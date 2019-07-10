ACC Media Days 2019 schedule, dates: Teams, players set for two days in Charlotte

The ACC Football Kickoff takes place this year from July 17-18 in Charlotte

Talking Season is almost here, and next week will see the first of the Power Five conference's media days kick off in Charlotte, North Carolina. The ACC Football Kickoff will begin on Wednesday, July 17, and conclude the following day as the home of the defending national champion Clemson Tigers gears up for the upcoming season. The first day of the ACC Football Kickoff will feature coaches and players from the Atlantic Division, while Thursday will be the Coastal Division's turn to take center stage. 

Below you can have a look at the full schedule for the 2019 ACC Football Kickoff event, along with the full list of players who will be attending to represent their respective programs. 

All times listed below Eastern. 

Wednesday, July 17 

Willie Taggart, Florida State -- 11:45 a.m.
Steve Addazio, Boston College -- 12:30 p.m.
Dave Doeren, NC State -- 1:15 p.m.
Dino Babers, Syracuse -- 2 p.m.
Dave Clawson, Wake Forest -- 2:45 p.m.
Scott Satterfield, Louisville -- 3:30 p.m.
Dabo Swinney, Clemson -- 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

David Cutcliffe, Duke -- 9:30 a.m.
Manny Diaz, Miami -- 10:15 a.m.
Pat Narduzzi, Pitt -- 11 a.m.
Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech -- 11:45 a.m.
Mack Brown, North Carolina -- 1 p.m.
Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech -- 1: 45 p.m.
Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia -- 2:30 p.m.

Players Attending

Boston College
AJ Dillon, RB
Tanner Karafa, DT

Clemson
John Simpson, G
Tanner Muse, S

Duke
Quentin Harris, QB
Koby Quansah, LB

Florida State
Tamorrion Terry, WR
Marvin Wilson, DT

Georgia Tech
Jalen Camp, WR
David Curry, LB

Louisville
Seth Dawkins, WR
Dorian Etheridge, LB

Miami
K.J. Osborn, WR
Shaquille Quarterman, LB

North Carolina
Charlie Heck, OL
Myles Dorn, S

NC State
Justin Witt, OT
James Smith-Williams, DE

Pitt
Maurice Ffrench, WR
Dane Jackson, CB

Syracuse
Tommy DeVito, QB
Kendall Coleman, DE

Virginia
Bryce Perkins, QB
Bryce Hall, CB

Virginia Tech
Dalton Keene, TE
Reggie Floyd, S

Wake Forest
Cade Carney, RB
Justin Strnad, LB

CBS Sports Writer

Tom Fornelli has been a college football writer at CBS Sports since 2010. During his time at CBS, Tom has proven time and again that he hates your favorite team and thinks your rival is a paragon of football... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories