Air Force vs. Navy odds: 2019 Week 6 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Navy will take on Air Force at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy is 2-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Air Force is 3-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Midshipmen are 2-1 against the spread; Air Force is 2-2. It's the 52nd all-time meeting between the two service academies and both squads are in need of a win so that they can take back the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy when they play their respective games against Army later this season. The Falcons are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Navy vs. Air Force odds, while the over-under is set at 45. Before you make any Air Force vs. Navy picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Navy vs. Air Force 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Navy ultimatley came up short against Memphis despite scoring first, falling 35-23. Navy's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Malcolm Perry, who rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. The third-year starter (though it's his first full season as the Navy QB) for the Midshipmen has already scored seven rushing touchdowns on the season and he's been solid when called upon to throw, averaging 12.4 yards per pass attempt and completing 65.4 percent of his attempts.

Meanwhile, the Falcons strolled past San Jose State with room to spare, taking the game 41-24. Air Force's FB Taven Birdow was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Birdow has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Birdow and Kadin Remsberg lead the Air Force rushing attack, which is averaging 334 yards per game so far this season.

So who wins Navy vs. Air Force? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.