Ramsey leads No. 15 Northwestern past Auburn in Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Northwestern's defense sent coordinator Mike Hankwitz into retirement as a winner.
Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, and the 15th-ranked Wildcats clamped down defensively to beat Auburn 35-19 in the Citrus Bowl on Friday.
Ramsey, a graduate transfer, totaled 291 yards passing and 50 yards rushing for Northwestern (7-2), which won its fourth straight bowl game. Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Brown, John Raine and Riley Lees had touchdown catches for the Wildcats, who bounced back from an ugly loss to Ohio State on Dec. 19 in the Big Ten championship game.
It was the final game for the 73-year-old Hankwitz, who is retiring after a 51-year coaching career that included 400 victories at nine schools. He was the defensive coordinator for Colorado's 1990 national championship team and spent the last 13 seasons as Northwestern's coordinator.
''For Hank, you want to talk about the (legend), think about this: 580 career games coached, 400 career wins, 288 of those as a defensive coordinator, 11 conference championships and a national championship,'' Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. ''There's a lot to be thankful for - our seniors, to Hank and our players down here.''
Bo Nix threw for 292 yards for Auburn (6-5) but was often frustrated by Northwestern's defense, which came in allowing 15.5 points per game, ranked fifth in the nation. Auburn was led by interim coach Kevin Steele following the Dec. 13 firing of Gus Malzahn and was missing several key players.
''We're Auburn football and we're never going to make excuses for who's out there and who's not out there. It's next man up,'' Steele said. ''It doesn't matter - COVID, injury or opt-outs, we don't (make excuses). We had some young guys who did some really good things that are going to help them for the future of the program.''
Auburn got within 14-13 when Nix hit Elijah Canion for a 57-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter. But Ramsey responded with a 30-yard touchdown run late in the quarter.
''On the 30-yard run, it was a look we had seen a couple times earlier in the year, but this time they didn't spy me,'' Ramsey said. ''I was able to get out in the open field and get in the end zone. More than anything, I got out of the pocket and saw some green grass.''
Linebacker Paddy Fisher, the nation's active leader in tackles coming into the game, drilled Nix for no gain on fourth-and-1 on the second play of the fourth quarter. Cam Porter had seven carries on the ensuing drive, including a 1-yard plunge into the end zone that put Northwestern ahead 28-13. Porter rushed for 98 yards on 33 carries, and the Wildcats offense finished with 457 yards and 25 first downs.
The Tigers failed to convert 10 of their first 11 third downs, were unsuccessful on their first two fourth-down tries and mustered 361 yards and 18 first downs. For the game, the Tigers were 2 of 13 on third downs.
Ramsey put Northwestern ahead 14-0 on first-quarter TD passes of 35 yards to Chiaokhiao-Brown and 6 yards to Raine. His final touchdown pass, to Lees, put the Wildcats ahead 35-13 midway through the fourth quarter.
''We stumbled in a couple of games, but we wouldn't be where we're at today without Peyton Ramsey,'' Fitzgerald said. ''Great leader, great teammate and you can tell that he is from a coaching family. And he's just so unflappable.''
Both teams were without major contributors because of COVID-19 protocols, injuries and opt-outs. Auburn running back Tank Bigsby didn't make the trip for medical reasons, and top wideout Anthony Schwartz and defensive back Roger McCreary opted out to prepare for the NFL draft.
COACHES OLD AND NEW
Fitzgerald and several Northwestern players were visibly emotional while celebrating with Hankwitz after the game.
''When you start, you don't plan how many years that you're going to coach,'' Hankwitz said. ''I've been fortunate to work with some great head coaches. . When I had a chance to come here (to Northwestern) I didn't realize how fortunate I was.''
Bryan Harsin, hired out of Boise State to replace Auburn's Malzahn, was on the field before kickoff and watched the game from a suite.
THE TAKEAWAY
Auburn: Harsin will have plenty of talent to build his offense around with Nix and Bisby expected back next season.
