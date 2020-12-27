|
No. 13 UNC, No. 5 Texas A&M set for Orange Bowl collision
Motivation could be a huge factor for the Orange Bowl participants as No. 13 North Carolina collides with No. 5 Texas A&M on Jan. 2 in Miami.
Texas A&M (8-1) was one spot away from making its first appearance in the College Football Playoff. Instead, the Aggies will go to the Orange Bowl for the first time since a 1944 loss to LSU.
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said his team shouldn't be frustrated by the CFP rankings.
"You get in, you get out, and you've got to move on," Fisher said. "You go to the future, and listen, we get an opportunity to play in the Orange Bowl, like I said, one of the great bowl games in the history of this (sport)."
The Aggies were second in the Southeastern Conference's West Division behind top-ranked Alabama, which delivered the lone blemish on the Texas A&M record. Since then, they've won seven straight games.
North Carolina (8-3) tied for fourth place in the Atlantic Coast Conference, but the Tar Heels are the highest-rated team in the league other than CFP selections Clemson and Notre Dame. With the ACC's tie-in with the Orange Bowl, that reserved a spot for North Carolina.
"There will never be a team that will be more excited about coming to the bowl game than ours," coach Mack Brown said.
The Tar Heels and Aggies have never previously met. All in the past decade, Texas A&M has faced the other three ACC teams from the state of North Carolina in bowls, defeating Duke (2013 Chick-fil-A Bowl) and North Carolina State (2018 Gator Bowl) and losing to Wake Forest (2017 Belk Bowl).
Fisher said his team shouldn't need to draw motivation or express anger by the CFP committee decision.
"I hope we're doing our job as a football team and what we want to do and accomplish as a program because that's what we do at A&M," Fisher said. "It's to play great football when the next game steps up, whatever the circumstances, whatever the consequences."
Both teams are coached by men who've guided national championship efforts at other schools and have directed quick turnarounds in their current jobs.
North Carolina running back Michael Carter, who was part of a record-setting rushing duo with Javonte Williams, receiver Dyami Brown and linebacker Chazz Surratt all announced the day after the bowl pairings were announced that they would skip the bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft. Carter rushed for 1,245 yards and nine touchdowns this season, Brown became the first player in school history with two 1,000-yard receiving seasons and Surratt is the top pro prospect on the defense.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell has a connection to Fisher, who was involved in initial recruiting contact with the strong-armed thrower while he was still Florida State's coach. Howell later pledged to play for Florida State before altering his decision and stay in his home state to suit up for the Tar Heels.
"He is a tremendous football (player), tremendous leader but he's not the only guy they got," Fisher said.
Texas A&M has a stellar quarterback with Kellen Mond, whose four-year credentials include school records. This year, he has 19 touchdown passes with three interceptions. Running back Isaiah Spiller has rushed for 993 yards and seven touchdowns.
Brown is familiar with Texas A&M's program because after leaving his first stint as North Carolina's coach he had a long-term run as the Texas coach.
"This will be a tremendous challenge for us but one that we're looking forward to because it just gives us another opportunity to see how far we need to go to get where they are," Brown said. "... What you want is verification to your players and your staff that what you're doing is working, and they're reaping a reward at the end of the second year that most people don't get a chance to do."
North Carolina was in position for this bowl bid by winning in Hard Rock Stadium, where the Orange Bowl will be played, in its Dec. 12 regular-season finale with a 62-26 upset of Miami. Carter and Williams combined for 544 rushing yards in the game, setting a Football Bowl Subdivision record for a twosome.
This is North Carolina's first time slotted for the Orange Bowl. The Tar Heels will make their first major bowl appearance since the 1950 Cotton Bowl.
This marks the school-record 12th consecutive year that Texas A&M heads to a bowl, though it's the school's first appearance in a CFP-era New Year's Six bowl.
"I think it shows the trajectory we're on and what we're trying to accomplish, that we are being relevant in the national conversations and where we're going," Fisher said.
Fisher's coaching bowl record is 7-2, including a 2-0 mark in Orange Bowls with Florida State (defeating Northern Illinois in 2012 and Michigan in 2016). Brown has been to the Orange Bowl twice, both as an assistant coach (with LSU and Oklahoma).
Following a pair of nine-loss seasons under Larry Fedora that prompted the rehiring of Brown, North Carolina is in the postseason for the second year in a row.
"Our guys are very excited to be where we were two years ago to now," Brown said. "A&M has been in this neighborhood before. This is new for us. So we're not familiar with this, but we're learning each week something new."
--Field Level Media
|
|
D. Achane
6 RB
140 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 24 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
|
S. Howell
7 QB
234 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 25 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|18
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|457
|324
|Total Plays
|61
|65
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|225
|90
|Rush Attempts
|35
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|2.6
|Yards Passing
|232
|234
|Comp. - Att.
|16-26
|18-31
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|9-87
|5-38
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|5
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.0
|4-43.8
|Return Yards
|15
|23
|Punts - Returns
|2-5
|1-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|232
|PASS YDS
|234
|
|
|225
|RUSH YDS
|90
|
|
|457
|TOTAL YDS
|324
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|16/26
|232
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|12
|140
|2
|76
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|11
|50
|2
|13
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|11
|36
|1
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Smith 0 RB
|A. Smith
|8
|6
|125
|0
|54
|
H. Jones 9 WR
|H. Jones
|5
|2
|33
|0
|23
|
C. Lane 2 WR
|C. Lane
|2
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|2
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|4
|4
|19
|0
|7
|
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
|J. Wydermyer
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Johnson 1 LB
|B. Johnson
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. White Jr. 32 LB
|A. White Jr.
|6-1
|0.5
|1
|
J. Peevy 92 DL
|J. Peevy
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 3 DL
|T. Johnson
|5-1
|1.5
|0
|
D. Leal 8 DL
|D. Leal
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
|L. O'Neal Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. George 16 DB
|B. George
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown III 5 DL
|B. Brown III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 17 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 27 DB
|A. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 35 DL
|M. Jackson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Carper 14 DB
|K. Carper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|2/2
|25
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|5
|42.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 0 RB
|A. Smith
|2
|2.5
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|18/31
|234
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Brooks 34 RB
|B. Brooks
|15
|53
|0
|17
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|12
|25
|0
|18
|
J. Henderson 23 RB
|J. Henderson
|6
|15
|0
|5
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|4
|4
|91
|2
|75
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|7
|6
|68
|1
|28
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|5
|2
|40
|0
|26
|
G. Walston 84 TE
|G. Walston
|6
|4
|32
|0
|14
|
J. Henderson 23 RB
|J. Henderson
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Brooks 34 RB
|B. Brooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Olson 83 WR
|J. Olson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Asante 7 LB
|E. Asante
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morrison 4 DB
|T. Morrison
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Fox 12 LB
|T. Fox
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. McMichael 1 DB
|K. McMichael
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Conley 0 DB
|J. Conley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grimes 20 DB
|T. Grimes
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fox 56 DL
|T. Fox
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vohasek 51 DL
|R. Vohasek
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pinder Jr. 55 DL
|C. Pinder Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Atkins 17 K
|G. Atkins
|2/2
|32
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|4
|43.8
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(15:00 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 28 for 3 yards (12-T.Fox44-J.Gemmel).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXAM 28(14:25 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 32 for 4 yards (12-T.Fox).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TXAM 32(13:40 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TXAM 32(13:35 - 1st) 95-N.Constantinou punts 50 yards from TXAM 32 to NC 18 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 18(13:27 - 1st) 34-B.Brooks to NC 16 for -2 yards (8-D.Leal).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - UNC 16(12:54 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to NC 20 for 4 yards (32-A.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UNC 16(12:26 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 84-G.Walston.
