Podlesny's FG lifts Georgia past Cincinnati in Peach Bowl
ATLANTA (AP) Jack Podlesny kicked a 53-yard field goal with three seconds remaining, and No. 11 Georgia handed No. 6 Cincinnati its only loss of the season with a dramatic 24-21 victory in the Peach Bowl on Friday.
Georgia trailed 21-10 in the fourth quarter, but its defense clamped down on Desmond Ridder and Cincinnati and JT Daniels helped rally the Bulldogs with his arm. Daniels finished with 392 yards passing.
Podlesny's third field goal was his longest of the season and gave Georgia a 22-21 lead. Azeez Ojulari sacked Ridder for a safety on the final play. It was Ojulari's third sack. Georgia tied a school record with eight sacks.
Ridder completed 24 of 37 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Jerome Ford added a career-long 79-yard touchdown run early in the second half but it wasn't enough for the Bearcats.
Cincinnati (9-1, No. 8 CFP) was motivated to use the Peach Bowl to gain national respect. Coach Luke Fickell wanted the Bearcats to be included in this season's playoff and he said it was an opportunity to be judged evenly with Power 5 teams in the future.
Georgia (8-2, No. 9 CFP) won despite running for only 45 yards.
Ridder threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce in the first quarter and added an 11-yard scoring pass to Josh Wyle late in the first half.
Daniels, who energized the Bulldogs' offense when he took over at quarterback for the final three regular-season games, overcame an interception and a lost fumble to lead the comeback.
Georgia's defense helped fuel the rally. Ridder fumbled on a sack by Ojulari, and Adam Anderson recovered at the Bearcats 25. Zamir White's 9-yard TD run trimmed Cincinnati's lead to 21-16, but Daniels' pass on the 2-point attempt was incomplete.
Podlesny kicked a 32-yard field goal with 6:43 remaining. On its next possession, Georgia coach Kirby Smart elected to punt on a fourth-and-3 play from the Georgia 43 with 3:07 remaining.
Ridder ran for one first down before the Bearcats punted with 1:28 remaining, giving Georgia possession at its 20.
Daniels, who threw only one interception while starting Georgia's last three games, had turnover woes against the Bearcats.
Daniels threw a first-quarter interception and committed a key turnover deep in Cincinnati territory in the third quarter. Daniels, scrambling on a second-down play at the Bearcats 11, fumbled when hit by Jarrell White, who also was credited with a sack. Defensive end Ethan Tuckey recovered for Cincinnati.
A shanked 4-yard punt by Georgia's Jake Camarda set up the Bearcats at the Bulldogs 42. Seven plays later, Ridder's 14-yard scoring pass to Pierce gave Cincinnati a 7-0 lead.
After throwing an interception, Daniels regrouped to throw a 16-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens for a 7-7 tie late in the opening quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Cincinnati: Led by Ridder, the Bearcats answered any doubts the Group of Five team could match up against Georgia, from the Southeastern Conference. Ridder frustrated Georgia's defense with his mobility. Ford used his power to burst through the line and his speed to outrun the Bulldogs' defense on his 79-yard scoring run early in the second half.
Georgia: White's TD run in the fourth quarter was a rare highlight for a rushing attack that averaged only 1.9 yards on 24 carries. The Bulldogs played without backup running back James Cook, who was with his family following his father's death.
INJURIES
Cincinnati's secondary lost two AP second-team All-America selections to injuries: cornerback Ahmad Gardner (back) and safety James Wiggins (calf). Cincinnati also was without running back Gerrid Doaks (ankle).
ANOTHER TURNOVER
Coby Bryant's interception of Daniels' pass intended for Pickens in the first quarter extended the Bearcats' streak of forcing a turnover to 20 consecutive games. It's the longest active streak among FBS teams. Entering the game, the Bearcats were tied for fifth in the nation with 15 interceptions.
EJECTED
Bearcats left tackle James Hudson was called for targeting and ejected late in the first half. Hudson lowered his helmet on a hit that knocked Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell to the ground.
Despite the penalty, Ridder kept the drive alive with two more passes, including a go-ahead 11-yard scoring pass to Whyle.
