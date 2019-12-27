2019 Texas Bowl odds, spread: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State picks, predictions from proven expert who's 15-4

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will make their 14th straight bowl appearance when they collide with a former Big 12 rival, the Texas A&M Aggies, on Friday in the 2019 Texas Bowl. The 14 consecutive bowl appearances is the ninth-longest streak in the country, but the longest among active coaches with only one team. The Cowboys (8-4) are 9-4 in bowl games under head coach Mike Gundy. Meanwhile, the Aggies (7-5) finished in fourth place in the West Division of the SEC and are 11-1 against the spread in their last 12 nonconference games. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. ET.

The Aggies are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State odds, off a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 53.5. Before you lock in your Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M picks or Texas Bowl predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel was SportsLine's top college football analyst last season. This year, he is 72-57 with his last 129 college football picks. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for both of these teams. He is 11-3 on his last 14 against-the-spread picks involving Oklahoma State and 4-1 with his last five against-the-spread picks involving Texas A&M. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Nagel has zeroed in on Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State. You can go to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several college football betting lines for Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State:

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State spread: Aggies -5.5

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 53.5 points

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State money line: Aggies -216, Cowboys +177

A&M: Braden Mann leads the country in punting (47.8 yards per punt)

OSU: Chuba Hubbard leads the nation in rushing yards per game (161.3)

Nagel knows that A&M quarterback Kellen Mond has the ability to beat Oklahoma State with his arm and legs. The junior is one of four Power 5 players with more than 7,000 career passing yards and 1,000 career rushing yards. He has passed for 7,284 and rushed for 1,268 yards in 36 career games at Texas A&M.

In addition, Nagel has factored in that Isaiah Spiller has had one of the best true freshman seasons by a Texas A&M running back. With 869 rushing yards, Spiller trails only Trayveon Williams (1,057 yards in 2016) on Texas A&M's true freshman rushing list. For his efforts this season, he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

But just because the Aggies appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State spread in the Texas Bowl 2019.

Oklahoma State's defense played its best in the second half of the season. This year's unit became the first defense in school history to hold four straight Big 12 opponents (Iowa State, TCU, Kansas and West Virginia) to fewer than 28 points in one season. The Cowboys also created 10 turnovers during that stretch.

In addition, Nagel has taken into account that Texas A&M will be down to only one scholarship running back for the game. With his team already depleted at the position because of injuries, Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said sophomore Cordarrian Richardson (232-4) will not play for an undisclosed reason. That leaves only Spiller to carry the load.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning over, but he also has isolated a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl 2019? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M spread to back on Friday, all from the acclaimed expert who is 15-4 on picks involving these teams.