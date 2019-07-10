ACC Media Days 2019 schedule, dates: Teams, players set for two days in Charlotte

Talking Season is almost here, and next week will see the first of the Power Five conference's media days kick off in Charlotte, North Carolina. The ACC Football Kickoff will begin on Wednesday, July 17, and conclude the following day as the home of the defending national champion Clemson Tigers gears up for the upcoming season. The first day of the ACC Football Kickoff will feature coaches and players from the Atlantic Division, while Thursday will be the Coastal Division's turn to take center stage.

Below you can have a look at the full schedule for the 2019 ACC Football Kickoff event, along with the full list of players who will be attending to represent their respective programs.

All times listed below Eastern.

Wednesday, July 17

Willie Taggart, Florida State -- 11:45 a.m.

Steve Addazio, Boston College -- 12:30 p.m.

Dave Doeren, NC State -- 1:15 p.m.

Dino Babers, Syracuse -- 2 p.m.

Dave Clawson, Wake Forest -- 2:45 p.m.

Scott Satterfield, Louisville -- 3:30 p.m.

Dabo Swinney, Clemson -- 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

David Cutcliffe, Duke -- 9:30 a.m.

Manny Diaz, Miami -- 10:15 a.m.

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt -- 11 a.m.

Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech -- 11:45 a.m.

Mack Brown, North Carolina -- 1 p.m.

Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech -- 1: 45 p.m.

Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia -- 2:30 p.m.

Players Attending

Boston College

AJ Dillon, RB

Tanner Karafa, DT

Clemson

John Simpson, G

Tanner Muse, S

Duke

Quentin Harris, QB

Koby Quansah, LB

Florida State

Tamorrion Terry, WR

Marvin Wilson, DT

Georgia Tech

Jalen Camp, WR

David Curry, LB

Louisville

Seth Dawkins, WR

Dorian Etheridge, LB

Miami

K.J. Osborn, WR

Shaquille Quarterman, LB

North Carolina

Charlie Heck, OL

Myles Dorn, S

NC State

Justin Witt, OT

James Smith-Williams, DE

Pitt

Maurice Ffrench, WR

Dane Jackson, CB

Syracuse

Tommy DeVito, QB

Kendall Coleman, DE

Virginia

Bryce Perkins, QB

Bryce Hall, CB

Virginia Tech

Dalton Keene, TE

Reggie Floyd, S

Wake Forest

Cade Carney, RB

Justin Strnad, LB