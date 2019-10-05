Auburn vs. Florida odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from computer model on 52-34 roll

Auburn will be looking to keep its offense humming and get a huge road victory when the seventh-ranked Tigers visit The Swamp on Saturday for a marquee matchup against the No. 10 Florida Gators on CBS. Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix had his first 300-yard game in last week's 56-23 rout of Mississippi State, and the defense remained dominant for the 5-0 Tigers. Florida has already picked up SEC wins over Tennessee and Kentucky and tuned up with a 38-0 victory against Towson last week. The Gators boast an elite defense and a 5-0 mark of its own. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Gainesville. The Tigers are 2.5-point road favorites, down half a point from the opening line. The over-under is set at 48.5. Before locking in your Auburn vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated an eye-popping $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Auburn vs. Florida 10,000 times. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has considered Auburn's 5-0 mark, which includes victories against ranked teams Oregon and Texas A&M, has been built largely with a defense that has been disruptive and is allowing only 320.2 yards and 17.3 points per game. The defensive front is the strength of the unit, posting 13 sacks and 45 tackles for loss, led by preseason All-American Derrick Brown with two sacks and Tyrone Truesdell, who has three.

The defense should be able to clamp down on the Gators' pass-heavy attack, which posts only 141 rushing yards per game, and quarterback Kyle Trask has been sacked five times in his two-plus games. Trask also has been intercepted twice, and while the Tigers have just one pick, they have gotten their hands on 17 passes this season.

The Tigers boast a balanced attack on offense, with JaTarvious Whitlow doing the running and Nix throwing the ball. Whitlow has 463 rushing yards, and Auburn averages 251 yards per game on the ground. Nix threw for 300 yards for the first time last week, posting 335 yards, and he has run for 173 yards this season. Seth Williams is the top target with 289 yards and four TDs on 17 catches. The Tigers have won the last three meetings against the Gators.

But just because the Tigers have a championship-caliber defense doesn't mean they'll will cover the Florida vs. Auburn spread on Saturday.

Florida's offense is clicking under Trask, who took over in the fourth quarter against Kentucky and has started the past two games, throwing for 647 yards and five TDs. He connected on 15 consecutive passes to start last week's game and has completed 77.3 percent of his passes overall. The Gators boast one of the deepest talent pools at receiver in the nation, with Van Jefferson leading the way with 18 catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

The Gators rank 17th in the nation in total defense, are tied for second with 24 sacks and are tied for the top spot with nine interceptions. The Gators allow only 281.2 yards and 8.8 points per game. Linebacker Jonathan Greenard has been a force, posting four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Six defensive backs have posted an interception this season.

So who wins Florida vs. Auburn? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Auburn vs. Florida spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model on a 52-34 run on top-rated college football picks.