Alabama vs. Oklahoma odds, line: College Football Playoff picks, Orange Bowl predictions from model on 45-25 roll

Saturday's 2018 Orange Bowl will serve as a College Football Playoff national semifinal, as No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 4 Oklahoma. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Crimson Tide are 14-point favorites with the total at 77 in the latest Alabama vs. Oklahoma odds. This game features the nation's top two scoring offenses, with SEC champ Alabama averaging 47.9 points, while Big 12 champ Oklahoma puts up 49.5 per game. Before you make any Alabama vs. Oklahoma picks, check out the top College Football Playoff predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls during Championship Week, including Ohio State (-16.5) against Northwestern and Oklahoma (-9.5) against Texas. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run. This same model has also nailed almost 70 percent of bowl picks straight-up over the past three years. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

Now, the model has evaluated the latest Orange Bowl odds and simulated every possible play for Alabama vs. Oklahoma 10,000 times. We can tell you it is leaning strongly toward the Under, but it also says one side of the spread cashes a whopping 60 percent of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows that as both teams set their sights on the Orange Bowl 2018, Alabama will look to take advantage of an Oklahoma defense that has struggled throughout the season.

Thanks to a strong running game and the big-play ability that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has provided off play-action, Alabama's offense has been extremely efficient. The unit averages 7.9 yards per play, and in the past five weeks of the season, Oklahoma's defense has been diced for 7.3. The Tide's defense, by comparison, has allowed just 4.5 yards per play this season. And even if Tagovailoa sits with an ankle injury, backup Jalen Hurts has proven more than capable.

Just because Alabama can move the ball doesn't mean it's a lock to cover the two-touchdown Orange Bowl spread.

As good as Alabama's offense was in 2018, it can't really hold a candle to Lincoln Riley's offense with Kyler Murray at the helm. The Sooners are among the nation's best in every traditional offensive category, but it's the deeper analytical dive that shows why you can't ever count them out.

The Sooners lead the nation in percentage of possessions that end with a touchdown of 20 yards or more (23.3), percentage of possessions that end in points (58.9) and points per possession (3.93). Put plainly, they make the most of every drive and can score in a hurry. Even in a loss to Texas this year, Oklahoma proved that no lead is safe with a stunning fourth-quarter comeback. The Sooners were down 21 entering the final period before scoring three touchdowns in less than six minutes to tie it.

So who wins Alabama vs. Oklahoma? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see the which side of the Alabama vs. Oklahoma spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit for $100 bettors, and find out.