|
|
|OREG
|IOWAST
No. 12 Iowa State beats No. 25 Oregon 34-17 in Fiesta Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Breece Hall ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns, Brock Purdy accounted for two scores and No. 12 Iowa State grinded out a 34-17 victory over No. 25 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.
The Cyclones (9-3, CFP 10) used their ball-control offense to dominate the time of possession and keep Oregon's offense off the field for long stretches to win their first New Year's Six bowl.
Hall, an AP All-American, had 34 carries and his ninth 100-yard game this season. Purdy, who went to high school in nearby Gilbert, threw for 156 yards and a touchdown on 20-of-29 passing, adding a touchdown on the ground.
Iowa State had a time of possession advantage of more than 25 minutes.
Oregon (4-3, CFP 25) alternated between Tyler Shough and Anthony Brown at quarterback, but couldn't sustain anything on offense and was plagued by numerous mistakes.
The Ducks lost two fumbles, an interception and a pooch kick. They also turned it over when a punt hit a blocker's helmet and had a touchdown wiped out by a penalty.
The Cyclones had been building toward this moment.
Iowa State won three games its first season under Matt Campbell before playing in three straight bowl games. The Cyclones earned their first New Year's Six bowl with the best regular season in school history.
Iowa State took a methodical offensive approach in the Fiesta Bowl, scoring its first two touchdowns on drives of 14 and 15 plays. Hall scored for the 12th straight game on a 1-yard run and Charlie Kolar caught a 14-yard TD pass from Purdy.
The Cyclones were stuffed on a fourth-and-goal from the 1 in the second quarter, but went right back to marching on Oregon's defense.
Purdy scored on a 1-yard run and Hall made it 28-14 with a 1-yard run after Iowa State recovered a pooch kick.
The Cyclones bogged down in the second half, settling for two field goals by Connor Assalley, but their defense shut down Oregon.
The Ducks were a replacement in the Pac-12 championship game after Washington pulled out and beat Southern California for their second straight title.
Oregon had some early offensive success against the Cyclones, scoring on touchdown runs of 6 and 16 yards by Brown. The Ducks had a 27-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Mycah Pittman wiped out by a holding penalty, settling for a field goal instead.
Shough returned for several plays in the second half, but he nor Brown could get much going. Oregon had 88 yards of offense in the second half and Shough's pass was intercepted by Mike Rose late in the fourth quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oregon labored offensively at times and was hurt by costly mistakes to end a strange season with a loss.
Iowa State used its ball-control offense to cap the best season in program history.
UP NEXT
Oregon has one of the youngest teams in the country this season and should get nearly everyone back next year.
Hall is a sophomore and will be back and Purdy is a junior, so he still has a year of eligibility left. Iowa State will have to replace several key players on defense, but Rose is just a junior.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
A. Brown
13 QB
147 PaYds, 36 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
B. Hall
28 RB
136 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 10 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|25
|Rushing
|4
|14
|Passing
|13
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-6
|11-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|312
|384
|Total Plays
|46
|85
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|86
|228
|Rush Attempts
|18
|56
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|226
|156
|Comp. - Att.
