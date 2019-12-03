Drive Chart
No. 3 Clemson, No. 23 Virginia battle for ACC title

  • FLM
  • Dec 03, 2019

No. 3 Clemson will be seeking its fifth consecutive conference crown when it faces No. 23 Virginia on Saturday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The defending national champion Tigers (12-0, 8-0 ACC) have not lost a game in more than 700 days and are quite comfortable playing on college football's biggest stages.

The underdog Cavaliers (9-3, 6-2) are making their first appearance in the ACC title game and are more accustomed to watching high-stakes contests from the cheap seats.

"We don't intend just to take a trip to see what it looks like," Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said after clinching the Coastal Division with a 39-30 win against rival Virginia Tech on Friday. "We're going to try to win the game. That's what our players want and that's what we're going to work to do."

Clemson, which owns a 27-game winning streak that doesn't include any games with Virginia (they last met in 2013), does not expect the Cavaliers to be content with a few souvenirs and selfies. The Tigers expect a fight.

"They're talented. You can tell they have chemistry," Clemson senior safety Denzel Johnson said of Virginia to The Greenville (S.C.) News. "They play hard, they play with passion, they're selfless. Looking forward to playing them."

The Tigers are coming off a record-filled 38-3 win at South Carolina on Saturday. It was their sixth straight win by at least 35 points, the longest streak in the Associated Press poll era (since 1936).

Sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 26 of 36 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns and tied an ACC record with 18 consecutive completions. Junior running back Travis Etienne ran for two scores to set ACC career records for touchdowns from scrimmage (57) and rushing TDs (53).

The nation's top-ranked scoring defense (10.1 points per game) gave up just 174 yards to the Gamecocks and has only surrendered one touchdown in its last 13 quarters.

When asked this week if Clemson's defense reminded him of any he has faced before, Mendenhall said Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables' unit is in a class by itself.

"No, it doesn't. Statistically, it's stronger. Schematically, I think it's better developed. Production-wise, it's at a higher level," Mendenhall said. "I have seen a lot of good defenses and been a part of a lot of good defenses. This one ... is just being done at a really high level."

Clemson has allowed only six touchdown passes all season but has not faced a dual threat quite like UVA senior quarterback Bryce Perkins, who leads the ACC and ranks 13th nationally in total offense (3,636 yards). He was responsible for 475 of the Cavaliers' 492 yards against the Hokies.

"He's one of those guys that makes everybody around him better," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. "That doesn't just happen. He's got the total respect of everyone. Kind of as he goes, they go."

Clemson is 38-8-1 all-time against Virginia, but just 9-8-1 since the Cavaliers beat the Tigers for the first time in 1990. UVA is 2-23-1 against AP Top 5 teams, with both wins against Florida State (1995, 2005).