Northwestern: Fitzgerald has established the Wildcats as a consistent contender in the Big Ten and the future should be bright. The first priority: Finding a replacement for Ramsey, who had a solid season after transferring from Indiana.
UP NEXT
Auburn: Opens its season at home against Akron on Sept. 4.
Northwestern: Hosts Big Ten rival Michigan State on Sept. 4.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
B. Nix
10 QB
292 PaYds, PaTD, 32 RuYds
|
|
P. Ramsey
12 QB
291 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 50 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|25
|Rushing
|4
|8
|Passing
|12
|14
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|361
|457
|Total Plays
|69
|86
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|166
|Rush Attempts
|26
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|300
|291
|Comp. - Att.
|26-43
|24-35
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-75
|7-68
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.4
|4-45.3
|Return Yards
|7
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|300
|PASS YDS
|291
|61
|RUSH YDS
|166
|361
|TOTAL YDS
|457
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|25/42
|292
|1
|0
|
C. Sandberg 24 QB
|C. Sandberg
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|10
|32
|0
|8
|
D. Williams 3 RB
|D. Williams
|6
|16
|1
|5
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|9
|15
|0
|5
|
J. Pegues 89 TE
|J. Pegues
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Canion 17 WR
|E. Canion
|6
|3
|80
|1
|57
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|13
|5
|72
|0
|24
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|4
|3
|32
|0
|14
|
J. Shenker 47 TE
|J. Shenker
|3
|3
|31
|0
|16
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|5
|4
|29
|0
|12
|
K. Hudson 5 WR
|K. Hudson
|4
|3
|29
|0
|19
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|4
|2
|11
|0
|17
|
B. Frazier 87 TE
|B. Frazier
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Williams 3 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Z. Capers 80 WR
|Z. Capers
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. McClain 9 LB
|Z. McClain
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|9-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peters 15 DB
|J. Peters
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 20 DB
|J. Sherwood
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 DB
|L. Tennison
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Domio 17 DB
|M. Domio
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walker 3 DE
|Z. Walker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thompson Jr. 5 DB
|C. Thompson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Riley 35 LB
|C. Riley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pritchett 14 DB
|N. Pritchett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 36 DB
|J. Simpson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 LB
|C. Wooden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Handy 55 DL
|J. Handy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 76 DT
|J. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Steiner 32 LB
|W. Steiner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moultry 99 LB
|T. Moultry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burks 92 DT
|M. Burks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 49 DT
|D. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Patton 96 K
|B. Patton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 45 DE
|C. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|2/2
|50
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|5
|47.4
|3
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|24/35
|291
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Porter 20 RB
|C. Porter
|33
|98
|1
|19
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|10
|50
|1
|30
|
J. Brown 36 RB
|J. Brown
|3
|9
|0
|3
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|2
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Raine 0 TE
|J. Raine
|10
|6
|76
|1
|30
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|6
|3
|61
|1
|35
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|5
|5
|57
|1
|19
|
C. Porter 20 RB
|C. Porter
|4
|3
|27
|0
|13
|
W. Dennis Jr. 86 WR
|W. Dennis Jr.