|19-28
|20-29
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|4-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.3
|3-37.3
|Return Yards
|4
|12
|Punts - Returns
|2-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|226
|PASS YDS
|156
|
|
|86
|RUSH YDS
|228
|
|
|312
|TOTAL YDS
|384
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|8
|52
|0
|23
|
A. Brown 13 QB
|A. Brown
|4
|36
|2
|16
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|4
|8
|0
|6
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|4
|4
|41
|0
|17
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|4
|3
|34
|0
|12
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|4
|3
|29
|0
|19
|
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
|H. Kampmoyer
|6
|3
|28
|0
|19
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
D. Williams 2 WR
|D. Williams
|3
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
J. Delgado 83 WR
|J. Delgado
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Johnson 89 TE
|D. Johnson
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Pickett 6 S
|N. Pickett
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Funa 47 LB
|M. Funa
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
|K. Thibodeaux
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 0 CB
|D. Lenoir
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 23 S
|V. McKinley III
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wiebe 43 LB
|N. Wiebe
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faoliu 99 DT
|A. Faoliu
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 19 S
|J. Hill
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Aumavae 50 DT
|P. Aumavae
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Happle 32 S
|J. Happle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 97 DT
|B. Dorlus
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. James 12 CB
|D. James
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bridges 11 CB
|T. Bridges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Swinson 44 DE
|B. Swinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 15 S
|B. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 3 DT
|J. Scott
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Ware-Hudson 95 DT
|K. Ware-Hudson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Manning 8 CB
|D. Manning
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mathis 54 LB
|D. Mathis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Katleman 90 K
|H. Katleman
|1/1
|47
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Snee 38 P
|T. Snee
|3
|47.3
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hutson 14 WR
|K. Hutson
|5
|21.4
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Delgado 83 WR
|J. Delgado
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|20/29
|156
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|34
|136
|2
|19
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|11
|55
|0
|11
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|9
|39
|1
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|6
|5
|53
|1
|14
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|7
|4
|45
|0
|30
|
C. Allen 11 TE
|C. Allen
|3
|3
|21
|0
|8
|
L. Akers 82 WR
|L. Akers
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
D. Soehner 89 TE
|D. Soehner
|3
|2
|8
|0
|10
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Scates 9 WR
|J. Scates
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson Jr. 17 WR
|D. Wilson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Milton 1 WR
|T. Milton
|2
|2
|-4
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Young 2 DB
|D. Young
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hummel 35 LB
|J. Hummel
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 1 DB
|I. Young
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. White IV 11 DB
|L. White IV
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 26 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Eisworth II 12 DB
|G. Eisworth II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 58 DE
|E. Uwazurike
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|2/2
|39
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Rivera 7 P
|J. Rivera
|3
|37.3
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to ISU 41 for 16 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41(14:35 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 50 for 9 yards (32-J.Happle).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 50(14:07 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to ISU 48 for -2 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - IOWAST 48(13:26 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to ORE 45 for 7 yards (32-J.Happle).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(12:53 - 1st) 3-K.Nwangwu to ORE 43 for 2 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 43(12:10 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ORE 33 for 10 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(11:48 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ORE 28 for 5 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 28(11:07 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Souhner.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 28(11:03 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ORE 18 for 10 yards (2-M.Wright23-V.McKinley).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 18(10:41 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ORE 9 for 9 yards (0-D.Lenoir32-J.Happle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 9(10:03 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ORE 9 for no gain (97-B.Dorlus).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 9(9:21 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ORE 6 for 3 yards (50-P.Aumavae).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - IOWAST 6(8:49 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ORE 5 for 1 yard (47-M.Funa).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 5(8:08 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ORE 1 for 4 yards (19-J.Hill).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 1(7:27 - 1st) 28-B.Hall runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:24 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:24 - 1st) 97-D.Nettles kicks 38 yards from ISU 35 to ORE 27 fair catch by 89-D.Johnson.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 27(7:24 - 1st) 12-T.Shough to ORE 26 for -1 yard (34-O.Vance).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREG 26(6:53 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to ORE 38 for 12 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 38(6:29 - 1st) 12-T.Shough to ORE 42 for 4 yards (2-D.Young).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 42(6:02 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye to ISU 40 for 18 yards (2-D.Young35-J.Hummel).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 40(5:31 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to ISU 29 for 11 yards (2-D.Young).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 29(4:57 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ISU 6 for 23 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - OREG 6(4:18 - 1st) 13-A.Brown runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:14 - 1st) 90-H.Katleman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:14 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 61 yards from ORE 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 31 for 27 yards (17-D.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(4:07 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 34 for 3 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 34(3:31 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 37 for 3 yards (1-N.Sewell3-J.Scott).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - IOWAST 37(2:47 - 1st) Penalty on ISU 64-D.Schweiger False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 37. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - IOWAST 32(2:36 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 42 for 10 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(1:57 - 1st) 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 41 for -1 yard (97-B.Dorlus).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - IOWAST 41(1:12 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ORE 45 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(1:06 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ORE 45 for no gain (6-N.Pickett).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 45(0:30 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to ORE 35 for 10 yards (2-M.Wright).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(15:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy to ORE 31 for 4 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 31(14:22 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ORE 26 for 5 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 26(13:42 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ORE 26 for no gain (99-A.Faoliu41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - IOWAST 26(13:16 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ORE 19 for 7 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19(12:24 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy to ORE 15 for 4 yards (47-M.Funa).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 15(11:46 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ORE 14 for 1 yard (23-V.McKinley41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 14(11:03 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:58 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 2nd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 54 yards from ISU 35. 14-K.Hutson to ORE 25 for 14 yards (9-J.Scates35-J.Hummel).
