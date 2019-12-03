Drive Chart
No. 1 Ohio State set for 'dogfight' vs. No. 8 Wisconsin for Big Ten title

  • FLM
  • Dec 03, 2019

Wisconsin gave Ohio State a scare earlier this season for one of the few times the top-ranked Buckeyes were challenged in the second half of a game.

The No. 8-ranked Badgers will try to finish the job this time when they play Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Ohio State (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) leads the nation in points per game (49.9) and scoring margin (38.1) but found itself in a tussle with the Badgers on Oct. 26 in Columbus. Ohio State led 10-7 in third quarter before reeling off 28 unanswered points for a 38-7 victory.

"We absolutely respect these guys," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "They're one of the best-coached teams in America, toughest teams in America. They run the football, they're very, very well-coached on both sides of the ball, and we were in a dogfight in that game."

Indeed, the loss to the Buckeyes was a wakeup call for Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten), which earned its second crack at Ohio State by beating Minnesota 38-17 for the West Division crown last Saturday for their fourth-straight win since visiting Ohio Stadium.

"I certainly think there's a sense of eagerness or excitement that you've done all that you can, and you get a right to play in this game," Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said.

The Badgers must find a way to get running back Jonathan Taylor untracked vs. the Buckeyes. He ranks second nationally with 1,761 yards (6.31 yards/carry) and has 5,932 yards in his career, but his two previous encounters with OSU were nightmares, especially compared to counterpart J.K. Dobbins.

In the 2017 conference game, won by the Buckeyes 27-21, Taylor had 41 yards on 15 carries while Dobbins gained 174 yards on 17 rushes. In this season's game, Taylor's 20 carries netted him 52 yards, 20 of which came on one early run. Meanwhile, Dobbins also ran 20 times but had 163 yards.

Dobbins is coming off a 211-yard, four touchdown (both career highs) performance in the Buckeyes' 56-27 win over Michigan.

"I think J.K.'s a great runner," Taylor said. "I don't think a lot of people talk about how he finishes his runs. He's very physical."

Day expects to have cornerback Shaun Wade back after he missed the Michigan game with an injury. Also, quarterback Justin Fields, who left the last game briefly after aggravating a medial collateral ligament in his left knee, said he'll be ready.

"In my mind I'm playing on Saturday and I don't care how much it hurts," he said Tuesday, admitting to reporters that his left knee still hurts and that he will wear the same kind of brace used by offensive linemen come gameday.

A win would not only give Ohio State its third straight Big Ten title, but it would secure one of four spots in the College Football Playoff. Because of their dominating season, the Buckeyes will likely be selected even with a loss.

The Badgers need a win to stay in consideration for the Rose Bowl.

They are 2-3 in the conference championship. In addition to losing to the Buckeyes in 2017, Wisconsin famously lost 59-0 to OSU in 2014 when the Buckeyes went on to win the first CFP championship.

--Field Level Media

1234T
1 Ohio State 12-0 -----
8 Wisconsin 10-2 -----
Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, Indiana
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 2654 37 1 192.1
J. Fields 189/277 2654 37 1
C. Chugunov 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 286 6 0 162.4
C. Chugunov 26/43 286 6 0
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 104 1 0 300.6
G. Hoak 6/6 104 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
250 1657 19
J. Dobbins 250 1657 19 68
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
128 780 4
M. Teague III 128 780 4 73
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 470 10
J. Fields 111 470 10 51
M. Crowley 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 237 1
M. Crowley 25 237 1 53
S. Chambers 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 135 1
S. Chambers 19 135 1 15
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 122 2
D. McCall 18 122 2 32
A. McMahon 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
A. McMahon 1 10 0 10
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
C. Olave 2 5 0 4
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Hill 1 1 0 1
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -6 0
G. Hoak 4 -6 0 3
C. Chugunov 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -10 0
C. Chugunov 4 -10 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 705 11
C. Olave 41 705 11 58
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 486 8
K. Hill 44 486 8 53
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 480 6
B. Victor 29 480 6 60
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 368 5
G. Wilson 24 368 5 47
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 273 3
A. Mack 20 273 3 38
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 200 2
J. Dobbins 17 200 2 28
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 120 3
J. Ruckert 12 120 3 25
J. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 112 1
J. Williams 6 112 1 61
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 87 2
L. Farrell 5 87 2 22
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
M. Teague III 4 60 0 28
J. Gill 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 1
J. Gill 6 51 1 32
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
D. McCall 4 28 0 11
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
R. Berry 2 20 0 16
J. Hausmann 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 1
J. Hausmann 2 13 1 9
S. Wiglusz 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
S. Wiglusz 1 11 0 11
E. Gardiner 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
E. Gardiner 1 10 0 10
M. Rossi 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Rossi 1 8 0 8
M. Crowley 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
M. Crowley 1 7 1 7
J. Harris 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Harris 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Fuller 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Fuller 0-0 0 2
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Wade 0-0 0 1
A. Riep 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Riep 0-0 0 2
S. Banks 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Banks 0-0 0 1
J. Proctor 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Proctor 0-0 0 1
J. Hilliard 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Hilliard 0-0 0 1
K. Pope 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Pope 0-0 0 2
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Borland 0-0 0 1
J. Okudah 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Okudah 0-0 0 3
D. Arnette 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Arnette 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/10 79/79
B. Haubeil 8/10 0 79/79 103
D. DiMaccio 28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/3
D. DiMaccio 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.3% 2309 17 4 161.6
J. Coan 196/271 2309 17 4
G. Mertz 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 73 0 0 151.3
G. Mertz 9/10 73 0 0
C. Wolf 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
C. Wolf 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
279 1761 20
J. Taylor 279 1761 20 72
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 331 2
N. Watson 74 331 2 27
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 185 2
G. Groshek 36 185 2 23
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 168 2
K. Pryor 8 168 2 66
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 121 1
A. Cruickshank 12 121 1 27
B. Shaw 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 116 1
B. Shaw 18 116 1 42
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 86 1
D. Davis III 6 86 1 29
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 65 1
J. Chenal 18 65 1 11
M. Stokke 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 45 1
M. Stokke 11 45 1 7
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 34 0
A. Taylor 6 34 0 11
B. Schipper 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
B. Schipper 8 25 0 8
C. Wolf 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Wolf 1 9 0 9
G. Mertz 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
G. Mertz 2 6 0 10
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
J. Dunn 1 3 1 3
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 -13 2
J. Coan 46 -13 2 25
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Cephus 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 720 6
Q. Cephus 45 720 6 52
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 330 2
J. Ferguson 27 330 2 28
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 267 2
A. Taylor 23 267 2 55
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 261 0
G. Groshek 25 261 0 70
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 252 0
K. Pryor 18 252 0 35
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 201 5
J. Taylor 22 201 5 36
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 195 1
D. Davis III 25 195 1 14
M. Stokke 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 50 0
M. Stokke 5 50 0 13
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 41 1
J. Dunn 5 41 1 18
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
A. Cruickshank 3 29 0 19
A. Krumholz 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
A. Krumholz 2 20 0 14
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
J. Chenal 3 15 0 12
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 3 0
N. Watson 3 3 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Burks 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Burks 0-0 0 1
J. Sanborn 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Sanborn 0-0 0 2
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Wildgoose 0-0 0 1
C. Williams 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Williams 0-0 0 1
C. Wilder 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Wilder 0-0 0 1
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
E. Burrell 0-0 0 3
J. Torchio 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Torchio 0-0 0 1
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Baun 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Larsh 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/15 50/51
C. Larsh 10/15 0 50/51 80
Z. Hintze 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
Z. Hintze 2/2 0 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
