockhorst False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 22. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CLEM 17(15:00 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 42 yards from CLE 17 to OSU 41 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(14:52 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon runs ob at CLE 45 for 14 yards.
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(14:13 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 6-J.Williams. 6-J.Williams runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:03 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:03 - 4th) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to CLE 25 fair catch by 21-D.Rencher.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(14:03 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 29 for 4 yards. Penalty on OSU 20-P.Werner Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at CLE 29.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 44(13:45 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to OSU 47 for 9 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 47(13:20 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 23-L.Dixon. 23-L.Dixon to OSU 47 for no gain (47-J.Hilliard32-T.Borland).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 47(12:34 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence to OSU 46 for 1 yard (72-T.Togiai).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(12:21 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell pushed ob at OSU 35 for 11 yards (20-P.Werner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(11:58 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Galloway.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 35(11:53 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 35(11:47 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell. Penalty on OSU 24-S.Wade Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OSU 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(11:41 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at OSU 26 for -6 yards FUMBLES (0-J.Cooper). 56-W.Putnam to OSU 26 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - CLEM 26(10:55 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|+26 YD
|
3 & 16 - CLEM 26(10:50 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:42 - 4th) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:42 - 4th) 29-B.Potter kicks 40 yards from CLE 35 to OSU 25 fair catch by 3-D.McCall.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(10:42 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 31 for 6 yards (7-J.Mascoll).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 31(9:59 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Ruckert.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 31(9:55 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Sermon.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - OHIOST 31(9:49 - 4th) 91-D.Chrisman punts 31 yards from OSU 31 Downed at the CLE 38. Penalty on OSU 20-P.Werner Illegal block in the back 16 yards enforced at CLE 38.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(9:39 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to OSU 35 for 11 yards (12-G.Hoak).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(9:16 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at OSU 48 for -13 yards FUMBLES (11-T.Smith). 79-J.Carman to OSU 48 for no gain.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 23 - CLEM 48(8:30 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to OSU 33 for 15 yards (7-S.Banks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 33(7:54 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete.
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - CLEM 33(7:49 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(7:43 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 42 for 9 yards (24-N.Turner).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 42(6:58 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 45 for 3 yards (24-N.Turner). Penalty on OSU 78-N.Petit-Frere Holding 10 yards enforced at OSU 42. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 11 - OHIOST 32(6:28 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 29 for -3 yards (21-M.Greene5-K.Henry).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 14 - OHIOST 29(6:11 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 47 for 24 yards. Penalty on OSU 8-T.Sermon Facemasking 21 yards enforced at CLE 47.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 11 - OHIOST 32(5:37 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 30 for -2 yards (11-B.Bresee).
|Penalty
|
4 & 13 - OHIOST 30(4:47 - 4th) Penalty on OSU 47-J.Hilliard False start 5 yards enforced at OSU 30. No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 18 - OHIOST 25(4:47 - 4th) Penalty on OSU 6-J.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at OSU 25. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - OHIOST 20(4:47 - 4th) 91-D.Chrisman punts 52 yards from OSU 20 to CLE 28 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(4:39 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to CLE 37 for 9 yards (24-S.Wade).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 37(4:22 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to CLE 46 for 9 yards (12-L.Ransom).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(4:00 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 47 for 1 yard (21-M.Williamson20-P.Werner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 47(3:34 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 47(3:29 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to OSU 40 for 13 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(3:13 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to OSU 35 for 5 yards (24-S.Wade).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 35(2:49 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to OSU 12 for 23 yards (24-S.Wade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(2:30 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 12(2:21 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 13-B.Spector. 13-B.Spector to OSU 4 for 8 yards (7-S.Banks).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 4(1:54 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence pushed ob at OSU 8 for -4 yards (5-B.Browning).
|Int
|
4 & 6 - CLEM 8(1:47 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-S.Banks at OSU End Zone. 7-S.Banks to OSU 38 for 38 yards (56-W.Putnam).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(1:30 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 40 for 2 yards (23-A.Booth).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 40(0:44 - 4th) 1-J.Fields kneels at OSU 39 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - OHIOST 39(0:20 - 4th) 1-J.Fields kneels at OSU 38 for -1 yard.