UP NEXT
Cincinnati: Ridder, a junior, is expected to announce his plans for 2021, a decision which could shape the Bearcats' offseason. The Bearcats are scheduled to open their 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Miami of Ohio.
Georgia: The Bulldogs, who are expected to return most of their top skill position players on offense, will open their 2021 season with a high-profile game against Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
J. Daniels
18 QB
392 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -20 RuYds
D. Ridder
9 QB
206 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -17 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|16
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|13
|9
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-11
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|449
|305
|Total Plays
|63
|64
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|99
|Rush Attempts
|24
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|404
|206
|Comp. - Att.
|27-39
|24-37
|Yards Per Pass
|8.9
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-66
|11-80
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|4-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-38.6
|8-44.0
|Return Yards
|1
|11
|Punts - Returns
|2-1
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Safeties
|1
|0
|404
|PASS YDS
|206
|45
|RUSH YDS
|99
|449
|TOTAL YDS
|305
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|26/38
|392
|1
|1
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|1/1
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|11
|39
|1
|12
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|5
|17
|0
|12
|
K. Milton 22 RB
|K. Milton
|4
|10
|0
|8
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|3
|-20
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|10
|7
|135
|1
|51
|
A. Smith 11 WR
|A. Smith
|2
|1
|55
|0
|55
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|4
|3
|47
|0
|42
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|3
|3
|46
|0
|38
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|5
|5
|43
|0
|17
|
J. FitzPatrick 86 TE
|J. FitzPatrick
|5
|4
|41
|0
|16
|
K. Milton 22 RB
|K. Milton
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Burton 7 WR
|J. Burton
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brini 36 DB
|L. Brini
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|4-0
|3.0
|0
|
L. Cine 16 DB
|L. Cine
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 19 LB
|A. Anderson
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Davis 99 DL
|J. Davis
|3-0
|1.0
|0
T. Stevenson 7 DB
|T. Stevenson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Carter 88 DL
|J. Carter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|1-0
|1.0
|0
J. Kimber 6 DB
|J. Kimber
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Tindall 41 LB
|C. Tindall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|3/3
|53
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 P
|J. Camarda
|5
|38.6
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|2
|15.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|2
|0.5
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|24/37
|206
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Ford 24 RB
|J. Ford
|8
|97
|1
|79
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|15
|-17
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Young Jr. 8 WR
|M. Young Jr.
|6
|4
|59
|0
|25
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|3
|3
|35
|1
|19
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|7
|5
|28
|0
|14
|
A. Pierce 12 WR
|A. Pierce
|5
|3
|28
|1
|14
|
B. Labelle 87 TE
|B. Labelle
|3
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
J. Ford 24 RB
|J. Ford
|4
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|3
|2
|4
|0
|8
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 S
|B. Cook
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|4-0
|0.0
|0
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|3-0
|1.0
|0
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|1
E. Ponder 93 DT
|E. Ponder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|2-0
|1.0
|0
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Ward 15 CB
|T. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Sanders 21 DE
|M. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Taylor 90 DT
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Smith 17 K
|C. Smith
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|8
|44.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 18 for 18 yards (14-T.Bumphis).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 18(14:55 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 20 for 2 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 20(14:27 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 86-J.FitzPatrick. 86-J.FitzPatrick to UGA 29 for 9 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 29(13:48 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 28 for -1 yard (93-E.Ponder).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - UGA 28(13:08 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 0-D.Washington. 0-D.Washington to UGA 33 for 5 yards (6-B.Cook).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UGA 33(12:24 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 86-J.FitzPatrick.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UGA 33(12:19 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 37 yards from UGA 33 Downed at the CIN 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(12:07 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 30(12:01 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to CIN 38 for 8 yards (36-L.Brini).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 38(11:18 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles pushed ob at CIN 39 for 1 yard (13-A.Ojulari).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CINCY 39(10:45 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 51 yards from CIN 39 to UGA 10 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 10(10:37 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 22-K.Milton. 22-K.Milton to UGA 32 for 22 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 32(9:59 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 37 for 5 yards (6-B.Cook).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 37(9:18 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 38 for 1 yard (93-E.Ponder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UGA 38(8:35 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UGA 38(8:30 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 4 yards from UGA 38 out of bounds at the UGA 42.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 42(8:23 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder sacked at UGA 45 for -3 yards (99-J.Davis).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - CINCY 45(7:45 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to UGA 31 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(7:19 - 1st) 24-J.Ford to UGA 31 for no gain (99-J.