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
B. Kirtz 17 WR
|B. Kirtz
|3
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
R. Niro III 23 RB
|R. Niro III
|2
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|3
|2
|10
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Gallagher 51 LB
|B. Gallagher
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 5 DB
|J. Pace
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 21 DB
|C. Mitchell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown IV 99 DE
|E. Brown IV
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hampton 11 DB
|A. Hampton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Joseph 16 DB
|B. Joseph
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Rourke 46 DL
|D. O'Rourke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Spivak 93 DL
|J. Spivak
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 49 DL
|A. Adebawore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Porter 20 RB
|C. Porter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McLaughlin 97 DL
|S. McLaughlin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hudetz 47 LB
|T. Hudetz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Butler 52 DT
|J. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kent 96 DE
|T. Kent
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Blake 58 DL
|W. Blake
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Mann 41 LB
|G. Mann
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 20 P
|D. Adams
|4
|45.3
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to NW 27 for 2 yards (3-Z.Walker).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 27(14:38 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to NW 37 for 10 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(14:20 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to NW 42 for 5 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 42(13:50 - 1st) 19-R.Lees pushed ob at NW 47 for 5 yards (15-J.Peters).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 47(13:29 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to NW 47 for no gain (9-Z.McClain).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 47(13:04 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 26-E.Hull. 26-E.Hull to NW 49 for 2 yards.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - NWEST 49(12:32 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to AUB 37 for 14 yards (36-J.Simpson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(12:07 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to AUB 35 for 2 yards (25-C.Wooden).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 35(11:40 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:32 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(11:32 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 25(11:30 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 33 for 8 yards (28-C.Bergin16-B.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - AUBURN 33(11:03 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Shivers.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - AUBURN 33(11:00 - 1st) 91-O.Chapman punts 67 yards from AUB 33 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(10:52 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-W.Dennis. 86-W.Dennis to NW 43 for 23 yards (17-M.Domio20-J.Sherwood).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(10:32 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 40 for -3 yards (55-J.Handy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - NWEST 40(10:01 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 13 - NWEST 40(9:52 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman runs ob at AUB 41 for 19 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NWEST 40(9:52 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NWEST 40(9:42 - 1st) 36-D.Adams punts 60 yards from NW 40 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(9:34 - 1st) Penalty on AUB 65-A.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at AUB 20. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - AUBURN 15(9:34 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 18 for 3 yards (99-E.Brown).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - AUBURN 18(9:11 - 1st) 10-B.Nix scrambles to AUB 24 for 6 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 24(8:26 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 27 for 3 yards (18-C.Ruiz11-A.Hampton).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - AUBURN 27(7:42 - 1st) 91-O.Chapman punts 41 yards from AUB 27 to NW 32 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(7:35 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to NW 34 for 2 yards (32-W.Steiner).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 34(7:04 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman pushed ob at AUB 47 for 19 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 47(6:44 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to NW 49 for -4 yards (21-S.Monday).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - NWEST 49(6:04 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - NWEST 49(5:58 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to AUB 45 for 6 yards (1-B.Bryant20-J.Sherwood).
|+19 YD
|