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - UNC 16(12:49 - 1st) Penalty on NC 68-B.Anderson False start 5 yards enforced at NC 16. No Play.
|Int
|
3 & 17 - UNC 11(12:49 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 32-A.White at NC 23. 32-A.White to NC 13 for 10 yards (11-J.Downs).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 13(12:49 - 1st) Team penalty on TXAM Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NC 13. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(12:42 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to NC 22 for 6 yards (98-K.Hester).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 22(12:06 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to NC 19 for 3 yards (56-T.Fox1-K.McMichael).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 19(11:21 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to NC 18 for 1 yard (7-E.Asante).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 18(10:55 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to NC 16 for 2 yards (4-T.Morrison44-J.Gemmel).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 16(10:13 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 9-H.Jones.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXAM 16(10:08 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to NC 9 for 7 yards (7-E.Asante).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXAM 9(9:18 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:11 - 1st) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:11 - 1st) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(9:11 - 1st) 34-B.Brooks to NC 42 for 17 yards (3-T.Johnson26-D.Richardson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 42(9:11 - 1st) Team penalty on TXAM Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at NC 42. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 43(8:49 - 1st) 34-B.Brooks to TXAM 44 for -1 yard (3-T.Johnson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - UNC 44(8:17 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to TXAM 30 for 14 yards (27-A.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 30(7:57 - 1st) 23-J.Henderson to TXAM 25 for 5 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 25(7:38 - 1st) 7-S.Howell scrambles to TXAM 12 for 13 yards (16-B.George).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 12(7:26 - 1st) Penalty on NC 72-A.Richards False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 12. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - UNC 17(7:14 - 1st) 34-B.Brooks to TXAM 11 for 6 yards (8-D.Leal).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNC 11(6:46 - 1st) 7-S.Howell to TXAM 14 for -3 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - UNC 14(6:32 - 1st) Team penalty on TXAM Unsportsmanlike conduct 7 yards enforced at TXAM 14. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - UNC 7(6:15 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Brown.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 7(6:07 - 1st) 7-S.Howell scrambles to TXAM 9 for -2 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 9 - UNC 9(5:15 - 1st) 11-J.Downs to TXAM 12 for -3 yards (17-J.Jones).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - UNC 12(4:35 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(4:31 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 29 for 4 yards (7-E.Asante).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 29(3:48 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 31 for 2 yards (12-T.Fox).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 31(3:00 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 31 for no gain (0-J.Conley).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TXAM 31(2:11 - 1st) 95-N.Constantinou punts 43 yards from TXAM 31. 5-D.Newsome to NC 49 for 23 yards (46-R.Renick).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 49(1:57 - 1st) 34-B.Brooks to TXAM 47 for 4 yards (8-D.Leal).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNC 47(1:30 - 1st) 34-B.Brooks to TXAM 46 for 1 yard (1-B.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNC 46(0:46 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 23-J.Henderson. 23-J.Henderson to TXAM 44 for 2 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|+15 YD
|
4 & 3 - UNC 44(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell to TXAM 29 for 15 yards (14-K.Carper).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 29(14:14 - 2nd) 23-J.Henderson to TXAM 24 for 5 yards (8-D.Leal).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 24(13:44 - 2nd) 23-J.Henderson to TXAM 21 for 3 yards (32-A.White).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNC 21(13:05 - 2nd) 34-B.Brooks to TXAM 16 for 5 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 16(12:41 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to TXAM 16 for no gain (9-L.O'Neal).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNC 16(12:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 0-E.Simmons.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNC 16(11:54 - 2nd) 23-J.Henderson to TXAM 15 for 1 yard (92-J.Peevy8-D.Leal).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - UNC 15(11:14 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:09 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(11:09 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to NC 44 for 31 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 44(10:35 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to NC 40 for 4 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 40(9:52 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to NC 26 for 14 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 26(9:52 - 2nd) Penalty on NC 4-T.Morrison Horse Collar 13 yards enforced at NC 26. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 13(9:22 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 13(9:16 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond scrambles to NC 11 for 2 yards (56-T.Fox).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXAM 11(8:30 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond scrambles to NC 7 for 4 yards (7-E.Asante55-C.Pinder).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TXAM 7(7:45 - 2nd) 47-S.Small 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:40 - 2nd) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(7:40 - 2nd) 34-B.Brooks to NC 26 for 1 yard (92-J.Peevy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UNC 26(7:12 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Brown.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - UNC 26(7:05 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 36 for 10 yards (27-A.