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 31(6:37 - 1st) 24-J.Ford to UGA 30 for 1 yard (29-C.Smith17-N.Dean).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - CINCY 30(5:53 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce runs ob at UGA 19 for 11 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 19(5:21 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder pushed ob at UGA 14 for 5 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 14(4:45 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:38 - 1st) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 1st) 91-A.Bales kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(4:38 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to CIN 24 for 51 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 24(4:16 - 1st) 3-Z.White pushed ob at CIN 12 for 12 yards (6-B.Cook).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - UGA 12(3:40 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens INTERCEPTED by 7-C.Bryant at CIN End Zone. 7-C.Bryant to CIN 1 FUMBLES (1-G.Pickens). 13-T.Van Fossen to CIN 1 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 1(3:29 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 3 for 2 yards (99-J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 3(2:53 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Labelle.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CINCY 3(2:47 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CINCY 3(2:44 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 41 yards from CIN 3 to CIN 44 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 44(2:36 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson pushed ob at CIN 40 for 4 yards (5-D.Forrest). Penalty on UGA 1-G.Pickens Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 40.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 16 - UGA 50(2:11 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 0-D.Washington. 0-D.Washington to CIN 12 for 38 yards (15-T.Ward).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 12(1:41 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh pushed ob at CIN 10 for 2 yards (27-D.Beavers). Penalty on UGA 73-X.Truss Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at CIN 10.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 18 - UGA 20(1:17 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to CIN 16 for 4 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 14 - UGA 16(0:35 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:29 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(0:29 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 28 for 3 yards (95-D.Wyatt).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 28(15:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 21 for -7 yards (19-A.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - CINCY 21(14:16 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Tucker.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - CINCY 21(14:10 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 45 yards from CIN 21 to UGA 34 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 34(14:02 - 2nd) 22-K.Milton to UGA 35 for 1 yard (13-T.Van Fossen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 35(13:29 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to UGA 39 for 4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - UGA 39(13:29 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 0-D.Washington. 0-D.Washington to UGA 42 for 3 yards (6-B.Cook).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UGA 42(12:26 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 38 yards from UGA 42. 22-R.Montgomery pushed ob at CIN 30 for 10 yards (17-N.Dean).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(12:16 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young pushed ob at CIN 42 for 12 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 42(11:46 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 45 for 3 yards (16-L.Cine). Penalty on UGA 16-L.Cine Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CIN 45.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(11:16 - 2nd) 7-T.Tucker to UGA 34 for 6 yards (88-J.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 34(10:38 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to UGA 34 for no gain (17-N.Dean).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CINCY 34(10:02 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to UGA 30 for 4 yards (19-A.Anderson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(9:20 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to UGA 23 for 7 yards (36-L.Brini).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 23(8:46 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle pushed ob at UGA 18 for 5 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 18(8:14 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to UGA 9 for 9 yards (25-Q.Walker). Penalty on CIN 58-D.Harper Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at UGA 18. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - CINCY 23(7:42 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - CINCY 23(7:35 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 5-J.Jones. 5-J.Jones to UGA 15 for 8 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CINCY 15(6:52 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - CINCY 15(6:42 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 20(6:37 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 11-A.Smith. 11-A.Smith to CIN 25 for 55 yards (9-A.Bush).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(6:02 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to CIN 20 for 5 yards (5-D.Forrest). Penalty on UGA 16-D.Robertson Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 24.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 19 - UGA 34(5:24 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 6-K.McIntosh. 6-K.McIntosh to CIN 17 for 17 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UGA 17(4:35 - 2nd) 6-K.McIntosh to CIN 20 for -3 yards (90-J.Taylor27-D.Beavers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UGA 20(3:57 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - UGA 20(3:52 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(3:46 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 30 for 5 yards (16-L.Cine25-Q.Walker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 30(3:12 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles runs ob at CIN 34 for 4 yards. Penalty on CIN 55-J.Hudson Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 30. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 15 - CINCY 20(2:45 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to CIN 34 for 14 yards (17-N.Dean).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 34(1:56 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 52-J.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 34. No Play.