4 & 8 - NWEST 45(5:20 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to AUB 26 for 19 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 26(4:47 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 23-R.Niro. 23-R.Niro to AUB 17 for 9 yards (13-L.Tennison).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 17(4:22 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 20-C.Porter. 20-C.Porter to AUB 7 for 10 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - NWEST 7(3:51 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to AUB 6 for 1 yard (0-O.Pappoe).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 6(3:20 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:14 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(3:14 - 1st) 3-D.Williams to AUB 30 for 5 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 30(2:50 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 17-E.Canion. 17-E.Canion to NW 50 for 20 yards (11-A.Hampton16-B.Joseph).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 50(2:32 - 1st) 10-B.Nix scrambles to NW 44 for 6 yards (5-J.Pace).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 44(2:04 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 3-D.Williams. 3-D.Williams to NW 39 for 5 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 39(1:38 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Canion. Penalty on AUB 17-E.Canion Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NW 39. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 25 - AUBURN 46(1:33 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 47 for 1 yard (46-D.O'Rourke28-C.Bergin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 24 - AUBURN 47(0:58 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Frazier.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 24 - AUBURN 47(0:54 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-K.Hudson. 5-K.Hudson to NW 34 for 19 yards (11-A.Hampton5-J.Pace).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - AUBURN 34(0:13 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Canion. Penalty on AUB 56-T.Manning Personal Foul declined.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 34(0:04 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to NW 41 for 7 yards (20-J.Sherwood35-C.Riley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - NWEST 41(15:00 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 42 for 1 yard (0-O.Pappoe).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 42(14:30 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 43 for 1 yard (35-C.Riley20-J.Sherwood).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - NWEST 43(13:55 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 46 for 3 yards (5-C.Thompson).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 46(13:41 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 40 for -6 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 16 - NWEST 40(13:05 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 17-B.Kirtz. 17-B.Kirtz to AUB 47 for 13 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 47(12:25 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to AUB 47 for no gain (0-O.Pappoe).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - NWEST 47(11:45 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(11:41 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to NW 50 for 3 yards (99-E.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 50(11:10 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - AUBURN 50(11:03 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Canion.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - AUBURN 50(10:57 - 2nd) 91-O.Chapman punts 36 yards from NW 50 to NW 14 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 14(10:50 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 15 for 1 yard (14-N.Pritchett).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 15(10:26 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 26-E.Hull. 26-E.Hull to NW 23 for 8 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 23(9:56 - 2nd) Team penalty on AUB Offside 5 yards enforced at NW 23. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 28(9:53 - 2nd) 26-E.Hull pushed ob at NW 32 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 32(9:26 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 33 for 1 yard (3-Z.Walker49-D.Butler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 33(8:51 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - NWEST 33(8:47 - 2nd) Penalty on NW 23-R.Niro False start 5 yards enforced at NW 33. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NWEST 28(8:47 - 2nd) 36-D.Adams punts 40 yards from NW 28 to AUB 32 fair catch by 12-E.Stove. Team penalty on NW Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at AUB 32.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(8:39 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 49 for 2 yards (99-E.Brown58-W.Blake).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 49(8:16 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to NW 40 for 11 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(7:59 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 47-J.Shenker. 47-J.Shenker pushed ob at NW 32 for 8 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 32(7:29 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 80-Z.Capers. 80-Z.Capers to NW 28 for 4 yards (51-B.Gallagher42-P.Fisher).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 28(7:18 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to NW 27 for 1 yard (28-C.Bergin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 27(6:54 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Shivers.
|-6 YD
|
3 & 9 - AUBURN 27(6:52 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 8-S.Shivers. 8-S.Shivers to NW 33 for -6 yards (49-A.Adebawore41-G.Mann).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - AUBURN 33(6:08 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(6:03 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 20-C.Porter. 20-C.Porter runs ob at NW 38 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(5:45 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 38(5:42 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles runs ob at NW 39 for 1 yard.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - NWEST 39(5:06 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 17-B.Kirtz. 17-B.Kirtz to NW 46 for 7 yards (17-M.Domio).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NWEST 46(4:09 - 2nd) 36-D.Adams punts 36 yards from NW 46 out of bounds at the AUB 18.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 18(4:02 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 25 for 7 yards (21-C.Mitchell28-C.Bergin).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 25(3:38 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 33 for 8 yards (5-J.Pace).
