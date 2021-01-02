|
|
|NCST
|UK
Kentucky runs for 281, beats NC State 23-21 in chippy Gator
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) A.J. Rose ran for a career-high 148 yards, Chris Rodriguez added 84 yards and two scores and Kentucky held off No. 24 North Carolina State 23-21 in a chippy TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Saturday.
Christopher Dunn missed two field goals for the Wolfpack (8-4), who trailed 16-14 late when Bailey Hockman threw his third interception of the game. Rodriguez scored on the ensuing play, going nearly untouched for 26 yards.
NC State got a final chance after Jordan Houston scored with 1:10 remaining. But Allen Dailey recovered Dunn's onside kick, and the Wildcats (5-6) ran out the clock. Coach Mark Stoops got a Gatorade bath following the team's third straight bowl victory, which ended a tumultuous season that included the loss of offensive line coach John Schlarman.
Kentucky finished with 281 yards on the ground, helping offset one of the nation's worst passing attacks. Stoops fired offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw after the team's regular-season finale and later hired Los Angeles Rams assistant Liam Coen to fill those roles in 2021.
Kentucky's ground game and defense did most of the work against NC State.
A big issue for the Wolfpack was playing without four defensive starters. Safety Tanner Ingle (suspended), defensive tackle Alim McNeil (opt out) and injured linebackers Payton Wilson and Drake Thomas missed the game.
Penalties were a problem for both teams. There were 11 unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and several more instances where a flag could have been thrown.
THE TAKEAWAY
North Carolina State: The Wolfpack were looking to end the season on a five-game winning streak. It would have been the first time the program had accomplished the feat since 1965. Instead, NC State will end with a loss for the fifth time in coach Dave Doeren's eight seasons.
Kentucky: The Wildcats won their third bowl game in as many seasons for the second time in school history. They also won three straight between 2006 and 2008.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
North Carolina State almost surely will fall out of the final Associate Press College Football poll, which is scheduled to be released following the College Football Championship game on Jan. 11.
COACH HONORED
Kentucky center Drake Jackson wore No. 65 to honor Schlarman, a four-year starter (1994-97) for the Wildcats. Schlarman died Nov. 12 following a two-year battle with cancer. Linemen have rotated wearing Schlarman's number since. Jackson wore it for the third time in seven games Saturday.
KEY INJURIES
North Carolina State: Junior center Grant Gibson, who played every snap in the regular season, seemingly tore a ligament in his left knee while celebrating the team's first touchdown. Gibson and Riley jumped in unison, but Gibson crumpled to the ground after his landing. . Right tackle Justin Witt injured his right ankle in the second half and did not return. Without Gibson and Witt, the Wolfpack shuffled their line for the final quarter.
Kentucky: Kentucky cornerback Brandin Echols was knocked out in the third after getting walloped by teammate Vito Tisdale. Echols, a senior, appeared to vomit on the field before getting helped to the sideline.
UP NEXT
North Carolina State: Opens the 2021 season at home against USF on Sept. 2.
Kentucky: Opens at home against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 4. It will be 65-year-old coach Terry Bowden's debut with the Warhawks.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
Z. Knight
7 RB
52 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
C. Rodriguez Jr.
24 RB
84 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|19
|Rushing
|4
|11
|Passing
|14
|4
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|318
|380
|Total Plays
|66
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|50
|281
|Rush Attempts
|26
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|268
|99
|Comp. - Att.