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
23 Virginia 9-3 -----
3 Clemson 12-0 -----
Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, North Carolina
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.1% 2941 16 9 132.5
B. Perkins 264/412 2941 16 9
B. Armstrong 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.3% 181 1 1 184.4
B. Armstrong 13/16 181 1 1
L. Stone 36 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 12 0 1 0.4
L. Stone 1/2 12 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
196 687 11
B. Perkins 196 687 11 67
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 416 12
W. Taulapapa 103 416 12 31
P. Kier 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 174 1
P. Kier 32 174 1 38
M. Hollins 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 112 3
M. Hollins 21 112 3 37
L. Atkins 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 73 1
L. Atkins 15 73 1 33
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 43 0
T. Kelly Jr. 5 43 0 17
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
J. Reed 6 28 0 22
B. Armstrong 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
B. Armstrong 5 16 0 11
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
B. Kemp IV 2 7 0 8
J. Peacock 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Peacock 1 4 0 4
L. Stone 36 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
L. Stone 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Dubois 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 849 3
H. Dubois 55 849 3 67
T. Jana 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 690 1
T. Jana 60 690 1 37
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
70 627 6
J. Reed 70 627 6 43
T. Cowley 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 241 1
T. Cowley 23 241 1 39
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 221 1
B. Kemp IV 25 221 1 25
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 152 1
T. Kelly Jr. 14 152 1 35
T. Chatman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 104 1
T. Chatman 7 104 1 33
L. Atkins 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 61 0
L. Atkins 8 61 0 34
D. Wicks 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 61 1
D. Wicks 3 61 1 44
H. Mitchell 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 49 0
H. Mitchell 2 49 0 28
C. Snowden 11 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
C. Snowden 1 24 0 24
C. Sharp 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 1
C. Sharp 4 21 1 13
D. Brissett 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Brissett 1 15 0 15
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 0
W. Taulapapa 4 13 0 5
G. Misch 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
G. Misch 1 6 1 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. Zandier 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Zandier 0-0 0 1
N. Taylor 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Taylor 0-0 0 2
D. Cross 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Cross 0-0 0 2
B. Nelson 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Nelson 0-0 0 1
M. Gahm 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Gahm 0-0 0 1
N. Grant 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Grant 0-0 0 1
J. Blount 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Blount 0-0 0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
19/23 44/46
B. Delaney 19/23 0 44/46 101
J. Duenkel 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. Duenkel 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 2870 30 8 171.5
T. Lawrence 216/315 2870 30 8
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 475 4 1 123.2
C. Brice 45/78 475 4 1
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 56 0 1 72.5
T. Phommachanh 6/12 56 0 1
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 23 0 0 293.2
T. Etienne 1/1 23 0 0
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
A. Rodgers 0/1 0 0 0
B. Batson 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 0 0 0 100
B. Batson 1/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
168 1386 16
T. Etienne 168 1386 16 90
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 572 5
L. Dixon 94 572 5 32
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 383 7
T. Lawrence 71 383 7 28
C. Mellusi 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 269 2
C. Mellusi 41 269 2 57
M. Dukes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 140 2
M. Dukes 29 140 2 24
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 132 2
D. Rencher 25 132 2 24
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 86 0
C. Brice 12 86 0 18
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 56 0
T. Phommachanh 12 56 0 12
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 50 1
A. Rodgers 2 50 1 29
B. Batson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
B. Batson 4 20 0 6
P. McClure 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
P. McClure 2 12 0 9
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
W. Swinney 2 5 0 8
T. Lucas 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Lucas 1 3 0 3
J. Simpson 74 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
J. Simpson 1 1 1 1
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
X. Thomas 1 1 0 1
S. Mayers 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
S. Mayers 1 0 0 0
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -21 0
W. Spiers 1 -21 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 900 10
T. Higgins 43 900 10 65
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 648 7
J. Ross 52 648 7 48
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 380 4
A. Rodgers 27 380 4 87
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 303 3
D. Overton 19 303 3 63
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 289 2
T. Etienne 28 289 2 27
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 229 3
J. Ngata 16 229 3 37
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 124 0
L. Dixon 11 124 0 55
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 122 2
C. Powell 15 122 2 26
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 71 3
F. Ladson Jr. 8 71 3 21
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 70 0
T. Chase 7 70 0 15
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 60 0
J. Chalk 13 60 0 10
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 56 0
W. Swinney 9 56 0 20
D. Allen 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
D. Allen 4 42 0 15
L. Price 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
L. Price 3 36 0 19
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
D. Rencher 4 26 0 12
J. Lay 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Lay 1 20 0 20
B. Spector 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
B. Spector 3 16 0 8
D. Swinney 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Swinney 2 11 0 11
C. Groomes 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Groomes 1 8 0 8
W. Brown 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
W. Brown 1 8 0 8
J. Banks 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Banks 1 5 0 5
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Lawrence 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Johnson 0-0 0 1
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
T. Muse 0-0 0 4
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Terrell 0-0 0 2
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Wallace 0-0 0 2
C. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Smith 0-0 0 1
D. Kendrick 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Kendrick 0-0 0 2
I. Simmons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Simmons 0-0 0 1
M. Goodrich 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Goodrich 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Potter 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/17 66/66
B. Potter 10/17 0 66/66 96
S. Sawicki 98 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 6/6
S. Sawicki 1/2 0 6/6 9
J. Skalski 47 LB
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 0/1
J. Skalski 0/0 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