|-10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(10:53 - 2nd) 4-M.Pittman to ORE 15 for -10 yards (11-L.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - OREG 15(10:18 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 15 FUMBLES (1-I.Young). 34-O.Vance to ORE 15 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(10:12 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Scates.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 15(10:06 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ORE 12 for 3 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - IOWAST 12(9:24 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ORE 6 for 6 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - IOWAST 6(8:42 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ORE 4 for 2 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - IOWAST 4(8:05 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy to ORE 5 for -1 yard (47-M.Funa99-A.Faoliu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 5(7:25 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 5(7:18 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ORE 1 for 4 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - IOWAST 1(6:42 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ORE 2 for -1 yard (5-K.Thibodeaux41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 2(6:38 - 2nd) 13-A.Brown incomplete. Intended for 48-H.Kampmoyer.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 2(6:34 - 2nd) 13-A.Brown complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORE 14 for 12 yards (2-D.Young).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 14(6:04 - 2nd) 13-A.Brown complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to ORE 33 for 19 yards (1-I.Young).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 33(5:32 - 2nd) 13-A.Brown incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Johnson.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 33(5:28 - 2nd) 13-A.Brown complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 44 for 11 yards (2-D.Young).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 44(4:53 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ISU 41 for 15 yards (1-I.Young).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 41(4:27 - 2nd) 13-A.Brown complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams to ISU 27 for 14 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 27(4:02 - 2nd) 13-A.Brown complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to ISU 16 for 11 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 16(3:23 - 2nd) 13-A.Brown runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:17 - 2nd) 90-H.Katleman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:17 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 40 yards from ORE 35 to ISU 25 fair catch by 83-D.Hanika.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(3:17 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 39 for 14 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(3:17 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 41-I.Slade-Matautia Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ISU 39. No Play.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(3:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ORE 16 for 30 yards (12-D.James).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 16(2:43 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ORE 9 for 7 yards (12-D.James).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWAST 9(2:15 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ORE 5 for 4 yards (95-K.Ware-Hudson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - IOWAST 5(2:01 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ORE 1 for 4 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 1(1:48 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:44 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 27(1:44 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to ORE 19 for 8 yards (43-N.Wiebe).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 19(1:38 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at ORE 1 for 18 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - OREG 1(1:31 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:31 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:31 - 2nd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 54 yards from ISU 35. 14-K.Hutson to ORE 23 for 12 yards (43-J.Rus).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23(1:23 - 2nd) 13-A.Brown complete to 33-C.Habibi-Likio. 33-C.Habibi-Likio pushed ob at ORE 49 for 26 yards (11-L.White).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(1:14 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 77-G.Moore False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 49. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 15 - IOWAST 44(1:14 - 2nd) 13-A.Brown complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson pushed ob at ISU 39 for 17 yards (11-L.White).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(1:10 - 2nd) 13-A.Brown to ISU 31 for 8 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 31(0:48 - 2nd) 13-A.Brown complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to ISU 27 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27(0:43 - 2nd) 13-A.Brown complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman runs 27 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ORE 74-S.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - IOWAST 37(0:38 - 2nd) 13-A.Brown incomplete. Intended for 48-H.Kampmoyer.