|27-40
|12-20
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-45
|10-103
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.0
|5-40.4
|Return Yards
|1
|12
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-12
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|268
|PASS YDS
|99
|
|
|50
|RUSH YDS
|281
|
|
|318
|TOTAL YDS
|380
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|27/40
|268
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|12
|52
|1
|13
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|5
|14
|1
|10
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|6
|8
|0
|5
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|3
|-24
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|4
|3
|46
|0
|21
|
E. Emezie 86 WR
|E. Emezie
|8
|5
|44
|0
|21
|
P. Rooks 14 WR
|P. Rooks
|4
|2
|41
|0
|30
|
C. Riley 19 WR
|C. Riley
|3
|3
|38
|1
|16
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|6
|3
|35
|0
|18
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|5
|5
|26
|0
|12
|
K. Lesane 15 WR
|K. Lesane
|3
|2
|25
|0
|20
|
T. Pennix 26 RB
|T. Pennix
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Autenrieth 42 TE
|D. Autenrieth
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Duffy 33 CB
|I. Duffy
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 S
|J. Harris
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 2 LB
|J. Scott
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell 4 CB
|C. Powell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 31 LB
|V. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joseph 99 DL
|D. Joseph
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
|T. Baker-Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Riley 19 WR
|C. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clark 52 DT
|C. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. White 15 CB
|A. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ashford 16 S
|R. Ashford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woods 45 TE
|C. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jackson 90 DE
|S. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins 0 DE
|T. Dawkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|0/2
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 99 P
|T. Gill
|3
|47.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|2
|11.0
|15
|0
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|12/20
|99
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|12
|148
|0
|44
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|17
|84
|2
|26
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|9
|45
|0
|18
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|6
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Upshaw 88 TE
|K. Upshaw
|4
|2
|25
|0
|23
|
I. Epps 81 WR
|I. Epps
|3
|3
|23
|0
|10
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|5
|4
|18
|0
|8
|
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
|A. Dailey Jr.
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
B. Oliver 85 WR
|B. Oliver
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Rigg 83 TE
|J. Rigg
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Hayes 19 WR
|A. Hayes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Davis 44 LB
|J. Davis
|9-3
|0.5
|1
|
Y. Corker 29 DB
|Y. Corker
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Valentine 14 DB
|C. Valentine
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 23 DB
|T. Ajian
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
V. Tisdale 7 S
|V. Tisdale
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|
J. Paschal 4 DE
|J. Paschal
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Square 5 LB
|D. Square
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCall 50 NT
|M. McCall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hoskins 92 DT
|P. Hoskins
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Mosely 21 DB
|Q. Mosely
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Geiger 34 DB
|J. Geiger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 32 DB
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 9 DB
|D. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|3/3
|26
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|5
|40.4
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
|A. Dailey Jr.
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
T. Davis 17 LB
|T. Davis
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 29 for 4 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 29(14:44 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 39 for 10 yards (4-C.Powell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 39(14:24 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 41 for 2 yards (33-I.Duffy90-S.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 41(13:47 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 46 for 5 yards (33-I.Duffy99-D.Joseph).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - UK 46(13:01 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey. Penalty on NCST 31-V.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at KEN 46. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 49(12:55 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to NCST 41 for 8 yards (6-J.Harris).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - UK 41(12:15 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to NCST 37 for 4 yards (1-I.Moore). Penalty on NCST 0-T.Dawkins Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 41. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 36(11:59 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg to NCST 28 for 8 yards (1-I.Moore13-T.Baker-Williams).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 28(11:15 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson pushed ob at NCST 31 for -3 yards (4-C.Powell).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - UK 31(10:26 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 81-I.Epps. 81-I.Epps to NCST 24 for 7 yards (25-S.Battle).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 24(9:55 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to NCST 25 for -1 yard (1-I.Moore).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - UK 25(9:14 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali pushed ob at NCST 17 for 8 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 17(8:36 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to NCST 15 for 2 yards (33-I.Duffy).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UK 15(7:55 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to NCST 14 for 1 yard (33-I.Duffy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 14(7:29 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 14(7:22 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to NCST 10 for 4 yards (99-D.Joseph).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - UK 10(6:47 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to NCST 7 for 3 yards (6-J.Harris).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - UK 7(6:05 - 1st) 96-M.Ruffolo 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 1st) 12-C.Poore kicks 38 yards from KEN 35 to NCST 27 fair catch by 28-D.Parham.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 27(5:59 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter pushed ob at NCST 36 for 9 yards (14-C.Valentine9-D.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - NCST 36(5:38 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to NCST 41 for 5 yards (44-J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 41(5:21 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 41 for no gain (29-Y.Corker92-P.Hoskins).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - NCST 41(4:42 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas INTERCEPTED by 26-B.Echols at KEN 43. 26-B.Echols to NCST 50 for 7 yards (88-D.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 50(4:29 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke pushed ob at NCST 38 for 12 yards (6-J.Harris).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 38(4:02 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to NCST 40 for -2 yards (33-I.Duffy).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - UK 40(3:25 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to NCST 34 for 6 yards (2-J.Scott).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - UK 34(2:48 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to NCST 29 for 5 yards (4-C.Powell).