|+26 YD
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 29(1:32 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to UGA 45 for 26 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(1:00 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to UGA 34 for 11 yards (88-J.Carter).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 34(0:45 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle pushed ob at UGA 15 for 19 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(0:39 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Ford.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 15(0:35 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 24-J.Ford. 24-J.Ford to UGA 4 for 11 yards (29-C.Smith).
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - CINCY 4(0:35 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 55-J.Hudson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UGA 4. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 19(0:22 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 22-R.Montgomery. 22-R.Montgomery pushed ob at UGA 11 for 8 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 11(0:17 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:06 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 22-R.Montgomery. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 21 for -4 yards (36-L.Brini).
|+79 YD
|
2 & 14 - CINCY 21(14:25 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford runs 79 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:11 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:11 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 12 for 12 yards (91-M.Manigualt). Penalty on UGA 25-Q.Walker Holding 6 yards enforced at UGA 12.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 6(14:04 - 3rd) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 18 for 12 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 18(13:32 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-B.Cook at CIN 43. 6-B.Cook to CIN 43 for no gain. Penalty on CIN 9-A.Bush Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UGA 18. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 33(13:22 - 3rd) 22-K.Milton to UGA 41 for 8 yards (6-B.Cook).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - UGA 41(13:03 - 3rd) 22-K.Milton to UGA 42 for 1 yard (6-B.Cook).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 42(12:30 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 44 for 2 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 44(12:01 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels sacked at UGA 40 for -4 yards. Penalty on CIN 25-C.Young Offside 5 yards enforced at UGA 44. No Play. (21-M.Sanders).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - UGA 49(11:39 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Smith.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 49(11:32 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to CIN 43 for 8 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 43(10:59 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to CIN 43 FUMBLES (27-D.Beavers). 86-J.FitzPatrick to CIN 44 for no gain.
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - UGA 44(10:07 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels sacked at CIN 50 for -6 yards (93-E.Ponder21-M.Sanders).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 17 - UGA 50(9:47 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 86-J.FitzPatrick. 86-J.FitzPatrick to CIN 38 for 12 yards.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 17 - UGA 50(9:47 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 86-J.FitzPatrick. 86-J.FitzPatrick to CIN 38 for 12 yards.
|+20 YD
|
4 & 5 - UGA 38(9:47 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to CIN 18 for 20 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UGA 18(9:02 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels sacked at CIN 23 for -5 yards FUMBLES (8-J.White). 19-E.Tucky to CIN 23 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 23(8:18 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 17 for -6 yards (10-M.Herring).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - CINCY 17(8:18 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Ford.
|Sack
|
3 & 16 - CINCY 17(7:37 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 8 for -9 yards (19-A.Anderson).
