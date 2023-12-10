Before the College Football Playoff begins, there are many exciting bowl games for college football fans to enjoy leading into the new year. James Madison, in its first year as an FBS program, was declared eligible for a bowl game in late November after not enough teams reached bowl eligibility. James Madison was originally declined eligibility to play in a bowl game due to still being in a transition program from an FCS program to an FBS program despite an 11-1 record.

James Madison is a 3-point favorite against Air Force in the college football bowl odds via SportsLine consensus for the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 23. Should you include James Madison in your college football bowl bets? Before making any college football bowl picks on that game or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for bowl season: He's going with South Florida (+3.5) against Syracuse in the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. South Florida defeated Charlotte, 48-14, in its final game of the season to improve to 6-6 and become bowl-eligible. The Bulls went 3-2 over their final five games and blew past their 7-point margin over Charlotte in that final game.

South Florida has thrived as underdogs this season, going 5-2 ATS in that scenario. The Bulls are 3-0 straight-up as 3.5-point underdogs or fewer this season, a trend that could continue with the Boca Raton Bowl being played fewer than 250 miles away from South Florida's campus. In contrast, Syracuse is more than 1,300 miles away from FAU Stadium.

Byrum Brown, a freshman dual-threat quarterback, threw for more than 3,000 passing yards and rushed for more than 700 yards with 34 total touchdowns this year. Syracuse dropped six of its final eight games of the season, barely becoming bowl-eligible after holding onto a 35-31 victory over Wake Forest (4-8) in the final game of the year. That's a big reason why Marshall is on USF in this one and why he is also going Over 61 points to be scored. See which other picks to make here.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio (+3.5, 49)

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State (-3.5, 56.5)

Cure Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State (-5.5, 47)

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State (-3.5, 51)

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA (-2.5, 49.5)

Independence Bowl: California vs. Texas Tech (-3, 57.5)

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (-2.5, 55.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA (-9.5, 54.5)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. Syracuse (-4.5, 61)

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF (-4.5, 64)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State (-1.5, 52.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy (-7, 44.5)

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison (-2.5, 41.5)

Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Georgia State (-2.5, 63.5)

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (-15.5, 47.5)

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-7.5, 42.5)

Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-9.5, 54.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-5.5, 37.5)

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-4.5, 60.5)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas (-11.5, 63.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-7.5, 47.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5, 56.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7.5, 57.5)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-3.5, 53.5)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-10.5, 50.5)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (-3.5, 42.5)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-3.5, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-3.5, 62.5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-7, 47.5)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-10.5, 46.5)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-6.5, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio State (-2.5, 48.5)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-4.5, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5, 49.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-14, 45.5)

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Toledo (-1.5, 45.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10.5, 55.5)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-15.5, 64.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-7, 35.5)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5, 46.5)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4.5, 63.5)