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN(3:38 - 2nd) Penalty on NW 5-J.Pace Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AUB 33. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(3:31 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 87-B.Frazier. 87-B.Frazier to AUB 40 for 7 yards (20-C.Porter).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 40(2:56 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix scrambles to AUB 45 for 5 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(2:26 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 47-J.Shenker. 47-J.Shenker to NW 48 for 7 yards (5-J.Pace).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 48(2:00 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to NW 45 for 3 yards (47-T.Hudetz).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(1:36 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 45(1:30 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 11-S.Jackson. 11-S.Jackson runs ob at NW 32 for 13 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 32(1:25 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Canion. Penalty on NW 11-A.Hampton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NW 32. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 17(1:21 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to NW 16 for 1 yard (11-A.Hampton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 16(0:52 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix scrambles runs ob at NW 12 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 12(0:44 - 2nd) Penalty on AUB 65-A.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at NW 12. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 17(0:44 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to NW 5 for 12 yards (21-C.Mitchell51-B.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - AUBURN 5(0:37 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Canion.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 5(0:32 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 5(0:27 - 2nd) Penalty on AUB 65-A.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at NW 5. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 10(0:27 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - AUBURN 10(0:21 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(0:17 - 2nd) kneels at NW 22 for -3 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 28 for 3 yards (5-J.Pace).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 28(14:40 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-K.Hudson. 5-K.Hudson to AUB 32 for 4 yards (28-C.Bergin42-P.Fisher).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 32(14:09 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NWEST 32(14:04 - 3rd) 91-O.Chapman punts 49 yards from AUB 32. 19-R.Lees to NW 17 for -2 yards (5-C.Thompson).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 17(13:55 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 18 for 1 yard (1-B.Bryant).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 18(13:28 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to NW 24 for 6 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 24(12:58 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 33 for 9 yards (17-M.Domio).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(12:40 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter pushed ob at NW 37 for 4 yards (15-J.Peters). Team penalty on NW Holding 10 yards enforced at NW 37.
|Sack
|
1 & 16 - AUBURN 27(12:11 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at NW 20 for -7 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 23 - AUBURN 20(12:00 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 23-R.Niro. 23-R.Niro to NW 28 for 8 yards (21-S.Monday96-B.Patton).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 15 - AUBURN 28(11:04 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 37 for 9 yards (99-T.Moultry9-Z.McClain).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - AUBURN 37(10:56 - 3rd) 36-D.Adams punts 45 yards from NW 37. 12-E.Stove to AUB 25 for 7 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(10:42 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 31 for 6 yards (28-C.Bergin21-C.Mitchell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 31(10:28 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 36 for 5 yards (5-J.Pace42-P.Fisher).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 36(10:03 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 41 for 5 yards (97-S.McLaughlin42-P.Fisher).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 41(9:34 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 11-S.Jackson. 11-S.Jackson to AUB 46 for 5 yards (21-C.Mitchell).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 46(9:08 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 43 for -3 yards (99-E.Brown).
|+57 YD
|
2 & 13 - NWEST 43(8:39 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 17-E.Canion. 17-E.Canion runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:32 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(8:32 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to NW 28 for 3 yards (35-C.Riley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 28(8:10 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 31 for 3 yards (13-L.Tennison).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 31(7:29 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to NW 35 for 4 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(7:08 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to AUB 44 for 21 yards (17-M.Domio).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 44(6:42 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to AUB 37 for 7 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 37(6:30 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 37(6:19 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to AUB 36 for 1 yard (9-Z.McClain21-S.Monday).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - AUBURN 36(5:51 - 3rd) 19-R.Lees to AUB 36 for no gain (36-J.Simpson).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 36(5:44 - 3rd) 12-E.Stove to AUB 50 for 14 yards (28-C.Bergin). Penalty on AUB 47-J.Shenker Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at AUB 36. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 20 - NWEST 26(5:31 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 8-S.Shivers. 8-S.Shivers to AUB 43 for 17 yards (5-J.Pace).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NWEST 43(5:06 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 45 for 2 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 45(4:32 - 3rd) 89-J.Pegues to AUB 43 for -2 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NWEST 43(3:56 - 3rd) 91-O.Chapman punts 44 yards from AUB 43 Downed at the NW 13.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 13(3:44 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to NW 15 for 2 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 15(3:17 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to NW 45 for 30 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(2:58 - 3rd) 26-E.Hull to NW 48 for 3 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 48(2:39 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - AUBURN 48(2:33 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to AUB 45 for 7 yards (0-O.Pappoe14-N.Pritchett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(2:08 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Porter.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 45(2:00 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 17-B.Kirtz. Penalty on AUB 3-Z.Walker Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AUB 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30(1:53 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 26-E.Hull.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 30(1:49 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 17-B.Kirtz.