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 20 - IOWAST 37(0:32 - 2nd) 13-A.Brown complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams to ISU 29 for 8 yards (23-M.Rose2-D.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - IOWAST 29(0:25 - 2nd) 13-A.Brown incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Williams.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - IOWAST 29(0:19 - 2nd) 90-H.Katleman 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 57 yards from ISU 35. 14-K.Hutson to ORE 30 for 22 yards (6-R.Walling32-G.Vaughn).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(14:54 - 3rd) 13-A.Brown complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 49 for 19 yards (1-I.Young).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(14:33 - 3rd) 13-A.Brown incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Pittman.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 49(14:26 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ISU 47 for 4 yards (58-E.Uwazurike).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWAST 47(13:46 - 3rd) 13-A.Brown complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ISU 48 for -1 yard (23-M.Rose9-W.McDonald).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - IOWAST 48(13:09 - 3rd) 38-T.Snee punts 48 yards from ISU 48 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(13:03 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 26 for 6 yards (43-N.Wiebe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 26(12:40 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - IOWAST 26(12:37 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 31 for 5 yards (2-M.Wright).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(12:02 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 40 for 9 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 40(11:19 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 46 for 6 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(10:51 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu to ORE 45 for 9 yards (6-N.Pickett23-V.McKinley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 45(10:25 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ORE 40 for 5 yards (19-J.Hill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(9:45 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 40(9:38 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ORE 40 for no gain (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 40(8:51 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ORE 43 for -3 yards (3-J.Scott).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - IOWAST 43(8:11 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 28 yards from ORE 43. 2-M.Wright to ORE 15 FUMBLES. 32-G.Vaughn to ORE 14 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 14(8:03 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ORE 11 for 3 yards (50-P.Aumavae54-D.Mathis).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 11(7:22 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to ORE 16 for -5 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - OREG 16(6:38 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Brock.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - OREG 16(6:34 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 3rd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 60 yards from ISU 35. 14-K.Hutson pushed ob at ORE 41 for 36 yards (11-L.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41(6:23 - 3rd) 13-A.Brown incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 41(6:18 - 3rd) 13-A.Brown incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 41(6:14 - 3rd) 13-A.Brown complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORE 48 for 7 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - IOWAST 48(5:26 - 3rd) 38-T.Snee punts 41 yards from ORE 48 to ISU 11 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 11(5:19 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 14 for 3 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OREG 14(4:41 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OREG 14(4:17 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - OREG 14(4:11 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 48 yards from ISU 14. 83-J.Delgado to ORE 43 for 5 yards (82-L.Akers6-R.Walling).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(4:02 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 47 for 4 yards (34-O.Vance).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 47(3:34 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ISU 49 for 4 yards (2-D.Young).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWAST 49(3:02 - 3rd) 13-A.Brown to ISU 43 FUMBLES (35-J.Hummel). 34-O.Vance to ISU 43 for no gain (34-O.Vance).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 43(2:45 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy to ISU 44 for 1 yard (47-M.Funa).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREG 44(2:03 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 48 for 4 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - OREG 48(1:23 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to ISU 49 for 1 yard (19-J.Hill).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - OREG 49(0:39 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 36 yards from ISU 49 to ORE 15 fair catch by 83-J.Delgado.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(0:32 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 89-D.Johnson. 