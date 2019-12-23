2019 College Bowl Games: Confidence football pool picks, predictions, rankings from advanced model

With weeks between the end of the regular season and bowl games, injuries, suspensions and players deciding to sit out can all have a major impact on the college football bowl odds. The College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma has concerns on both sides, potentially impacting the latest college football spreads. LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hamstring) is questionable after sustaining an injury in practice, while Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson and Trejan Bridges have reportedly been suspended for the game.

After opening at -11 in the college football bowl spreads, LSU is now favored by 13.5 in the 2019 Peach Bowl, according to the latest college football bowl odds. Has that line gone too far? And which other bowl spreads are off? Before studying the latest college football lines and locking in any bowl picks, see the latest college football picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that No. 18 Minnesota (+7.5) stays within the spread against No. 12 Auburn in the 2020 Outback Bowl on New Year's Day. Both teams were strong against the spread this season, with the Tigers going 8-3 and the Golden Gophers posting a 7-3-1 mark against the number.

SportsLine's model views this matchup as closer than the spread indicates. The Golden Gophers opened the season 9-0, including a victory over then-No. 4 Penn State. And they only lost one game by more than four points all season, meaning there's a strong chance they'll keep it competitive. The computer is projecting almost 200 yards of passing for Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan as the Golden Gophers stay within the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (52.5) hits more than 70 percent of the time.

Another one of the model's strongest college football bowl picks: No. 15 Notre Dame (10-2) covers a 3.5-point spread against Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl. The Fighting Irish are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games on Saturdays and 4-1 in their last five games as a favorite.

Notre Dame saw its College Football Playoff chances take a huge hit early with a loss at Georgia and then go up in smoke with a loss at Michigan, but the Fighting Irish rebounded to win their final five games and secure their fourth 10-win season in the last five years. Notre Dame's offense averaged 454.4 yards during that winning streak and the defense forced 12 turnovers. Now, they take on an Iowa State squad that lost three of its last five and managed just 234 yards of total offense in its season-finale against Kansas State.

The model says Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book will throw for almost 250 yards and two touchdowns, outshining Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy. It also projects that the Fighting Irish cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (55) also hits over 70 percent of the time.