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - UK 29(2:08 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to NCST 31 for -2 yards (2-J.Scott31-V.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 31(2:02 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie pushed ob at NCST 46 for 15 yards (14-C.Valentine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 46(1:34 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 46(1:27 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to NCST 47 for 1 yard (15-J.Wright).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - NCST 47(0:53 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 38 for -9 yards (44-J.Davis4-J.Paschal).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - NCST 38(0:14 - 1st) 99-T.Gill punts 51 yards from NCST 38. 6-J.Ali to KEN 11 for no gain (13-T.Baker-Williams24-C.Scott).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 11(0:04 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 14 for 3 yards (2-J.Scott).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 14(15:00 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 25 for 11 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(14:41 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 29 for 4 yards (31-V.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 29(14:11 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 32 for 3 yards (45-C.Woods).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - UK 32(13:26 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 81-I.Epps. Penalty on NCST 45-D.Vann Offside 5 yards enforced at KEN 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(13:20 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Upshaw.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 37(13:13 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 39 for 2 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - UK 39(12:27 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Hayes INTERCEPTED by 13-T.Baker-Williams at NCST 44. 13-T.Baker-Williams to NCST 44 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UK 39(12:27 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Hayes.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UK 39(12:21 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 42 yards from KEN 39 to NCST 19 fair catch by 5-T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 19(12:14 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 25 for 6 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NCST 25(11:41 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 28 for 3 yards (4-J.Paschal).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCST 28(11:03 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 26-T.Pennix. 26-T.Pennix to NCST 33 for 5 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 33(10:22 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 36 for 3 yards (31-J.Watson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 36(9:49 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 42-D.Autenrieth. 42-D.Autenrieth pushed ob at NCST 38 for 2 yards (32-J.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NCST 38(9:13 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Rooks.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NCST 38(9:08 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill punts 41 yards from NCST 38 to KEN 21 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 21(9:02 - 2nd) 6-J.Ali to KEN 14 for -7 yards (31-V.Jones).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 17 - UK 14(8:18 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 34 for 20 yards (33-I.Duffy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 34(7:42 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey.
|+44 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 34(7:36 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose pushed ob at NCST 22 for 44 yards (33-I.Duffy).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 22(7:18 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke pushed ob at NCST 4 for 18 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - UK 4(6:28 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:23 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:23 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(6:23 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to NCST 25 for no gain (44-J.Davis).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 25(6:03 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 35 for 10 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(5:38 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to NCST 39 for 4 yards (29-Y.Corker26-B.Echols). Penalty on KEN 26-B.Echols Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NCST 39.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 46(5:04 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to KEN 44 for 2 yards (26-B.Echols92-P.Hoskins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NCST 44(4:43 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NCST 44(4:31 - 2nd) Team penalty on NCST Delay of game 5 yards enforced at KEN 44. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 13 - NCST 49(4:31 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to KEN 30 for 19 yards (7-V.Tisdale).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 30(4:17 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to KEN 22 for 8 yards (44-J.Davis23-T.Ajian).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NCST 22(3:48 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to KEN 21 for 1 yard (5-D.Square).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NCST 21(3:27 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to KEN 21 for no gain (50-M.McCall31-J.Watson).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NCST 21(2:52 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to KEN 20 for 1 yard (44-J.Davis).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 20(2:16 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to KEN 23 for -3 yards (31-J.Watson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - NCST 23(1:42 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NCST 23(1:36 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - NCST 23(1:28 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 23(1:23 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to NCST 46 FUMBLES (33-I.Duffy). 10-A.Rose recovers at the NCST 46. 10-A.Rose to NCST 46 for no gain.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 46(1:06 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey to NCST 29 for 17 yards (16-R.Ashford).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 29(0:53 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to NCST 26 for 3 yards (33-I.Duffy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UK 26(0:38 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to NCST 26 for no gain (2-J.Scott).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 7 - UK 26(0:25 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to NCST 3 for 23 yards (6-J.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - UK 3(0:15 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Upshaw.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - UK 3(0:10 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on KEN Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at NCST 3. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 8 - UK 8(0:06 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(0:02 - 2nd) Penalty on KEN 78-N.Lewis Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KEN 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 29(0:02 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to NCST 34 for 5 yards (92-P.Hoskins).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore kicks 63 yards from KEN 35. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 32 for 30 yards (32-J.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 32(14:49 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 32(14:45 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to KEN 50 for 18 yards (29-Y.Corker31-J.Watson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 50(14:28 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to KEN 47 for 3 yards (4-J.Paschal9-D.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UK 47(14:01 - 3rd) Penalty on KEN 92-P.Hoskins Offside 5 yards enforced at KEN 47. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 42(13:48 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to KEN 36 for 6 yards (23-T.Ajian26-B.Echols).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 36(13:25 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 36(13:19 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to KEN 27 for 9 yards (23-T.Ajian44-J.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 27(13:11 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to KEN 25 for 2 yards (44-J.Davis15-J.Wright).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(13:01 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie pushed ob at KEN 23 for 2 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UK 23(12:46 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UK 23(12:42 - 3rd) Penalty on NCST 88-D.Carter Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KEN 23. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 23 - UK 38(12:42 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 19-C.Riley. 19-C.Riley to KEN 25 for 13 yards (34-J.Geiger).