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 36(6:41 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell scrambles to NC 37 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UNC 37(6:12 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Olson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - UNC 37(6:06 - 2nd) Penalty on TXAM 92-J.Peevy Offside 5 yards enforced at NC 37. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNC 42(6:06 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to TXAM 46 for 12 yards (3-T.Johnson).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 46(5:39 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell scrambles to TXAM 28 for 18 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 28(5:04 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:56 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(4:56 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 21 for -4 yards (12-T.Fox).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - TXAM 21(4:17 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 28 for 7 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXAM 28(3:32 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to NC 45 for 27 yards (0-J.Conley).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(2:50 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 47 for -8 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 18 - TXAM 47(2:05 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond scrambles to NC 39 for 14 yards (7-E.Asante).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 39(1:12 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to NC 26 for 13 yards (12-T.Fox).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 26(0:41 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 9-H.Jones. 9-H.Jones to NC 3 for 23 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TXAM 3(0:25 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(15:00 - 3rd) 34-B.Brooks to NC 28 for 3 yards (3-T.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 28(14:28 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 30 for 2 yards (92-J.Peevy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UNC 30(13:48 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UNC 30(13:42 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 49 yards from NC 30. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 25 for 4 yards (13-O.Egbuna).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(13:30 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond scrambles to NC 49 for 26 yards. Penalty on TXAM 65-D.Moore Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXAM 15(12:57 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 17 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - TXAM 17(12:20 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lane.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 18 - TXAM 17(12:14 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 22 for 5 yards (27-G.Biggers).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - TXAM 22(11:36 - 3rd) 95-N.Constantinou punts 44 yards from TXAM 22 out of bounds at the NC 34.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 34(11:26 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 1-K.Brown. 1-K.Brown to TXAM 40 for 26 yards (16-B.George).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 40(11:05 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell to TXAM 40 for no gain (35-M.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNC 40(10:37 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Green.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNC 40(10:28 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 1-K.Brown. 1-K.Brown to TXAM 26 for 14 yards (17-J.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 26(10:02 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to TXAM 17 for 9 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNC 17(9:30 - 3rd) 23-J.Henderson to TXAM 16 for 1 yard (1-B.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 16(8:54 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 84-G.Walston.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 16(8:48 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell scrambles to TXAM 15 for 1 yard (32-A.White).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - UNC 15(8:25 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-B.George at TXAM End Zone. 16-B.George to TXAM 19 for 19 yards. Team penalty on TXAM 12 players 5 yards enforced at TXAM 15. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNC 10(8:07 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 11-J.Downs. 11-J.Downs runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:01 - 3rd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:01 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(8:01 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 9-H.Jones.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(7:56 - 3rd) 6-D.Achane to TXAM 32 for 7 yards (7-E.Asante0-J.Conley).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - TXAM 32(7:28 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 31 for -1 yard (20-T.Grimes).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TXAM 31(6:42 - 3rd) 95-N.Constantinou punts 45 yards from TXAM 31 to NC 24 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 24(6:35 - 3rd) 34-B.Brooks to NC 30 for 6 yards (16-B.George92-J.Peevy).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 30(6:05 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 3-A.Green. 3-A.Green to NC 31 for 1 yard (9-L.O'Neal).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNC 31(5:22 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell scrambles to NC 33 for 2 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UNC 33(4:43 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 47 yards from NC 33. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 21 for 1 yard (2-D.Chapman).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 21(4:33 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 25 for 4 yards (7-E.Asante).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 25(4:01 - 3rd) 6-D.Achane to TXAM 36 for 11 yards (98-K.Hester).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(3:27 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 36(3:20 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to NC 46 for 18 yards (0-J.Conley).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 46(2:48 - 3rd) 6-D.Achane to NC 38 for 8 yards. Penalty on TXAM 46-R.Renick Holding 10 yards enforced at NC 46. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXAM 44(2:17 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 6-D.Achane. 6-D.Achane to NC 41 for 15 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 41(1:57 - 3rd) 6-D.Achane to NC 41 for no gain (7-E.Asante4-T.Morrison).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 41(1:13 - 3rd) Penalty on NC 10-D.Evans Offside 5 yards enforced at NC 41. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(0:51 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to NC 33 for 3 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXAM 33(0:01 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to NC 19 for 14 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 19(0:01 - 3rd) Penalty on NC 1-K.McMichael Horse Collar 10 yards enforced at NC 19. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - TXAM 9(0:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Achane to NC 5 for 4 yards (20-T.Grimes).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 5(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on TXAM 54-C.Green False start 5 yards enforced at NC 5. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 10(15:00 - 4th) 11-K.Mond scrambles to NC 5 for 5 yards (7-E.Asante).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 5(14:11 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TXAM 5(14:06 - 4th) 47-S.Small 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:02 - 4th) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(14:02 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 11-J.Downs. 11-J.Downs runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:52 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:52 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(13:52 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 9-H.Jones.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(13:45 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 30 for 5 yards (0-J.Conley).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 30(13:15 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 9-H.Jones. 9-H.Jones to TXAM 40 for 10 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 40(12:41 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to NC 6 for 54 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - TXAM 6(11:51 - 4th) 6-D.Achane to NC 3 for 3 yards (98-K.Hester).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXAM 3(11:08 - 4th) 6-D.Achane to NC 4 for -1 yard (51-R.Vohasek).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 4(10:18 - 4th) 11-K.Mond scrambles runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:11 - 4th) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 4th) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(10:11 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNC 25(10:04 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Henderson.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNC 25(10:00 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 26 for 1 yard (32-A.White).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UNC 26(9:15 - 4th) 91-B.Kiernan punts 46 yards from NC 26 out of bounds at the TXAM 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(9:06 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 28(9:00 - 4th) 6-D.Achane to TXAM 32 for 4 yards (7-E.Asante).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 32(8:15 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXAM 32(8:09 - 4th) 95-N.Constantinou punts 28 yards from TXAM 32 out of bounds at the NC 40.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 40(8:01 - 4th) 34-B.Brooks to NC 44 for 4 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UNC 44(7:22 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome. Penalty on TXAM 5-B.Brown Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at NC 44. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 41(7:14 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 11-J.Downs. 11-J.Downs to TXAM 43 for -2 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UNC 43(6:39 - 4th) 34-B.Brooks to TXAM 43 for no gain (5-B.Brown).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - UNC 43(5:54 - 4th) 7-S.Howell sacked at TXAM 46 for -3 yards (35-M.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - UNC 46(5:16 - 4th) 91-B.Kiernan punts 33 yards from TXAM 46 to TXAM 13 fair catch by.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 13(5:07 - 4th) 6-D.Achane to TXAM 15 for 2 yards (7-E.Asante44-J.Gemmel).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 15(4:33 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 6-D.Achane. 6-D.Achane to TXAM 24 for 9 yards (7-E.Asante).
|+76 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 24(3:57 - 4th) 6-D.Achane runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:44 - 4th) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:44 - 4th) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(3:44 - 4th) 34-B.Brooks to NC 34 for 9 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UNC 34(3:18 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 34-B.Brooks.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UNC 34(3:10 - 4th) 34-B.Brooks to NC 34 for no gain (92-J.Peevy8-D.Leal).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - UNC 34(2:29 - 4th) 23-J.Henderson to NC 34 for no gain (92-J.Peevy).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 34(2:24 - 4th) 6-D.Achane to NC 23 for 11 yards (20-T.Grimes).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 23(1:46 - 4th) 6-D.Achane to NC 1 for 22 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TXAM 1(1:38 - 4th) 6-D.Achane runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:34 - 4th) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 4th) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(1:34 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to NC 34 for 9 yards (32-A.White27-A.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNC 34(1:13 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 11-J.Downs. 11-J.Downs to NC 42 for 8 yards (32-A.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 42(1:01 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Olson.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - UNC 42(0:55 - 4th) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 38 for -4 yards (3-T.Johnson).
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - UNC 38(0:49 - 4th) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 25 for -13 yards (3-T.Johnson32-A.White).
|+15 YD
|
4 & 27 - UNC 25(0:37 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 40 for 15 yards (32-A.White).
