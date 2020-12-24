|
|
|TULSA
|MISSST
Mississippi State brings losing mark into bowl battle with No. 24 Tulsa
At Mississippi State, bowl appearances are an annual occurrence.
No. 24 Tulsa, meanwhile, is set to end a brief postseason hiatus.
The Bulldogs (3-7) will make a school-record 11th consecutive bowl appearance, while the Golden Hurricane (6-2) will play in their first bowl since 2016 when they meet on New Year's Eve in the Armed Forces Bowl at Fort Worth, Texas.
Tulsa beat Central Michigan 55-10 in the Miami Beach Bowl in 2016. Then the Golden Hurricane went 2-10, 3-9 and 4-8 before having a breakout season this year.
"Throughout this time I've seen a lot of ups and downs," senior running back Corey Taylor II said. "It's been a blessing to see how a championship team is created, and I believe this Tulsa team is definitely a championship team."
Tulsa isn't an official championship team, but it did go 6-0 in American Athletic Conference regular-season play to reach the conference title game against undefeated Cincinnati on Dec. 19. The Bearcats escaped with a 27-24 victory on a field goal as time expired.
"It has been a magical year for this group," Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. "Now we get an opportunity to continue to play one more game."
The Golden Hurricane had four games canceled because of COVID-19 issues, including a contest at Houston. Tulsa has 62 Texans on its roster who get a chance to play in their home state after all.
"Generally we're playing at least one game a year down there whether that's an SMU or a Houston," Montgomery said. "For the guys (from Texas), it will be special to play this game in Fort Worth."
Any location would be special for the Bulldogs, who usually have a winning record going into their bowl game.
Mississippi State played the two best games of coach Mike Leach's first season in the first and last games of the season. The Bulldogs opened with a 44-34 road victory against defending national champion LSU, then lost seven of eight before finishing Dec. 19 with a 51-32 home victory against Missouri.
"We have been competitive all year," said Leach, who has led 17 of his 19 teams as a head coach to bowl games. "We practice hard and play hard, we just do it incongruently. We just do it in spurts and kind of segmented."
In between the first and last wins came a victory came against Vanderbilt. None of the Bulldogs' triumphs came against a team that currently sports a winning record.
Mississippi State gained 446 total yards in the finale, including its first 100-yard rushing game of the season (151).
"It's been a gradual process," Leach said. "We're not there yet, but we took a step (against Missouri)."
The season began with KJ Costello, a graduate transfer from Stanford, passing for a Southeastern Conference-record 623 yards against LSU, but gradually Leach transitioned to a youth movement.
Freshman Will Rogers took over the starting position at midseason, and he has passed for 1,828 yards. The Bulldogs' true freshmen have combined for 146 receptions, the most among any team in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|4
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|5
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-6
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|136
|63
|Total Plays
|27
|13
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|50
|42
|Rush Attempts
|15
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|86
|21
|Comp. - Att.
|7-12
|5-6
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|1.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|3-14
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-37.0
|2-37.0
|Return Yards
|-2
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|86
|PASS YDS
|21
|
|
|50
|RUSH YDS
|42
|
|
|136
|TOTAL YDS
|63
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|7/12
|86
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|6
|24
|0
|20
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|3
|21
|0
|12
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|5
|-1
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|3
|2
|41
|0
|34
|
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
|S. Crawford Jr.
|2
|2
|28
|0
|17
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|3
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Johnson 13 WR
|J. Johnson
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Evans 26 CB
|A. Evans
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Williams 3 S
|C. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ray 1 S
|K. Ray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Sawyer 19 LB
|G. Sawyer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 97 DL
|T. Stevenson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Player 90 DL
|J. Player
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Reeves 11 LB
|T. Reeves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rogers 99 DL
|E. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Martin 7 S
|T. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|1
|37.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stewart 1 WR
|J. Stewart
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|5/6
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|2
|29
|1
|28
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|2
|-12
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|2
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Walley 31 WR
|J. Walley
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Craft 28 S
|L. Craft
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odom 17 DE
|A. Odom
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 52 DE
|K. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 3 LB
|A. Brule
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 15 DE
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jimison 36 CB
|J. Jimison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Crumedy 94 DT
|J. Crumedy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Christmann 47 K
|J. Christmann
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Day 37 P
|T. Day
|2
|37.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Griffin 81 WR
|L. Griffin
|1
|53.0
|53
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 11(12:06 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to MSST 9 for 2 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 11(12:07 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 15(12:33 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to MSST 11 for 4 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 21(13:21 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to MSST 15 for 6 yards (36-J.Jimison1-M.Emerson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 21(13:59 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to MSST 21 for no gain (40-E.Thompson52-K.Jones).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 41(14:15 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to MSST 21 for 20 yards (12-S.Preston19-C.Duncan).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(14:38 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to MSST 41 for 8 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 12 - TULSA 17(15:00 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana runs ob at MSST 49 for 34 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 19(0:22 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 17 for -2 yards (2-T.Wheat).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - MISSST 49(0:28 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 32 yards from MSST 49 to TSA 19 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 32 - MISSST 39(1:13 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 49 for 10 yards (90-J.Player).
