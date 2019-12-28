2019 College Bowl Games: Confidence football pool picks, predictions, rankings from proven simulation

College football bowl season is underway, and the action is jam-packed as we turn the calendar to 2020. On New Year's Eve, No. 11 Utah will look to rebound from a disappointing loss in the Pac-12 Championship Game as the Utes take on Texas in the Alamo Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and the Utes are seven-point favorites with the total at 55 in the latest college football odds.

On New Year's Day, two of the top programs in the history of college football will go head-to-head when No. 13 Alabama takes on No. 14 Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. Current college football spreads list the Crimson Tide as touchdown favorites, with the over-under at 58. Before studying the latest college football lines and locking in any bowl picks, see the latest college football picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten college football odds and seen huge returns.

Now, the model has revealed its 2019 college football bowl picks and bowl confidence picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that No. 18 Minnesota (+7) stays within the spread as it takes on No. 12 Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

The Golden Gophers started the season 9-0 and earned their way into the thick of the College Football Playoff discussion with a 31-26 win over Penn State. However, they lost to Iowa and Wisconsin in the last three weeks of the season to end on a somewhat sour note. Meanwhile, the Tigers finished their season with an upset of Alabama to knock their archrivals out of the College Football Playoff.

However, Auburn's offense looked stagnant at times, averaging just 5.7 yards per play and only 6.8 yards per pass attempt. Minnesota's defense allowed just 5.1 yards per play, while Tanner Morgan, Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman give the Golden Gophers one of the most efficient passing attacks in the nation (10.3 yards per attempt). That's why the model has Minnesota covering in well over 50 percent of simulations. The Under (52.5) also hits in more than 70 percent of the time.

Another one of the model's strongest college football bowl picks: No. 6 Oregon covers as a 2.5-point underdog against No. 8 Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. The game pits the Pac-12 champions against the Big Ten runner-ups, but the Ducks are coming off a dominant performance up front on both sides of the ball.

Oregon sacked Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley six times and forced a pair of interceptions. Meanwhile, the offense committed to running the football with C.J. Verdell, and the sophomore produced in a big way with 208 yards rushing and three scores. And while Wisconsin was solid against the run this season, the Badgers gave up 436 yards on the ground in two losses to Ohio State and also let Nebraska go off for 277 yards rushing late in the season.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts that the Ducks hold Wisconsin to just 167 yards passing. Oregon covers in 60 percent of simulations, while the under (51.5) hits well over 60 percent of the time.

The model has revealed multiple college football pool picks you can be especially extremely confident in, saying these teams win in at least 80 percent of simulations. These picks can give you a huge edge with your 2019 bowl picks and pools.

So who wins every single 2019 college football bowl game? And which teams win at least 80 percent of the time, making them a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see bowl confidence picks, all from the model that has returned almost $4,000 on top-rated college football spread picks the past four seasons.