|Punt
|
4 & 25 - CINCY 8(7:32 - 3rd) 37-J.Smith punts 42 yards from CIN 8. 10-K.Jackson to CIN 49 for 1 yard (96-C.Pfeiffer).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(6:40 - 3rd) 22-K.Milton to CIN 49 for no gain (6-B.Cook).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UGA 49(6:40 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens. Penalty on CIN 21-M.Sanders Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 49. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 44(6:09 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to CIN 40 for 4 yards (6-B.Cook).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - UGA 40(6:01 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 21-M.Sanders Offside 6 yards enforced at CIN 40. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 34(5:31 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton pushed ob at CIN 28 for 6 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UGA 28(5:25 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to CIN 28 for no gain (8-J.White).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - UGA 28(4:50 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to CIN 25 for 3 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - UGA 25(4:12 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(3:30 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 21-T.Scott. 21-T.Scott to CIN 29 for 4 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 29(3:30 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 24-J.Ford. 24-J.Ford to CIN 33 for 4 yards (41-C.Tindall).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 33(2:58 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 51-L.Metz False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CINCY 28(2:17 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CINCY 28(1:51 - 3rd) 37-J.Smith punts 43 yards from CIN 28 to UGA 29 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 29(1:43 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 30 for 1 yard (99-M.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UGA 30(1:10 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UGA 30(1:04 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UGA 30(0:59 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda punts 57 yards from UGA 30 Downed at the CIN 13.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 13(0:49 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to CIN 21 for 8 yards (36-L.Brini).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 21(0:16 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 30 for 9 yards (16-L.Cine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(15:00 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 30(14:53 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to CIN 33 for 3 yards (95-D.Wyatt).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - CINCY 33(14:13 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 25 for -8 yards FUMBLES (13-A.Ojulari). 19-A.Anderson to CIN 25 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(14:01 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels complete to 86-J.FitzPatrick. 86-J.FitzPatrick to CIN 9 for 16 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - UGA 9(13:25 - 4th) 3-Z.White runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(13:20 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:20 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(13:20 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 22-R.Montgomery.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(13:16 - 4th) 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 32 for 7 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 32(12:31 - 4th) to CIN 29 FUMBLES. 9-D.Ridder to CIN 29 for no gain (95-D.Wyatt).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 6 - CINCY 29(11:49 - 4th) 37-J.Smith pushed ob at CIN 38 for 9 yards (6-J.Kimber).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(11:05 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 51-L.Metz False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 38. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - CINCY 33(10:46 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 31 for -2 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 17 - CINCY 31(9:57 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to CIN 33 for 2 yards (17-N.Dean).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - CINCY 33(9:15 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CINCY 33(9:07 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 42 yards from CIN 33 to UGA 25 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(8:59 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson pushed ob at CIN 33 for 42 yards (9-A.Bush).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 33(8:20 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to CIN 10 for 23 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 10(7:39 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels incomplete.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - UGA 10(7:33 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels sacked at CIN 19 for -9 yards FUMBLES (41-J.Dublanko). out of bounds at the CIN 19.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 19 - UGA 19(7:10 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels complete to 3-Z.White. 3-Z.White to CIN 14 for 5 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - UGA 14(6:47 - 4th) 96-J.Podlesny 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:43 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(6:43 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to CIN 22 for -3 yards (36-L.Brini).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - CINCY 22(6:06 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 87-B.Labelle. 87-B.Labelle to CIN 33 for 11 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 33(5:31 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 51-L.Metz False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 33. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - CINCY 28(5:07 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 16 for -12 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - CINCY 16(4:20 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 48 yards from CIN 16. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 36 for no gain (7-C.Bryant).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 36(4:10 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 36(4:03 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to UGA 42 for 6 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - UGA 42(3:21 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels complete to 6-K.McIntosh. 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 43 for 1 yard (5-D.Forrest).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UGA 43(3:07 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda punts 57 yards from UGA 43 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(2:59 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor pushed ob at CIN 25 for 5 yards (29-C.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 25(2:27 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder pushed ob at CIN 32 for 7 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(1:51 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to CIN 31 for -1 yard (95-D.Wyatt).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - CINCY 31(1:47 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 87-B.Labelle. 87-B.Labelle to CIN 40 for 9 yards (17-N.Dean).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 40(1:41 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CINCY 40(1:34 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 40 yards from CIN 40 to UGA 20 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 20(1:28 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens pushed ob at UGA 35 for 15 yards (9-A.Bush).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(1:28 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels complete to 6-K.McIntosh. 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 39 for 4 yards (9-A.Bush).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 39(1:05 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels complete to 6-K.McIntosh. 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 49 for 10 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 49(0:48 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels complete to 6-K.McIntosh. 6-K.McIntosh to CIN 40 for 11 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 40(0:35 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels complete to 86-J.FitzPatrick. 86-J.FitzPatrick to CIN 36 for 4 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UGA 36(0:15 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UGA 36(0:12 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - UGA 36(0:07 - 4th) 96-J.Podlesny 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(0:07 - 4th) Team penalty on UGA Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UGA 35. No Play.