|Penalty
|
3 & 27 - MISSST 44(1:14 - 1st) Penalty on MSST 2-W.Rogers Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MSST 44. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 19 - MISSST 48(2:01 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers sacked at MSST 44 for -8 yards (97-T.Stevenson).
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - MISSST 44(2:40 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers sacked at TSA 48 for -4 yards (26-A.Evans).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(2:55 - 1st) Penalty on MSST 56-D.Parker False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 39. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 50(3:32 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to TSA 39 for 11 yards (1-K.Ray7-T.Martin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(4:15 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson pushed ob at MSST 50 for 4 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 42(4:49 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 46 for 4 yards (19-G.Sawyer).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - MISSST 41(5:26 - 1st) 21-J.Marks to MSST 42 for 1 yard (3-C.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(5:40 - 1st) 21-J.Marks to MSST 36 for no gain (19-G.Sawyer). Penalty on TSA 90-J.Player Offside 5 yards enforced at MSST 36. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
4 & 7 - TULSA 33(5:46 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith sacked at MSST 36 for -3 yards (17-A.Odom).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 33(5:52 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 33(5:52 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson. Team penalty on MSST Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 36(6:18 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to MSST 33 for 3 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(6:40 - 1st) 8-D.Prince pushed ob at MSST 36 for 12 yards (12-S.Preston).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MISSST 4(6:50 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 42 yards from MSST 4. 2-K.Stokes to MSST 48 for -2 yards (21-J.Reed43-P.Blackwell).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - MISSST 8(6:50 - 1st) Penalty on MSST 19-C.Duncan False start 4 yards enforced at MSST 8. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 6(7:35 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 8 for 2 yards (1-K.Ray).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 2(8:11 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 6 for 4 yards (99-E.Rogers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 2(8:18 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - TULSA 39(8:26 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 37 yards from MSST 39 Downed at the MSST 2.
|No Gain
|
3 & 23 - TULSA 39(8:34 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 24(9:01 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith to MSST 24 for no gain (3-A.Brule). Penalty on TSA 73-D.Couch Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSST 24.
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 21(9:36 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith sacked at MSST 24 for -3 yards (3-A.Brule2-T.Wheat).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 26(10:00 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to MSST 21 for 5 yards (28-L.Craft3-A.Brule).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULSA 43(10:15 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to MSST 26 for 17 yards (19-C.Duncan28-L.Craft).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULSA 48(10:55 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith to MSST 43 for 9 yards (28-L.Craft).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(11:25 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 48 for -1 yard (15-J.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 44(11:44 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 49 for 5 yards (28-L.Craft).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 44(11:48 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(12:15 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 44 for 7 yards (52-K.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 26(12:29 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 37 for 11 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 30(13:13 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 26 for -4 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 24(13:36 - 1st) 5-J.Santana to TSA 30 for 6 yards (17-A.Odom94-J.Crumedy).
|Kickoff
|(13:41 - 1st) 48-S.Goodman kicks 47 yards from MSST 35. 1-J.Stewart to TSA 24 for 6 yards (25-S.Anderson34-S.Timbs).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:41 - 1st) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 28(13:45 - 1st) 21-J.Marks runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 31(14:15 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to TSA 28 for 3 yards (26-A.Evans).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(14:53 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to TSA 31 for 8 yards (3-C.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 57 yards from TSA 35. 81-L.Griffin pushed ob at TSA 39 for 53 yards (90-Z.Long6-C.Lovick).