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - UK 25(11:58 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(11:52 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 28 for 3 yards (52-C.Clark).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 28(11:30 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 41 for 13 yards (6-J.Harris).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 41(11:23 - 3rd) Penalty on KEN 70-D.Kinnard Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KEN 41. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 26(11:12 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 28 for 2 yards (33-I.Duffy99-D.Joseph).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 28(10:39 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 81-I.Epps. 81-I.Epps to KEN 34 for 6 yards (33-I.Duffy).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NCST 34(9:51 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 33 for -1 yard (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NCST 33(9:17 - 3rd) 93-M.Duffy punts 43 yards from KEN 33 to NCST 24 fair catch by 5-T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 24(9:08 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 19-C.Riley. 19-C.Riley pushed ob at NCST 40 for 16 yards (14-C.Valentine).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 40(8:42 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 41 for 1 yard (44-J.Davis).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 41(8:27 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks pushed ob at KEN 48 for 11 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 48(8:08 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 15-K.Lesane. 15-K.Lesane to KEN 43 for 5 yards (14-C.Valentine).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - UK 43(7:40 - 3rd) Penalty on NCST 71-J.Sculthorpe False start 5 yards enforced at KEN 43. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UK 48(7:19 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to KEN 48 for no gain (14-C.Valentine31-J.Watson). Penalty on KEN 96-I.Gibson Offside 5 yards enforced at KEN 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UK 43(6:49 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Lesane.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 5 - UK 43(6:44 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 15-K.Lesane. 15-K.Lesane to KEN 23 for 20 yards (26-B.Echols7-V.Tisdale).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 23(6:09 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to KEN 18 for 5 yards (15-J.Wright).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 18(5:32 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to KEN 14 for 4 yards (50-M.McCall44-J.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 14(4:53 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 26-T.Pennix. 26-T.Pennix to KEN 13 for 1 yard (14-C.Valentine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 13(4:26 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to KEN 13 for no gain (4-J.Paschal).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 13(3:41 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to KEN 9 for 4 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UK 9(3:12 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Knight.
|+9 YD
|
4 & 6 - UK 9(3:04 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 19-C.Riley. 19-C.Riley runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:56 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill kicks 49 yards from NCST 35. 17-J.McClain to KEN 42 for 26 yards (36-D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 42(2:50 - 3rd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 42 for no gain (1-I.Moore33-I.Duffy).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 42(2:17 - 3rd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 45 for 3 yards (1-I.Moore).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - NCST 45(1:32 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 81-I.Epps. 81-I.Epps pushed ob at NCST 45 for 10 yards (15-A.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 45(1:10 - 3rd) 20-K.Smoke to NCST 45 for no gain (99-D.Joseph).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 45(0:42 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson scrambles to NCST 41 for 4 yards (1-I.Moore).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - NCST 41(0:03 - 3rd) Penalty on KEN 52-D.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 41. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - NCST 46(15:00 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to NCST 44 for 2 yards (2-J.Scott).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NCST 44(14:22 - 4th) 93-M.Duffy punts 39 yards from NCST 44 Downed at the NCST 5.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 5(14:09 - 4th) 8-R.Person to NCST 7 for 2 yards (44-J.Davis5-D.Square).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 7(13:32 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas pushed ob at NCST 13 for 6 yards (7-V.Tisdale).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UK 13(13:00 - 4th) 8-R.Person to NCST 13 for no gain (15-J.Wright23-T.Ajian).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UK 13(12:22 - 4th) 99-T.Gill punts 49 yards from NCST 13 to KEN 38 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 38(12:15 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 39 for 1 yard (2-J.Scott).