89-D.Johnson to ORE 23 for 8 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 23(0:16 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 24 for 1 yard (23-M.Rose34-O.Vance).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 24(15:00 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 24 for no gain (35-J.Hummel34-O.Vance).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - IOWAST 24(14:22 - 4th) 38-T.Snee punts 53 yards from ORE 24 to the ISU 23 downed by 24-J.Greenfield.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 23(14:08 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to ISU 31 for 8 yards (6-N.Pickett43-N.Wiebe).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 31(13:47 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 28 for -3 yards (1-N.Sewell5-K.Thibodeaux).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - OREG 28(12:57 - 4th) Team penalty on ISU False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 28. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - OREG 23(12:50 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar pushed ob at ISU 34 for 11 yards (19-J.Hill).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 34(12:12 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 40 for 6 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREG 40(11:28 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 41 for 1 yard (50-P.Aumavae).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - OREG 41(10:46 - 4th) Penalty on ISU 55-D.Simmons False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 41. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - OREG 36(10:35 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 45 for 9 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 45(10:12 - 4th) Penalty on ISU 17-D.Wilson False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 45. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 15 - OREG 40(9:54 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ORE 41 for 19 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 41(9:10 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Scates.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 41(9:06 - 4th) 3-K.Nwangwu pushed ob at ORE 30 for 11 yards (11-T.Bridges).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 30(8:29 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ORE 28 for 2 yards (47-M.Funa).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREG 28(7:46 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ORE 27 for 1 yard (99-A.Faoliu).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - OREG 27(7:01 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to ORE 22 for 5 yards (43-N.Wiebe).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - OREG 22(6:15 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:11 - 4th) 97-D.Nettles kicks 57 yards from ISU 35. 14-K.Hutson to ORE 31 for 23 yards (32-G.Vaughn55-Z.Petersen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(6:05 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer pushed ob at ORE 36 for 5 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 36(5:45 - 4th) 12-T.Shough scrambles to ORE 42 for 6 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(5:22 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dollars.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 42(5:16 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 83-J.Delgado. 83-J.Delgado to ISU 38 for 20 yards (23-M.Rose).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38(4:52 - 4th) 12-T.Shough sacked at ISU 39 for -1 yard (9-W.McDonald).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - IOWAST 39(4:27 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ISU 34 for 5 yards (2-D.Young).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWAST 34(4:00 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to ISU 33 for 1 yard (9-W.McDonald).
|Int
|
4 & 5 - IOWAST 33(3:26 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 48-H.Kampmoyer INTERCEPTED by 23-M.Rose at ISU 30. 23-M.Rose to ISU 42 for 12 yards (12-T.Shough).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(3:19 - 4th) 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 45 for 3 yards (43-N.Wiebe).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 45(2:34 - 4th) 3-K.Nwangwu to ORE 49 for 6 yards (1-N.Sewell43-N.Wiebe).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 49(2:26 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ORE 45 for 4 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(1:49 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ORE 42 for 3 yards (47-M.Funa).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 42(1:42 - 4th) 3-K.Nwangwu to ORE 37 for 5 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWAST 37(0:54 - 4th) 3-K.Nwangwu to ORE 35 for 2 yards (47-M.Funa95-K.Ware-Hudson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(0:19 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy kneels at ORE 36 for -1 yard.
-
5TXAM
13UNC
7
3
1st 0:00 ESPN
-
21OKLAST
18MIAMI
37
34
Final ESPN
-
20TEXAS
COLO
55
23
Final ESPN
-
WAKE
WISC
28
42
Final ESPN
-
7FLA
6OKLA
20
55
Final ESPN
-
24TULSA
MISSST
26
28
Final ESPN
-
BALLST
22SJST
34
13
Final CBS
-
WVU
ARMY
24
21
Final ESPN
-
9UGA
8CINCY
24
21
Final ESPN
-
AUBURN
14NWEST
19
35
Final ABC
-
4ND
1BAMA
14
31
Final ESPN
-
3OHIOST
2CLEM
49
28
Final ESPN
-
23NCST
UK
21
23
Final ESPN
-
MISS
11IND
26
20
Final ABC
-
25OREG
10IOWAST
17
34
Final ESPN
-
15IOWA
MIZZOU
0
0
ESPN
-
ARK
TCU
0
0
ESPN