|+30 YD
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 30(1:43 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:34 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 40 yards from NW 35 to AUB 25 fair catch by 13-L.Tennison.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(1:34 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 25 for no gain (51-B.Gallagher).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(1:08 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 47-J.Shenker. 47-J.Shenker to AUB 41 for 16 yards (21-C.Mitchell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 41(0:50 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 17-E.Canion. 17-E.Canion to AUB 44 for 3 yards (21-C.Mitchell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 44(0:17 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 49 for 5 yards (51-B.Gallagher42-P.Fisher).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 49(15:00 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to NW 50 for 1 yard (28-C.Bergin96-T.Kent).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - NWEST 50(14:32 - 4th) 10-B.Nix to NW 50 for no gain (51-B.Gallagher42-P.Fisher).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 50(14:29 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 31 for 19 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31(14:05 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 22 for 9 yards (0-O.Pappoe92-M.Burks).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 22(13:37 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 18 for 4 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 18(13:25 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 10 for 8 yards (9-Z.McClain20-J.Sherwood).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 10(13:03 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 6 for 4 yards (21-S.Monday20-J.Sherwood).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - AUBURN 6(12:40 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 1 for 5 yards (21-S.Monday0-O.Pappoe).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 1(12:17 - 4th) 20-C.Porter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:13 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 63 yards from NW 35. 12-E.Stove to AUB 20 for 18 yards (27-C.Azema23-D.Sermons).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(12:13 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Jackson.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 20(11:59 - 4th) 24-C.Sandberg complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 28 for 8 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 28(11:38 - 4th) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 24 FUMBLES (52-J.Butler). 99-E.Brown to AUB 24 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(11:24 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 25 for -1 yard (9-Z.McClain0-O.Pappoe).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - AUBURN 25(11:00 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 20-C.Porter. 20-C.Porter to AUB 21 for 4 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - AUBURN 21(10:15 - 4th) 20-C.Porter pushed ob at AUB 11 for 10 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 11(9:31 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 7 for 4 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 7(8:44 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 8 for -1 yard (76-J.Wright).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - AUBURN 8(7:55 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:49 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:49 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(7:49 - 4th) 10-B.Nix scrambles to AUB 24 for -1 yard (93-J.Spivak).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NWEST 24(7:22 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 11 - NWEST 24(7:17 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 48 for 24 yards (5-J.Pace).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 48(6:46 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to NW 30 for 22 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 30(6:12 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 30(6:06 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-K.Hudson. 5-K.Hudson to NW 24 for 6 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 24(5:26 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Hudson.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 4 - NWEST 24(5:20 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 11-S.Jackson. 11-S.Jackson to NW 10 for 14 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 10(4:53 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Canion. Penalty on NW 21-C.Mitchell Pass interference 8 yards enforced at NW 10. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - NWEST 2(4:49 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NWEST 2(4:45 - 4th) 3-D.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(4:41 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to NW 5 for -3 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:41 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 8 yards from AUB 35. 16-B.Joseph to AUB 43 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(4:41 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 33 for 10 yards (14-N.Pritchett). Team penalty on NW Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 43. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - NWEST 47(4:34 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to NW 49 for 2 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|Penalty
|
2 & 18 - NWEST 49(4:34 - 4th) Penalty on AUB 21-S.Monday Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NW 49. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 36(3:33 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 30 for 6 yards (9-Z.McClain45-C.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 30(3:10 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 28 for 2 yards (13-L.Tennison).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 28(2:25 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 28 for no gain (9-Z.McClain).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - NWEST 28(1:55 - 4th) Penalty on NW 89-C.Mangieri False start 5 yards enforced at AUB 28. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
4 & 7 - NWEST 33(1:55 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees runs ob at AUB 24 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 24(1:53 - 4th) 1-J.Brown to AUB 21 for 3 yards (5-C.Thompson76-J.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 21(1:07 - 4th) 1-J.Brown to AUB 18 for 3 yards (3-Z.Walker).