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - NCST 39(11:39 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 85-B.Oliver. 85-B.Oliver to KEN 47 for 8 yards (25-S.Battle).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - NCST 47(11:01 - 4th) Penalty on NCST 52-C.Clark Offside 5 yards enforced at KEN 47. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 48(10:43 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to NCST 45 for 3 yards (2-J.Scott33-I.Duffy).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 45(10:05 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to NCST 40 for 5 yards (6-J.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NCST 40(9:18 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Oliver.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NCST 40(9:12 - 4th) 93-M.Duffy punts 27 yards from NCST 40 Downed at the NCST 13.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 42(8:54 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to NCST 37 for 5 yards (1-I.Moore0-T.Dawkins).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NCST 37(8:16 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to NCST 30 for 7 yards (19-C.Riley).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 30(7:36 - 4th) 10-A.Rose pushed ob at NCST 3 for 27 yards (31-V.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - NCST 3(7:04 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to NCST 2 for 1 yard (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NCST 2(6:35 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Oliver.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NCST 2(6:30 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to NCST 2 for no gain (1-I.Moore31-V.Jones).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - NCST 2(5:49 - 4th) 96-M.Ruffolo 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 4th) 12-C.Poore kicks 39 yards from KEN 35. 20-J.Houston to NCST 33 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 33(5:40 - 4th) Penalty on KEN 6-J.Ali Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NCST 33. Penalty on KEN 25-B.Slusher Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NCST 48. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(5:40 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to KEN 16 for 21 yards (7-V.Tisdale).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 16(5:25 - 4th) Penalty on KEN 95-Q.Bohanna Roughing the passer 8 yards enforced at KEN 16.
|Sack
|
1 & 8 - UK 8(5:25 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman sacked at KEN 13 for -5 yards (92-P.Hoskins).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - UK 13(4:52 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:46 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 4th) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(4:46 - 4th) 10-A.Rose to KEN 26 for 1 yard (1-I.Moore52-C.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NCST 26(4:05 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Rigg.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - NCST 26(3:59 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson scrambles to KEN 30 for 4 yards (1-I.Moore99-D.Joseph).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NCST 30(3:23 - 4th) 93-M.Duffy punts 51 yards from KEN 30. 5-T.Thomas pushed ob at NCST 20 for 1 yard (28-Z.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:55 - 4th) 12-C.Poore kicks 45 yards from KEN 35. 20-J.Houston to NCST 35 for 15 yards (25-B.Slusher).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(2:51 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to NCST 47 for 12 yards (44-J.Davis26-B.Echols).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 47(2:35 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston pushed ob at NCST 49 for 2 yards (5-D.Square).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 49(2:19 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to KEN 30 for 21 yards (7-V.Tisdale23-T.Ajian).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UK 30(2:05 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman sacked at KEN 40 for -10 yards FUMBLES (15-J.Wright). 79-I.Ekwonu to KEN 40 for no gain.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 20 - UK 40(1:46 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to KEN 10 for 30 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 10(1:35 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to KEN 2 for 8 yards (26-B.Echols7-V.Tisdale).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 2(1:16 - 4th) 20-J.Houston runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:10 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
-
25OREG
10IOWAST
7
7
1st 4:14 ESPN
-
21OKLAST
18MIAMI
37
34
Final ESPN
-
20TEXAS
COLO
55
23
Final ESPN
-
WAKE
WISC
28
42
Final ESPN
-
7FLA
6OKLA
20
55
Final ESPN
-
24TULSA
MISSST
26
28
Final ESPN
-
BALLST
22SJST
34
13
Final CBS
-
WVU
ARMY
24
21
Final ESPN
-
9UGA
8CINCY
24
21
Final ESPN
-
AUBURN
14NWEST
19
35
Final ABC
-
4ND
1BAMA
14
31
Final ESPN
-
3OHIOST
2CLEM
49
28
Final ESPN
-
23NCST
UK
21
23
Final ESPN
-
MISS
11IND
26
20
Final ABC
-
5TXAM
13UNC
0
065 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
15IOWA
MIZZOU
0
0
ESPN
-
ARK
TCU
0
0
ESPN